Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A imunologia é o estudo das respostas do organismo que fornecem imunidade, ou seja, proteção às doenças. Ainda que o siste...
Linhas de Combate do Sistema Imune RESPOSTA INESPECÍFICA (IMUNIDADE INATA) RESPOSTA ESPECÍFICA (IMUNIDADE ADQUIRIDA) Prime...
Mecanismos de defesa não específicos ou inespecíficos (inata): . 1ª Linha – Pele Mucosas: . vias respiratórias – muco . gá...
Imunidade celular: é mediada pelos linfócitos T e B. Destruição de células como vírus, bactérias ou céls. tumorais. - Linf...
Imunização ativa e passiva Imunidade Ativa Ocorre quando o organismo é estimulado a produzir anticorpos por entrar em cont...
Artificial Através aplicação de vacinas. * Vacinas: contém antígenos mortos ou atenuados, ou fragmentos do antígeno, ou to...
Imunidade Passiva Ocorre quando o organismo recebe anticorpos prontos, ou seja produzidos por outro organismo. Natural Ver...
Artificial Através da aplicação de soro. * Soro: contém anticorpos para antígenos específicos. Possui anticorpos prontos p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sistema imunologico

37 views

Published on

Principais características do sistema imunológico

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sistema imunologico

  1. 1. A imunologia é o estudo das respostas do organismo que fornecem imunidade, ou seja, proteção às doenças. Ainda que o sistema imune seja muito complexo, certos componentes do sistema imune são facilmente detectados, como por exemplo os anticorpos. Sistema Imunológico
  2. 2. Linhas de Combate do Sistema Imune RESPOSTA INESPECÍFICA (IMUNIDADE INATA) RESPOSTA ESPECÍFICA (IMUNIDADE ADQUIRIDA) Primeira linha de combate Segunda linha de combate Terceira linha de combate Barreiras Naturais Inflamação 1- Anticorpos 2- Resposta imune celular 1- Pele e mucosas 2- Secreções 3- Flora natural 4- Peristaltismo 1- Células fagocitárias 2- Substâncias antimicrobianas 3- Altas temperaturas
  3. 3. Mecanismos de defesa não específicos ou inespecíficos (inata): . 1ª Linha – Pele Mucosas: . vias respiratórias – muco . gástrica – HCl - digestório . vaginal – meio ácido - urogenital . 2ª Linha – Células: . Neutrófilos: vivem 2-4 dias / pus. . Macrófagos: células apresentadoras de antígenos. . Linfócitos: células de defesa específicas para cada antígeno. Se passar Mecanismos de defesa específicos (adaptativa) 3º linha – resposta imune: Imunidade humoral (relacionada aos anticorpos presentes no sangue e na linfa). Ao nascer, uma criança já recebeu de sua mãe, através da placenta, anticorpos prontos, obtendo outros durante a amamentação.
  4. 4. Imunidade celular: é mediada pelos linfócitos T e B. Destruição de células como vírus, bactérias ou céls. tumorais. - Linfócitos T4. - Linfócitos citotóxicos – natural killer. Destruição das células. Memória da imunidade Parte dos linfócitos B é transformada em células de memória. A grande vantagem da existência de células de memória imune é que, caso o mesmo agente patogênico volte a invadir o organismo, já haverá muito mais células específicas para seu combate, e a infecção será debelada mais rapidamente.
  5. 5. Imunização ativa e passiva Imunidade Ativa Ocorre quando o organismo é estimulado a produzir anticorpos por entrar em contato com o antígeno. Natural Produzida em resposta a uma determinada doença. Ex: catapora, sarampo...
  6. 6. Artificial Através aplicação de vacinas. * Vacinas: contém antígenos mortos ou atenuados, ou fragmentos do antígeno, ou toxina atenuado do antígeno. Há produção de anticorpos específicos p/ esse antígeno. As vacinas desencadeiam um mecanismo de imunização ativa. A vacinação tem caráter preventivo e duradouro. Imunidade Ativa
  7. 7. Imunidade Passiva Ocorre quando o organismo recebe anticorpos prontos, ou seja produzidos por outro organismo. Natural Verificada em fetos que recebem anticorpos produzidos pelo organismo materno através da placenta, e em recém-nascidos que recebem anticorpos através da amamentação.
  8. 8. Artificial Através da aplicação de soro. * Soro: contém anticorpos para antígenos específicos. Possui anticorpos prontos p/ combater o antígeno. A soroterapia tem caráter curativo e temporário.

×