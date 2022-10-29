Successfully reported this slideshow.
Five Characters in Bhagavad Gita

Oct. 29, 2022
Five Characters in Bhagavad Gita

Oct. 29, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Spiritual

Five Characters in Bhagavad Gita

  1. 1. Five Characters in Bhagavad Gita – Whom Do We Represent? Who do we represent among these five characters based on Bhagavad Gita Chapter one – 1. Dhritarashtra 2. Duryodhana and his party 3. Arjuna 4. Sanjay 5. Lord Krishna? There are five principal characters as introduced in Chapter 1. These characters represent all of us in any society at any time. Website- www.learngitalivegita.com Mail- info@learngitalivegita.com
  2. 2. Website- www.learngitalivegita.com Mail- info@learngitalivegita.com
  3. 3. Website- www.learngitalivegita.com Mail- info@learngitalivegita.com
  4. 4. Website- www.learngitalivegita.com Mail- info@learngitalivegita.com
  5. 5. Website- www.learngitalivegita.com Mail- info@learngitalivegita.com Thank You.

