Successfully reported this slideshow.

5 Simple Tips for a Bushy Areca Palm

0

Share

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 6 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8
1 of 8

5 Simple Tips for a Bushy Areca Palm

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 6 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Visit Us: https://leafbaba.com/product/areca-palm

Areca Palms are tropical beauties that grow bushier when given the right environment and care. They grow relatively faster than others, but the growth may be severely impacted due to several reasons. If you want to keep it growing taller and bushier, you need to learn about the reasons that prevent the growth. You need to know the several ways to Care for Areca Palm to avoid all these problems affecting the growth. Here are the top 5 tips to help improve the growth of your Areca Palms:

Apply Granular Fertilizer

The best step to improve the growth of your Areca Palms is choosing the right fertilizer. Apart from the proper care for Areca Palms, providing them with the right nutrients also encourages their growth. The best step is to buy a granular fertilizer or Palm fertilizer from Leaf Baba for your palms and increase more chances for growth. Apply the water immediately after fertilizing to let it dissolve quickly in the plants and grow faster.

Visit Us: https://leafbaba.com/product/areca-palm

Areca Palms are tropical beauties that grow bushier when given the right environment and care. They grow relatively faster than others, but the growth may be severely impacted due to several reasons. If you want to keep it growing taller and bushier, you need to learn about the reasons that prevent the growth. You need to know the several ways to Care for Areca Palm to avoid all these problems affecting the growth. Here are the top 5 tips to help improve the growth of your Areca Palms:

Apply Granular Fertilizer

The best step to improve the growth of your Areca Palms is choosing the right fertilizer. Apart from the proper care for Areca Palms, providing them with the right nutrients also encourages their growth. The best step is to buy a granular fertilizer or Palm fertilizer from Leaf Baba for your palms and increase more chances for growth. Apply the water immediately after fertilizing to let it dissolve quickly in the plants and grow faster.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
The 360 Degree Leader Workbook: Developing Your Influence from Anywhere in the Organization John C. Maxwell
(5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things William McDonough
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of War: A New Translation Sun Tzu
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
The April/May 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4.5/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to COVID-19 Ben S. Bernanke
(5/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
(4.5/5)
Free
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(4/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Connection, Trust, and Belonging Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free

5 Simple Tips for a Bushy Areca Palm

  1. 1. About Us With a vision to make available plants and its products online to the reach of almost every nature lover, LEAF BABA (leafbaba.com) comes into trajectory. We deliver green at reasonable prices to the doorstep for the ones obsessed with plants. +91 - 8960073886 https://leafbaba.com support@leafbaba.com
  2. 2. Areca Palms are tropical beauties that grow bushier when given the right environment and care. They grow relatively faster than others, but the growth may be severely impacted due to several reasons. If you want to keep it growing taller and bushier, you need to learn about the reasons that prevent the growth. You need to know the several ways to Care for Areca Palm to avoid all these problems affecting the growth. Here are the top 5 tips to help improve the growth of your Areca Palms: 5 Simple Tips for a Bushy Areca Palm
  3. 3. Apply Granular Fertilizer The best step to improve the growth of your Areca Palms is choosing the right fertilizer. Apart from the proper care for Areca Palms, providing them with the right nutrients also encourages their growth. The best step is to buy a granular fertilizer or Palm fertilizer from Leaf Baba for your palms and increase more chances for growth. Apply the water immediately after fertilizing to let it dissolve quickly in the plants and grow faster.
  4. 4. Choose Bright Indirect Sunlight One of the reasons your palms face growth issues can be the wrong environment. If you place them where they receive harsh direct sunlight, your palms can easily die. The ideal location to take the best care of Areca Palms is to choose a bright indirect location. You can choose a sunny window or a shady outdoor place where they can easily thrive well by receiving sufficient sunlight.
  5. 5. It is pretty difficult for the plants to survive in harsh summer afternoons. A balanced watering schedule is vital for the growth of your palms. So, you must make sure to water more frequently during the summer and spring seasons than in winter. Do not let them dry out entirely if you want the best care for Areca palm. Also, it is a must to pick a pot with a drainage hole from Leaf Baba so that the excess water can pass out easily. Water frequently During Springs and Summers
  6. 6. The time of applying fertilizer is equally essential for the proper growth of your plants. When you use fertilizer, the plant must be able to grow efficiently. During the winter months, the growth speed reduces for your palms, and the plant won’t be able to grow at its full pace. That is why summer and springs are the best seasons to care for Areca Palms and apply fertilizer. It helps them uptake the nutrients easily, leading to better growth. Fertilize During Spring and Summer Only
  7. 7. Winter Care Another tip for you is to take special care of Areca Palms in winter. As the growth rate reduces during the winter months, it gets tricky for the plants to grow at their full speed due to a lack of sunlight. So, make sure to not overwater them during the winter season as it gets difficult for them to absorb water easily.
  8. 8. Thank You! +91 - 8960073886 https://leafbaba.com support@leafbaba.com Presented By: Leaf Baba

×