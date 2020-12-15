Find Out What the Best Online Mentoring Platforms Offer

For most entrepreneurs and startup companies, the best online mentoring platforms are those that provide expert advice from successful entrepreneurs with real-world experience. This expert guidance comes at a significant cost, however. Typically, new businesses can't afford to pay high fees for long-term mentors whom they expect to turn them into super-successful millionaires overnight.

Most startups and new businesses probably have little to benefit from long-term mentorship, at least at first. Typically, they have very little capital to spend on training their mentees in order to help them get their business off the ground. Even if they do have some limited funds available, however, these new ventures probably don't have deep enough pockets to hire several highly qualified experts to work with them on a regular basis. Instead, they will usually outsource training to experts in the industry, who work for much less money than experienced entrepreneurs and business coaches. While startup companies probably don't have too much to spend on professional business coaching, they do have enough money to outsource training to people who know more about marketing, product creation, and sales than they do.