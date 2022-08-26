BTLTD-RELATÓRIO 2019 EM PLANILHA.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BTLTD-RELATÓRIO 2019 EM PLANILHA.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views
BTLTD-RELATÓRIO 2019 EM PLANILHA.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Art & Photos

BTLTD-RELATÓRIO 2019 EM PLANILHA.pdf

  1. 1. OCORRÊNCIAS JAN FEV MAR ABR MAI JUN JUL AGO SET OUT NOV DEZ TOTAL AVERIGUAÇÃO 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 2 1 1 16 ROUBO A COLETIVO 1 6 6 1 4 3 1 5 2 2 1 32 DESACATO 1 1 2 1 1 3 9 ESTUPRO DE VULNERÁVEL 0 DESOBEDIÊNCIA 1 1 2 MANDADOS DE PRISÃO 4 2 2 2 4 3 8 4 2 3 2 1 37 PORTE ILEGAL DE ARMA DE FOGO 1 1 1 2 2 1 3 1 3 2 17 OUTRAS FRAUDES 1 1 2 POSSE DE SIMULACRO 1 4 5 2 12 ROUBO/FURTO 3 4 5 3 6 6 3 6 4 8 4 6 58 TRÁFICO DE DROGAS 3 2 6 4 4 5 3 4 16 8 12 10 77 DIREÇÃO PERIGOSA 1 1 2 DIRIGIR VEÍCULO COM CAPACIDADE PSICOMOTORA ALTERADA 1 1 1 3 VIAS DE FATO 1 1 PORTAR DROGAS PARA O CONSUMO PESSOAL 1 2 1 2 3 1 10 LESAO CORPORAL DOLOSA 1 3 1 5 ABANDONO DE INCAPAZ 0 TENTATIVA DE HOMICÍDIO 0 IMPORTUNACAO OFENSIVA AO PUDOR 0 CONSTRANGIMENTO ILEGAL 0 AMEAÇA 2 2 ESTADO DO MARANHÃO SECRETARIA DE ESTADO DA SEGURANÇA PÚBLICA POLÍCIA MILITAR DO MARANHÃO GABINETE DO COMANDANTE GERAL BATALHÃO TIRADENTES Fone: 3181-8598 E-mail:tiradentessi@gmail.com MAPA DA PRODUTIVIDADE - ANO 2019
  2. 2. ASSOCIAÇÃO CRIMINOSA 2 2 EVASÃO DO LOCAL DE TRÂNSITO 0 PRESERVAÇÃO DE DIREITO 0 ATENTADO VIOLENTO AO PUDOR 0 DISPARO DE ARMA DE FOGO 0 CAÇA DE ESPÉCIE DA FAUNA 0 SALVAMENTO 0 ESTELIONATO 0 AGRESSÃO A MULHER 1 1 1 1 1 1 6 RECEPTAÇÃO 2 2 HOMICÍDIO DIREÇÃO DE VEÍCULOS 0 DROGAS MACONHA(GRAMAS) 53 12 999 3736 45 2216 25 33 2143 28 3035 17430 29755 CRACK(GRAMA) 26 57 0 22 0 12 50 1011 99 100 94 236 1707 COCAÍNA(GRAMAS) 7 20 80 0 0 120 0 22 152 24 196 184 805 OBJETOS APREENDIDOS ARMA DE FOGO 1 3 4 2 2 4 6 2 4 3 4 4 39 ARMA BRANCA 3 21 2 0 2 6 3 2 13 5 15 72 VEÍCULOS ROUBADOS 2 2 1 4 5 3 3 2 3 6 3 5 39 SIMULACROS/OUTROS 3 2 4 4 4 5 2 2 2 6 3 2 39 TOTAL 189 ABORDAGENS PESSOAS (TRANSEUNTES) 7215 5639 9309 7732 11009 11621 9685 13022 13565 21916 10979 13624 135316 ONIBUS 3440 3380 3706 3338 3809 3948 3491 3983 3305 3501 3220 2447 41568 VAN 10 28 0 20 46 30 31 34 34 41 33 85 392 TAXI 65 72 68 65 0 0 0 0 12 17 0 15 314 MOTO 665 403 541 506 850 945 923 1274 1634 2840 1731 1775 14087 AUTOMÓVEL PARTICULAR 270 258 247 187 450 511 526 908 622 1358 970 961 7268 BICICLETAS 512 185 198 203 173 154 186 166 23 32 315 25 2172 TOTAL 201117 CONDUZIDOS SEXO MASCULINO 28 21 28 21 28 38 35 33 29 34 39 35 369 SEXO FEMININO 2 2 0 2 6 2 2 0 2 2 0 20 MENOR IDADE SEXO MASCULINO 2 0 2 13 3 4 2 8 9 4 5 8 60 MENOR IDADE SEXO FEMININO 1 1 3 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 6 0 16 CONDUZIDOS 465 PROCEDIMENTOS PRISÃO EM FLAGRANTE 10 9 11 11 8 17 21 14 22 19 25 15 182
  3. 3. T.C.O. 3 6 5 4 9 5 2 10 13 11 7 13 88 AVERIGUAÇÃO 3 1 1 2 1 3 2 1 2 2 1 1 20 MANDADOS DE PRISÃO 4 2 2 2 4 3 8 4 2 3 2 1 37 TOTAL 327

