Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Implementing Kanban at Different Levels During Agile Adoption K...
2confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. • About Sabre (2 min) • Understanding culture at Sabre (3 min) ...
3confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. We are Sabre http://lkin15.leankanban.com
4confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Our Mission: An innovative technology company that leads the tr...
5confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. We are Sabre http://lkin15.leankanban.com
6confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Understanding the Culture : http://lkin15.leankanban.com Work F...
7confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. SVP VP: BU1 DIRECTOR DIRECTOR Manager1 Team1 Team2 Manager2 VP:...
8confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Understanding the Culture : http://lkin15.leankanban.com Techno...
9confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. So What Did We Do http://lkin15.leankanban.com
10confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Concept Definition & Validation SupportMarket & Business Strat...
11confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. 100% of teams operating under new test model and exit criteria...
12confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. • Defined three levels and applied kanban core practices at ea...
13confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. ASSESS -MENTS Y N BUSINESS SCOUTS BU1 BU2 BU3 P&T SVP SCOUTS E...
14confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Online Tool Limit WIP and Explicit Policies http://lkin15.lean...
15confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Limit WIP and Explicit Policies http://lkin15.leankanban.com P...
16confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Manage Flow Through Metrics http://lkin15.leankanban.com
17confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Manage Flow Through Metrics : http://lkin15.leankanban.com Dim...
18confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. • Monthly PLC progress updates (executive level : C and VP lev...
19confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. • Release cycle reduced from quarterly to monthly cadence • 75...
20confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Represents CVT start Project A – Majority of the defects detec...
21confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Q & A http://lkin15.leankanban.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lean Kanban India 2015 | Kanbanize at all levels during Lean or Agile Adoption | Krishnakumar Chinnappachari

21 views

Published on

Topic: Kanbanize at all levels during Lean or Agile Adoption

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lean Kanban India 2015 | Kanbanize at all levels during Lean or Agile Adoption | Krishnakumar Chinnappachari

  1. 1. 1confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Implementing Kanban at Different Levels During Agile Adoption Krishnakumar C Principal Agile Coach http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  2. 2. 2confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. • About Sabre (2 min) • Understanding culture at Sabre (3 min) • Strategy to Change management (5 min) • Applying Kanban Method at all levels (including Scrum at the team level) (20 min) • Few early success stories (5 min) • Q & A (10 min) 2 Agenda http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  3. 3. 3confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. We are Sabre http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  4. 4. 4confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Our Mission: An innovative technology company that leads the travel industry by helping our customers succeed 4 REACH Software used in 144 Countries SCALE 16,000 Physical & Virtual Servers VOLUME 100K Messages/Sec 1.4 bn API Calls/Day TEAM More than 9000 employees across 160 Countries USER 425,000 Travel Agents Airline Agents 10,000 Airports SUPPLIERS 400+ Airlines 175,000 Hotels 27 Car Rentals 50+ Rail Services RESULT $120 Billion of Travel Spend 1.1 Trillion System Messages Each Year We are Sabre http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  5. 5. 5confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. We are Sabre http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  6. 6. 6confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Understanding the Culture : http://lkin15.leankanban.com Work Flow
  7. 7. 7confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. SVP VP: BU1 DIRECTOR DIRECTOR Manager1 Team1 Team2 Manager2 VP: BU2 DIRECTOR DIRECTOR Manager Team3 Team4 Understanding the Culture : http://lkin15.leankanban.com Hierarchy
  8. 8. 8confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Understanding the Culture : http://lkin15.leankanban.com Technology
  9. 9. 9confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. So What Did We Do http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  10. 10. 10confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Concept Definition & Validation SupportMarket & Business Strategy Architecture, Design & Elaboration Development & Test Release, Deploy & Operate Retirement PROJECT & PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT LIFECYCLE DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS Our Mission Reinvent how we operate as a company – from portfolio management to software development to system operations – to drive customer value faster than ever before.​ Achieve more innovation, faster Lower costs Produce better quality Improve customer support Goals SDLCPPM DevOps One Sabre…One PLC http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  11. 11. 11confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. 100% of teams operating under new test model and exit criteria 2016 product planning to be performed in Portfolio Management Tool 60% of teams operating with new Enterprise Agile practices Goals: http://lkin15.leankanban.com Improve Speed & Quality in 2015
  12. 12. 12confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. • Defined three levels and applied kanban core practices at each level including scrum at the team level C level executives and VPs • Portfolio Ideas • Programs Directors and Managers • Projects • Features Teams • Team Feature • User Stories Implementation http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  13. 13. 13confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. ASSESS -MENTS Y N BUSINESS SCOUTS BU1 BU2 BU3 P&T SVP SCOUTS EAD SCOUTS BU1: BU2: BU3: AGILE COACHES SCOUTING BACKLOG VALUE STREAM ASSESSMENT BACKLOG Y N Y N WAVE DRAFT Y N CANDIDATE BACKLOG WAVE BACKLOG WAVE Self- Improving MONITORING BACKLOG Visualize Flow http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  14. 14. 14confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Online Tool Limit WIP and Explicit Policies http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  15. 15. 15confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Limit WIP and Explicit Policies http://lkin15.leankanban.com Physical Board
  16. 16. 16confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Manage Flow Through Metrics http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  17. 17. 17confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Manage Flow Through Metrics : http://lkin15.leankanban.com Dimensional Overview
  18. 18. 18confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. • Monthly PLC progress updates (executive level : C and VP level) • Monthly Agilists meet-up via community of practice (director and manager level including Scrum Masters) • Sprint reviews and retrospectives (team level) • Internal social collaboration through Yammer at all levels Continuous Improvement http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  19. 19. 19confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. • Release cycle reduced from quarterly to monthly cadence • 75% testing automated that reduced QA time from days to hours • 2X increase in completing committed stories • Highly engaged teams Success Stories http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  20. 20. 20confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Represents CVT start Project A – Majority of the defects detected after Customer Validation Testing (CVT) Project B – Getting better at finding defects earlier Project C – Majority of the defects detected before CVT “Shift Left“ – How we have matured through better System Integration testing to find defects early Instilling Quality Early in SDLC http://lkin15.leankanban.com
  21. 21. 21confidential | ©2015 Sabre GLBL Inc. All rights reserved. Q & A http://lkin15.leankanban.com

×