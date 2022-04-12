Successfully reported this slideshow.

Let's Get Digital, Digital 🎶: Using Digital Humanities to Embrace Data Fuzziness

Apr. 12, 2022
Let's Get Digital, Digital 🎶: Using Digital Humanities to Embrace Data Fuzziness

Presented as a virtual guest lecture at Iona College (12 April 2022). Uses the concept of data fuzziness to argue that we should embrace complexity in our research, showing how we might apply digital humanities methods to do so.

Note that some slides are animated and do not present accurately on SlideShare.

Note that some slides are animated and do not present accurately on SlideShare.

Presented as a virtual guest lecture at Iona College (12 April 2022). Uses the concept of data fuzziness to argue that we should embrace complexity in our research, showing how we might apply digital humanities methods to do so.

Note that some slides are animated and do not present accurately on SlideShare.

Education

Let's Get Digital, Digital 🎶: Using Digital Humanities to Embrace Data Fuzziness

  1. 1. Let’s Get Digital, Digital 🎶 Using Digital Humanities to Embrace Data Fuzziness Leah Henrickson Lecturer in Digital Media School of Media and Communication University of Leeds, UK L.R.Henrickson@leeds.ac.uk twitter.com/leahhenrickson
  2. 2. ‘Data Science’? ‘Careers in Science’? Yes, but… Lecturer in Digital Media Programme Leader, MA New Media Digital humanist (AI and DST) Book historian Canadian 🍁
  3. 3. More often than not, the classes of objects encountered in the real physical world do not have precisely defined criteria of membership. […] ‘the class of beautiful women,’ or ‘the class of tall men,’ do not constitute classes or sets in the usual mathematical sense of these terms. Yet, the fact remains that such imprecisely defined ‘classes’ play an important role in human thinking, particularly in the domains of pattern recognition, communication of information, and abstraction. […] The concept in question is that of a fuzzy set, that is, a ‘class’ with a continuum of grades of membership. L. A. Zadeh, ‘Fuzzy Sets’, Information and Control, 8 (1965), 338-353 (pp. 338-339).
  4. 4. tl;dr: Black and white thinking doesn’t always work. L. A. Zadeh, ‘Fuzzy Sets’, Information and Control, 8 (1965), 338-353 (pp. 338-339).
  5. 5. https://ittykitty.com/fuzzy-kitten-or-not-so-fuzzy-kitten-how-to-tell-the-difference
  6. 6. Computers run on numbers. So, information needs to be converted into numbers. Numbers are often non-representational (rather than representational). How do we quantify human experiences? New constraints, but also new possibilities! We must use maths, categories, etc. But the fun is in the fuzziness. https://www.pexels.com/video/digital-projection-of-the-earth-mass-in-blue-lights-3129957
  7. 7. You can’t do digital without data. The ways we collect data are political. The ways we manage data are political. The ways we curate data are political. The ways we use data are political. Shout-out to ‘Big Dick Data’! 🍆 ‘What gets counted counts’. Who do these data represent? How/why?
  8. 8. You may or may not have heard, but over the past two decades a secret and dangerous movement has been growing in humanities departments around the world. Sapping all of the conventional funding out of traditional humanistic pursuits, the so-called ‘digital humanities’ (or ‘DH’ to those in the know) brings a grim entrepreneurialism and technocratic mindset to English, history, classics, archaeology — and any other disciplinary space on which it can lay its hands. Martin Paul Eve, The Digital Humanities and Literary Studies (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2022), p. 1. https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-people-using-laptop-3194519/
  9. 9. Anne Burdick, Johanna Drucker, Peter Lunenfeld, Todd Presner, and Jeffrey Schnapp, Digital_Humanities (Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2012), p. 3.
  10. 10. Let me hear your data talk, your data talk. 🎶
  11. 11. Leah Henrickson and Eleanor Dumbill, ‘Tangling and Untangling the Trollopes: A Stylometric Analysis of Frances Milton Trollope, Frances Eleanor Trollope, Anthony Trollope, Thomas Adolphus Trollope, and Charles Dickens’, Victorian Review (forthcoming) Research: Practice (Representing Data)
  12. 12. Research: Theory (Responding To Data)
  13. 13. Research: Commercial (Responding To Data)
  14. 14. Urban Armour (Kathleen McDermott) ‘The goal of Urban Armor is to create an opportunity for viewers and participants to re-imagine their relationship with personal technology. How much do you know about the devices you use everyday? How much control do you have over their functions? In place of mass- produced, data-focused devices, the Urban Armor pieces are custom, customizable, and intervene in the physical world in ways that are unexpected and often absurd.’ https://urbanarmor.org Activism (Representing and Responding To Data)
  15. 15. Anne Burdick, Johanna Drucker, Peter Lunenfeld, Todd Presner, and Jeffrey Schnapp, Digital_Humanities (Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2012), p. 3.
  16. 16. Digital tools for great for play and exploration. Collaboration is a must. You’re probably wrong (at least some of the time). Fail and flail – forward, ideally. https://www.pexels.com/video/digital-projection-of-the-earth-mass-in-blue-lights-3129957
  17. 17. Now, Iona hear your questions and comments! Leah Henrickson Lecturer in Digital Media School of Media and Communication University of Leeds, UK L.R.Henrickson@leeds.ac.uk twitter.com/leahhenrickson

