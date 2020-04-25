Successfully reported this slideshow.
z MARBURGO 1
z 2
z Origen  El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre...
z Casos 4 En 1975, fue hospitalizado en Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica. Sólo enfermo a 2 mujeres. El hombre murió cuatro días de...
5 Entre 2004-2005 se dio en Angola, el Ministerio de Salud notifico en total 374 casos, incluidas 329 defunciones (tasa de...
z Estructura del virus 6 La nucleocápside presenta, en su interior, una molécula de ARN de polaridad negativa la envoltura...
z Anatomía patológica  Es común la presencia de necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulm...
z Patogénesis  La controversia en torno a la presencia de un estado de coagulación intravasal sugiere que pueden estar ac...
z Modalidades de contagio  La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio de la gente. Esto ocurre al entra...
