Get here : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B082Y8DYDY Want to dominate trivia night? Or impress your friends with your encyclopedic knowledge?Or maybe you just want to learn some interesting and fun facts in a spare moment?em1,077 Fun Facts: To Leave You In Disbeliefem has bfun factsb about history, science, people, movies, music, and way more.Did you know that the state of Mississippi only ratified the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery, in 2013? The amendment was written back in 1865 and they thought they had ratified it in 1995, which is shocking in itself! However, they never notified the US Archivist and so it was corrected and finally ratified in 2013.Or have you heard about the asthmatic otter named Mishka? The sea otter, who lives in the Seattle Aquarium, has learned how to use a AeroKat inhaler for daily treatment and when she has an asthma attack.These facts and over a thousand more bunbelievable factsb in our book: 1,077 WTF Fun Facts! Our facts are all 100% true and we provide our source if you want to learn all the details.Everyone can use some fun facts in their life these days. Maybe you're just wanting to learn some random facts to share with your friends or colleagues. So whether you're a regular trivia fanatic or someone just looking for a fun and entertaining read, the book goes above and beyond the scope of general knowledge and into some of the most interesting facts and intriguing trivia nuggets around.Grab your copy today and have a quick browse, read it cover to cover, or flip it open to a random page and enjoy all the wildly entertaining facts that you wouldn't believe are actually true!

