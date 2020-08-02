Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Observem algumas caracter�sticas dessas 6 (seis) cartelas. Os n�meros iniciais s�o respectivamente: 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 e 32; O...
Como Jogar? Pe�a que uma pessoa escolha um n�mero em qualquer uma das 6 (seis) cartelas e indique a cartela. Na sequ�ncia ...
� poss�vel pedir que a pessoa escolha as cartelas onde a sua idade aparece, por�m ele poder� ter no m�ximo 63 anos.
C�lculo Mental Escolhi as cartelas onde aparecem os n�meros 1, 4, 8 e 16. Meu n�mero � o 29. Agora pense como descobrir o ...
Jogo de seis cartelas
Jogo de seis cartelas
Jogo de seis cartelas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jogo de seis cartelas

73 views

Published on

Muito Interessante!

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jogo de seis cartelas

  1. 1. Observem algumas caracter�sticas dessas 6 (seis) cartelas. Os n�meros iniciais s�o respectivamente: 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 e 32; Outra maneira de observarmos: 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 e 25 .
  2. 2. Como Jogar? Pe�a que uma pessoa escolha um n�mero em qualquer uma das 6 (seis) cartelas e indique a cartela. Na sequ�ncia pe�a a esta mesma pessoa que indique as demais cartelas onde este
  3. 3. � poss�vel pedir que a pessoa escolha as cartelas onde a sua idade aparece, por�m ele poder� ter no m�ximo 63 anos.
  4. 4. C�lculo Mental Escolhi as cartelas onde aparecem os n�meros 1, 4, 8 e 16. Meu n�mero � o 29. Agora pense como descobrir o meu n�mero mentalmente!!!

×