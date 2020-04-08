BidFlat48 pitch deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIDFLAT48fastest way to find your home
FindingaflattorentinBerlin cantakeupto3months Asalandlord,gettingyourflatrentedout isn’tmucheasier
BidFlat48isdesigned tosolvebothoftheseissues ononeplatform
Tenantsgettheirdesiredflats in48hoursorfaster Landlordsrenttheirproperty withinthesametimeframe
Landlordsuploadtheirflatsonouronlinebiddingplatform. Weapproveanduploadthemona48hourauction. Onlineauctionbegins Tenantsbi...
Loweradmincosts Quickerdecisionmaking Skip reviewingofapplications Profitfromthebookingfee LandlordBenefits: Findaflatin48...
Link to current MVP: https://bidflat48.com/
Morethan3millionpeopleliveinBerlin mostofwhichchoosetorentpropertyand aproximately180Kpeoplemovetoberlinannually According...
BSI|2020BrandGuidelines Spotahome Rentberry WG-Gesucht eBayKleinanzeigenBerlin Immobilienscout24 Ourcompetition: Onlyaucti...
Slowrenting process Fastrenting process Lowhousingprice Highhousingprice Spotahome Wunderflats Immobilienscout24 eBayKlein...
Founding teamcomes together Firstprototype oftheplatform isbuilt FasterCapital joinstheteam Firstinvestment securedby Fast...
Trevon Vivens COO Earned more than 2 million in gross revenue  for the boat renting  startup Zizoo. Extensive experience i...
ThankYou 00491624747995 00491795014001 PHONE NUMBER lazarmikov@bidflat48.com EMAIL ADDRESS Gürtelstraße27 10247Berlin COMP...
