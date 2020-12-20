Successfully reported this slideshow.
sector 24 noida AGRA REGION SECOND SHIFT
EnglishProject Group No. :-5 Class :- 12th H Group's Member Name:-  Nidhi Pataki ,  Neha Kumari ,  Manoj Negi ,  Mohd Shoaib Saifi ,  Mayank Chaudhari
TOPIC Fear is a natural, powerful, and primitive human emotion. It involves a universal biochemical response as well as a ...
•Chest pain , Chills , Dry mouth , Nausea , Rapid heartbeat , Shortness of breath , Seating , Trembling , Upset stomach In...
•Phobias One aspect of anxiety disorders can be a tendency to develop a fear of fear.Where most people tend to experience ...
•Key Differences: Fears vs. Phobias There are a few things to keep in mind when considering the difference between a fear ...
•Causes Fear is incredibly complex. Some fears may be a result of experiences or trauma, while others may represent a fear...
•6 Strategies to Overcome Fear Step 1: Learn More About Your Fear This first step can be the hardest one, but it’s also a...
Step 3: Use Your Brain in a Different Way than Usual Your fear and anxiety arise out of a certain part of your brain, and...
Step 4: Focus on Your Breathing Breathing is more important than you think. Usually, anxiety begins with short breaths. T...
Observe the symptoms as they arise. Don’t do anything about it. Just sit and keep track of yourself as the moment continue...
OUT LINE :- The Importance of Overcoming Fears  Why is it important to overcome fear? •You can come out of one negative e...
•It helps build up self-confidence Now, that we have started following the steps to overcome fear, we have actually taken ...
•Life seems much easier Life becomes easier and happier when we overcome our fears. A Happy life is a healthy life. We all...
overcoming of fear
  4. 4. •Chest pain , Chills , Dry mouth , Nausea , Rapid heartbeat , Shortness of breath , Seating , Trembling , Upset stomach In addition to the physical symptoms of fear, people may experience psychological symptoms of being overwhelmed, upset, feeling out of control, or a sense of impending death. •Diagnosis Talk to your doctor if you are experiencing persistent and excessive feelings of fear. Your doctor may conduct a physical exam and perform lab tests to ensure that your fear and anxiety are not linked to an underlying medical condition. Your doctor will also ask questions about your symptoms including how long you've been having them, their intensity, and situations that tend to trigger them. Depending on your symptoms, your doctor may diagnose you with a type of anxiety disorder , such as a phobia.
  5. 5. •Phobias One aspect of anxiety disorders can be a tendency to develop a fear of fear.Where most people tend to experience fear only during a situation that is perceived as scary or threatening, those who live with anxiety disorders may become afraid that they will experience a fear response. They perceive their fear responses as negative and go out of their way to avoid those responses. A phobia is a twisting of the normal fear response. The fear is directed toward an object or situation that does not present a real danger. Though you recognize that the fear is unreasonable, you can't help the reaction. Over time, the fear tends to worsen as the fear of fear response takes hold.
  6. 6. •Key Differences: Fears vs. Phobias There are a few things to keep in mind when considering the difference between a fear and a phobia: •Fear is a natural emotion that protects people from harm when they face real and imminent danger •A phobia is an excessive fear or anxiety related to specific objects or situations that are out of proportion to the actual danger they present •Phobias cause significant dysfunction or discomfort due to avoidance and the anxiety reaction that occurs when exposed to the phobic object or situation
  7. 7. •Causes Fear is incredibly complex. Some fears may be a result of experiences or trauma, while others may represent a fear of something else entirely, such as a loss of control. Still, other fears may occur because they cause physical symptoms, such as being afraid of heights because they make you feel dizzy and sick to your stomach. Some common fear triggers include: •Certain specific objects or situations (spiders, snakes, heights, flying, etc) •Future events •Imagined events •Real environmental dangers •The unknown Certain fears tend to be innate and may be evolutionarily influenced because they aid in survival. Others are learned and are connected to associations or traumatic experiences.
  8. 8. •6 Strategies to Overcome Fear Step 1: Learn More About Your Fear This first step can be the hardest one, but it’s also absolutely necessary. You can’t overcome a fear that remains hidden in the dusty regions of your subconscious. You must face it. When you turn your face toward a person, you see that person and learn what he looks like and how he is acting. When you turn toward your fear (rather than away from it), you notice things about your fear that you didn’t know before. This awareness helps you overcome it . Step 2: Use your Imagination in Positive Ways An imagination is a wonderful thing. It gives you power, creativity, and the ability to think outside the box. Unfortunately, an active imagination can be a harmful tool when it causes you to think about negative things. Your imagination can magnify your fears, making your situation seem much worse than it actually is. Instead of letting your imagination lead you down the dark corridors of fear, purposely use it for overcoming fear.
  9. 9. Step 3: Use Your Brain in a Different Way than Usual Your fear and anxiety arise out of a certain part of your brain, and they allow emotion to overcome rational thought. When you feel your fearful symptoms coming forth, try to use a different part of your brain. Think about numbers, for instance. A nurse in the clinic might ask a patient to rate his pain on a scale of 1-10. Use this scale for your anxiety. How anxious are you when 1 is perfectly calm and 10 is your very worst symptom? Stop and analyze. Do you rate your fear at 7? Very good. You can work on lowering that to a 4 or a 3. Try using the next step to lower your fear rating.
  10. 10. Step 4: Focus on Your Breathing Breathing is more important than you think. Usually, anxiety begins with short breaths. The short breaths cause a number of negative reactions in your body which quickly become an anxiety attack. The key to overcoming those fast outbreaks of anxiety is to control your breathing. Fortunately, deep breathing is not complicated. Once you have recognized that you are becoming fearful, stop and focus on your breathing. Take a breath in, and then slowly let it out. Make sure your exhale is longer than your inhale. This isn’t just some psychological trick; deep breathing forces your body to physically calm itself. Step 5: Practice Mindfulness You’ve heard about mindfulness, but what exactly is it? Mindfulness is a passive thinking activity that allows you to become more aware of your fear. As you learned in Step 1, awareness helps you overcome your fear and anxiety. Practice these mindfulness tips during some of your less severe times of fear and anxiety. When you recognize your fear symptoms arising, sit down and think about what is happening to you. This is like making a mental journal entry.
  11. 11. Observe the symptoms as they arise. Don’t do anything about it. Just sit and keep track of yourself as the moment continues. Being passive raises your self- awareness, and it prevents you from doing the typical things you do when you experience fear. It helps get you out of a rut. Step 6: Use Nature as Your Therapist Talking to a therapist is an excellent way to work through your fears and anxiety. However, you can’t always be at your therapist’s office. Try going for a walk outside instead! Natural beauty found in parks, backyards, or wherever something green is growing does help reduce symptoms of fear and anxiety. Nature calms people, reducing stress levels and changing moods from anxious to relaxed. Plus, the physical activity of walking or jogging outdoors requires us to use our brains differently, which can cause a switch from irrational fearful thoughts to clearer thinking that can help overcome the fear.
  12. 12. OUT LINE :- The Importance of Overcoming Fears  Why is it important to overcome fear? •You can come out of one negative emotion Fear is one of the negative emotion one consumes within oneself. Negative emotion tends to stop our growth mentally, physically and emotionally. One good thing is we have the ability and strength to come out from those negativities by developing the determination of leaving negativity in ourselves. •It won’t keep you from going ahead Now, that we have started following the steps to overcome fear, we have actually taken away the power of that fear which has stopped us from going ahead in our lives. It will no more keep us from going forward and take necessary risks, positive risks that are taking us to the way of success.
  13. 13. •It helps build up self-confidence Now, that we have started following the steps to overcome fear, we have actually taken away the power of that fear which has stopped us from going ahead in our lives. It will no more keep us from going forward and take necessary risks, positive risks that are taking us to the way of •It gives a sense of freedom When we overcome the fears, we feel free. The burden of imprisonment vanishes the moment that fear disappears from our lives. Everything starts making sense to us. Our individuality, our goals, our priorities and most importantly our life. “Fear is present when we forget that we are a part of God’s divine design. Learning to experience authentic love means abandoning ego’s insistence that you have much to fear and that you are in an unfriendly world. You can make the decision to be free from fear and doubt and return to the brilliant light of love that is always with you.” — Wayne Dyer
  14. 14. •Life seems much easier Life becomes easier and happier when we overcome our fears. A Happy life is a healthy life. We all want an easy life, life that is free of worries then why not take a chance! I always tell this to myself, “At least give it a try.” Let’s all give this a try to make our lives worry-free and easy.

