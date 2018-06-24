NUR502 Week 3 Collaborative Learning Community Grand Nursing

This is a CLC assignment.

For this group assignment, refer to the instructor for your group placement, then develop a CLC Group Project Agreement that addresses the following:

1. Sets up schedule for communication.

2. Provides contact information if needed.

3. Clarifies process for conflict resolution.

4. Clarifies roles for each member after reviewing the assignment details.

APA format is not required, but solid academic writing is expected.

You are not required to submit this assignment to Turnitin, unless otherwise directed by your instructor. If so directed, refer to the Student Success Center for directions. Only Word documents can be submitted to Turnitin.

