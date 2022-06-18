5 Simple Tips for a Bushy Areca Palm

Visit Us: https://leafbaba.com/product/areca-palm



Areca Palms are tropical beauties that grow bushier when given the right environment and care. They grow relatively faster than others, but the growth may be severely impacted due to several reasons. If you want to keep it growing taller and bushier, you need to learn about the reasons that prevent the growth. You need to know the several ways to Care for Areca Palm to avoid all these problems affecting the growth. Here are the top 5 tips to help improve the growth of your Areca Palms:



Apply Granular Fertilizer



The best step to improve the growth of your Areca Palms is choosing the right fertilizer. Apart from the proper care for Areca Palms, providing them with the right nutrients also encourages their growth. The best step is to buy a granular fertilizer or Palm fertilizer from Leaf Baba for your palms and increase more chances for growth. Apply the water immediately after fertilizing to let it dissolve quickly in the plants and grow faster.