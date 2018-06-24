Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Each Team Member Agrees to Do Why This Team Check into the CLC regularly to review progress on the assignment. Contri...
Happens? A CLC member doesn’t provide project ideas or feedback to other team members. A CLC member doesn’t complete his/h...
Nur502 week 3 collaborative learning community grand nursing

This is a CLC assignment.
For this group assignment, refer to the instructor for your group placement, then develop a CLC Group Project Agreement that addresses the following:
1. Sets up schedule for communication.
2. Provides contact information if needed.
3. Clarifies process for conflict resolution.
4. Clarifies roles for each member after reviewing the assignment details.
APA format is not required, but solid academic writing is expected.
You are not required to submit this assignment to Turnitin, unless otherwise directed by your instructor. If so directed, refer to the Student Success Center for directions. Only Word documents can be submitted to Turnitin.

  NUR 502 CLC Group Project Agreement Grading Criteria CLC Course Information Course Name/Section Number: Instructor's Name: Start Date of the Course: CLC Member Contact Information (Who is in our group?) CLC Member Name Primary E-mail Address Secondary E-mail Address Other Con CLC Group Values (What do we need to do to ensure our team's success?)
  What Each Team Member Agrees to Do Why This Team Check into the CLC regularly to review progress on the assignment. Contribute ideas and feedback to the group from initial discussions throughout project completion. Communicate with all CLC members as soon as a problem or issue arises. Maintain respectful communications with all team members. Complete assigned tasks by the deadlines set by the CLC members. Take a leadership role in CLC assignments. Make sure to cite and reference all sources of information used in completing tasks. Other: Other: Project Management Specifics (What needs to be undertaken to complete the CLC project?) CLC Group Member's Name Task to be Completed by This Team Member (This section will change for each CLC Project.) Due Date for Co for the CLC to R Contributing one or more ideas for how the project should be completed. Outlining the CLC project. Assigning tasks to CLC members. Performing research on assigned topics and writing it up for CLC members to review. Making sure everyone meets their assigned deadlines for tasks. Proofreading and editing the paper. Submitting the paper via the Assignments feature by the due date deadline. Other: Other: CLC Group Interaction Guidelines (How can we anticipate and deal with group conflict when it arises?) What Could Happen To Impede Our Teamwork? What We W
  Happens? A CLC member doesn't provide project ideas or feedback to other team members. A CLC member doesn't complete his/her task at all. A CLC member completes his/her task, but turns it in after the agreed-upon due date. Other: Other: CLC Group Review Process (What makes a CLC effective?) What did Our CLC Do Well This Time? (This section will change for each CLC Project.) What Can We Do to be a More Effective (This section will change for each CLC P

