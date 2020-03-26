Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Version: 1.0 Nov, 2015 1 Phalguna K Ramaraju phalguna.ramaraju@innovationr...
2 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Agenda  Why Lean leadership?  Lean Leadership in Kanban evolutionary c...
3 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. It’s Story Time!
4 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Leadership! “Leadership is a behavioral privilege to serve a living syst...
5 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Why Leadership?
6 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. High impact behaviors of Leadership! 1. Inspire & motivate others 2. Dri...
7 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kaizen minded! Lead business success! – small increments of change
8 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Creating right Culture - “Building Enterprise Success”! The Leadership t...
9 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. “The true measure of a team is that it accomplishes the results that it ...
10 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Continuous learners Commitment to self- develop, and develop others!
11 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. “True Teamwork improves self-organizing!” Foster “Teamwork” Collective ...
12 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Hire the right individuals!  Listening Skills  Problem Solving  Team...
13 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean is the mother of Kanban and Agile! Lean leadership is a natural fi...
14 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban Fundamental Principles & Core Properties
15 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Fundamental Principles of Kanban The four Foundational Principles as FP...
16 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Core Properties of Kanban Ready Develop Done Story or task you want to ...
17 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean Leadership in Kanban as change management method Catalyzing a Lean...
18 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. The Lean Leadership Values PHILOSOPHY Add value to the organization by ...
20 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Typical Goals of Kanban as Change Management System in an Organization ...
21 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban as a Change Management System 1. Optimize existing Processes  V...
22 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban as a Change Management System… 2. Deliver with high quality  Fo...
23 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban as a Change Management System… 3. Improve Lead Time Predictabili...
24 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban as a Change Management System… 4. Improve Employee Satisfaction ...
25 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Coach and Develop Others  Actively engage in coaching everyone on the ...
26 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean Leader’s role in Kanban… 5. Provide slack to enable improvement Wa...
27 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean Leader’s role in Kanban… 5. Provide slack to enable improvement… ...
28 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean Leader’s role in Kanban… 5. Provide slack to enable improvement… ...
29 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. It is time… Let’s go, make the difference!
  1. 1. Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Version: 1.0 Nov, 2015 1 Phalguna K Ramaraju phalguna.ramaraju@innovationroots.com phalguna@yahoo.com Enterprise Lean Agile Transformation Coach, & Management Consultant on Agility SPC, CSP, CSPO, CSM, PMI-ACP, PMP http://lkin15.leankanban.com/
  2. 2. 2 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Agenda  Why Lean leadership?  Lean Leadership in Kanban evolutionary change  Practicing the Leadership traits
  3. 3. 3 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. It’s Story Time!
  4. 4. 4 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Leadership! “Leadership is a behavioral privilege to serve a living system” - Phalguna
  5. 5. 5 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Why Leadership?
  6. 6. 6 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. High impact behaviors of Leadership! 1. Inspire & motivate others 2. Driving for results 3. Strategic perspective 4. Collaboration 5. Walk the talk 6. Trust 7. Develop & Support others 8. Building Relationship 9. Courage
  7. 7. 7 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kaizen minded! Lead business success! – small increments of change
  8. 8. 8 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Creating right Culture - “Building Enterprise Success”! The Leadership that builds strong success culture in which people learn & grow!
  9. 9. 9 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. “The true measure of a team is that it accomplishes the results that it sets out to achieve; consistently” Align to Values and Vision!
  10. 10. 10 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Continuous learners Commitment to self- develop, and develop others!
  11. 11. 11 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. “True Teamwork improves self-organizing!” Foster “Teamwork” Collective Results AccountabilityCommitment Unfiltered Conflict Trust
  12. 12. 12 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Hire the right individuals!  Listening Skills  Problem Solving  Teamwork  Initiative  Leadership Right person on the job adds value across the organization!
  13. 13. 13 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean is the mother of Kanban and Agile! Lean leadership is a natural fit Kanban and Agile!
  14. 14. 14 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban Fundamental Principles & Core Properties
  15. 15. 15 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Fundamental Principles of Kanban The four Foundational Principles as FP1–4:  Start with what you do now.  Agree to pursue evolutionary change.  Respect current processes, roles, responsibilities, and job titles.  Act of leadership at every level. Source: “Kanban from the Inside”, by Mike Burrows; and Kanban – David J Anderson
  16. 16. 16 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Core Properties of Kanban Ready Develop Done Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Test UAT 4 3 2 4 Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. 1. Visualize the Workflow 2. Limit Work-In-Progress 3. Measure and Optimize Flow 4. Explicit Policies 5. Implement Feedback loops 6. Improve Collaboratively, Evolve Experimentally In Progress DoneIn Progress Done In Progress Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. 5 WIP Limits Analysis In Progress Done Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. Story or task you want to control. FLOW: Average Lead Time: ‘n’ units Story or task you want to control.  Root Cause Identified  Solution proposed  …  Solution approved  Solution implemented  …  Solution implementation validated  Automation scripts executed  …  UAT done  …
  17. 17. 17 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean Leadership in Kanban as change management method Catalyzing a Lean Outcome!
  18. 18. 18 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. The Lean Leadership Values PHILOSOPHY Add value to the organization by developing PEOPLE and PARTNERS The right PROCESS will produce the right results Continuously solving root PROBLEMS Genchi GenbutsuRespect & Teamwork THE SPIRIT OF CHALLENGE KAIZEN MIND
  19. 19. 19 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved.
  20. 20. 20 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Typical Goals of Kanban as Change Management System in an Organization 1. Optimize existing Processes 2. Deliver with high Quality 3. Improve Lead Time Predictability 4. Improve Employee Satisfaction 5. Provide slack to enable Improvement 6. Simplify Prioritization 7. Provide Transparency 8. Enable a High-Maturity Organization Source: Kanban – Successful Evolutionary Change for your Technology Business – by David J. Anderson
  21. 21. 21 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban as a Change Management System 1. Optimize existing Processes  Visualize Workflow  Limit Work-In-Progress  Respect existing Roles  Minimal resistance to change  ’T’ shaped skills
  22. 22. 22 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban as a Change Management System… 2. Deliver with high quality  Focus on Quality  Development & Technical Practices  Tools Limit Work-In-Progress  Expicit Policies – SLAs, DoD, WIP Limits, ’Stopping the Line’, Other quality-focus policies, etc.  Deliver often  Feedback mechanism Create Slack to lift stress; Autonomation ...
  23. 23. 23 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban as a Change Management System… 3. Improve Lead Time Predictability  Efficient Pull mechanism  Limit Work-In-Progress  Balance Demand against Throughput  Improve Practices  Feedback mechanism  Address sources of Variability  Consensus Decisions  Learning Organization
  24. 24. 24 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Kanban as a Change Management System… 4. Improve Employee Satisfaction  Respect  Learning Organization  Gemba Walks  Coach & Develop People  T-Skills
  25. 25. 25 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Coach and Develop Others  Actively engage in coaching everyone on the team The Lean Leadership – Respect for People  ‘Servant Leader’ - Natural leadership instinctively harmonizing with values  Learn by teaching others  Go See... to deeply understand; ask right questions, try things; encourage others to try things
  26. 26. 26 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean Leader’s role in Kanban… 5. Provide slack to enable improvement Waiting times more than double as utilization moves from 80% to 90% and double again as it moves from 90% to 95%! Source: Six Myths of Product Development. Harward Business Review, May 2012. Stefan Thomke and Donald Reinertsen  High utilization in IT is counter- productive!  Intrinsic variability exists in software development work!
  27. 27. 27 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean Leader’s role in Kanban… 5. Provide slack to enable improvement…  High utilization in IT is counter-productive & impairs efficiency!...  High utilization of resources inevitably creates queues!  More features not necessarily mean more customer satisfaction!  Software Work-In- Process inventory is predominantly invisible! Queues affect economic performance!
  28. 28. 28 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Lean Leader’s role in Kanban… 5. Provide slack to enable improvement…  Enables focus with pression and quality  Provides time for people to self-improve  Knowledge sharing,  Training, better skills, improve tools  Enables Kaizen  Support Kaizen culture Slack enablers:  Limit WIP  Balance demand against throughput  Input Queue / Prioritization by insisting COD  Being watchful for Muri, Mura  Focsu on bottlenecks in the Flow... Waiting times more than double as utilization moves from 80% to 90% and double again as it moves from 90% to 95%! Source: Six Myths of Product Development. Harward Business Review, May 2012. Stefan Thomke and Donald Reinertsen
  29. 29. 29 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. It is time… Let’s go, make the difference!
  30. 30. 30 Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. References & Courtesy Also, courtesy: Respective pictures on the internet.
  31. 31. Copyright ® 2015 Phalguna. All rights reserved. Thankyou Thank you ThankYou 31

