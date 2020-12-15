Find Out What the Best Online Mentoring Platforms Offer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
For most entrepreneurs and startup companies, the best online mentoring platforms are those that provide expert advice from successful entrepreneurs with real-world experience. This expert guidance comes at a significant cost, however. Typically, new businesses can't afford to pay high fees for long-term mentors whom they expect to turn them into super-successful millionaires overnight.
Most startups and new businesses probably have little to benefit from long-term mentorship, at least at first. Typically, they have very little capital to spend on training their mentees in order to help them get their business off the ground. Even if they do have some limited funds available, however, these new ventures probably don't have deep enough pockets to hire several highly qualified experts to work with them on a regular basis. Instead, they will usually outsource training to experts in the industry, who work for much less money than experienced entrepreneurs and business coaches. While startup companies probably don't have too much to spend on professional business coaching, they do have enough money to outsource training to people who know more about marketing, product creation, and sales than they do.

  Luckily, today there are several online mentoring platforms which enable fledgling entrepreneurs and upstarts to link up with expert mentors from the very beginning. These platforms provide business coaches and online business mentees with an opportunity to form an "on-demand" business relationship, much like a personal trainer would recommend to a client. Once you become an online mentor -the mentor-mentee relationship is formed, both parties benefit by getting the expert guidance they need and receiving valuable practice tips from one another. Both mentees and coaches benefit by building long-term professional relationships that result in mutually beneficial business coaching sessions and enhanced marketing strategies. The problem with these on-demand mentorship arrangements is two-fold. First, because these are so popular, they represent a great deal of competition for each business coachand online mentor you may seek. In addition, becauseso many businesses are seeking mentors and using these platforms to promote their business, there's a good chance that some of your bestprospects and gatekeepers are using these services as well. Before you choosebetween the many online mentoring platforms available, it's important to understand how they work and who can recommend the best. First, you should look at the corebenefits and features of each platform. Two of the most important features to look for are free coaching and personalized guidance, since these are the core reasons people turn to these services in the first place. Next, you'll want to take a closer look at the mentoring program. Different mentoring programs will offer different features and may be of different value in different situations. For example, some programs offer free one-on-one coaching with the right to email them about your business at any time. Others may offer a certain number of emails or a pre-written marketing message. Some may be based entirely on the text, while others give businesses a variety of tips and pointers as well as providing key facts and statistics.
  Lastly, you should find out what kind of information the mentor rates for. For example, you should look at how coaches on the top platforms view customer service. Many mentors base their recommendations on key facts that include customer satisfaction scores, feedbackfrom other customers, average order time, and average total spend by customers. Also look at the type of information provided and how it compares to other metrics such as costper action (CPA) and costper sale (CPS).

