Forex Technical Analysis is a dedicated YouTube Channel for the subject of technical analysis in Forex market. We share the educational videos for the price action tools and technical indicators available on MetaTrader for the following technical analysis:
Support & Resistance
Supply Demand Analysis
Fibonacci Ratio Analysis
Triangle Pattern, Rising Wedge Pattern and Falling Wedge Pattern
Double Top, Double Bottom, Triple Top and Triple Bottom
Harmonic Pattern
Elliott Wave
Chart Pattern
Turning Point Probability and Trend Probability
Pairs Trading and Spread Analysis
Volume Spread Analysis
Fractal Indicators and Tools
If you are the Technical Forex Trader, then you will find many powerful price action tools and technical indicators you can keep for your MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. You can visit the Forex Technical Analysis Channel below:
YouTube Link 1: https://www.youtube.com/c/ForexTechnicalAnalysis1
YouTube Link 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVYdGwbEQNwFKVk68K88oOg