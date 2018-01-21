Dr.Lavanya.S.A - prasarini taila

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By: Dr.Lavanya.S.A 2nd Year PG Scholar Dept of RS & BK T.G.A.M.C, Ballari Under the guidance of : Dr.M.S.Doddamani HOD & P...
INTRODUCTION शरीरजानाां दोषाणाां क्रमेण परमौषधम ्। बस्तिर्विरेको वमनां िथा िैलां घृिां मधु॥ (अ.हृ.सु.१/२५) िैलादद िु शमन त...
• Prasarini taila is a standard preparation used for vatavyadhi. • In total there are 10 formulations in the name of Prasa...
 Sha.Ma.Sneha kalpana adhyaya – Prasarini Taila. [AFI]  Bhiashajya Ratanavali: Amavatadhikara : Prasarini Taila Vatavyad...
PRASARINI TAILA प्रसाररणीपलशिां जलद्रोणेन पाचयेि्। पादशशष्टः श्रुिो ग्राह्यतिैलां दधध च ित्समम ्॥ कास्जजकां च समांिैलात्षी...
Ingredients: Prasarini - 100 pala ( 4.880 kg) Jala - 1 droni (12.288 ltrs) Taila - 3.072 ltrs. Dadhi - 3.072 ltrs. Kanjika...
Method of Preparation • Initially prepare Kwatha of Prasarini using 100 pala of prasarini and I droni of jala and reduce i...
INDICATION Vata-shleshma vikara Sthambhata in hanu, kati, prishta, shira & greeva Gridhrasi Ardita Kubjata Khanja & Pangu
PRASARINI TAILA प्रसारण्या रसैः शसद्धां िैलमेरण्डजां र्पबेि्। सविदोषहरजचैव कफरोर्हरां परम्॥ (भै.र.आमवािाधधकार. २०८)
Method of Preparation Heated upto taila paaka lakshanas are obtained 2 prastha of Eranda taila 8 prastha of Prasarini swar...
Dose: 1-2 Tola Anupana: Milk or Water Indication Kapharoga
पुष्पराज प्रसाररणण िैल: Drava Dravya: Prasarini – 100 pala Ashwagandha – 500 pala Jala - 1 Droni Shatavari Kwatha - 64 pal...
Method of Preparation • Initially prepare kwatha using 100 pala of prasarini, 500 pala of ashwagandha and 1 droni of jala....
All Vatavyadhis Hanugraha Kanja Pangu Shiroroga Bhagna Note: This taila is used for abhyanga, paana and nasya. Anupana: Su...
कु ब्ज प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila – 64 pala. Drava Dravya: Prasarini – 100 pala Jala - 1 droni. Dadhi - 64 pal...
Method of Preparation • 100 pala Prasarini is taken and 1 droni jala is added and kwatha is prepared by reducing it to 1/4...
Kubjata Pangu Gridhrasi Ardita Vatavyadhi Hanustambha Greevastambha INDICATION
त्रत्रशति प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila – 64 pala Drava dravya: Prasarini panchanga – 100 pala Jala – 1 droni Das...
Kalka Dravya – Jeevaniya Gana dravyas – 1 pala each Shunti – 5 pala Sh.Bhallataka – 30 pala Pippalimula Chitraka Yavakshar...
सप्िशतिक प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya – Tila taila – 1 adhaka Drava Dravya – Kashaya of Prasarini panchanga Sahachara Shatav...
Kalka Dravya: ½ pala each Tagara Madanaphala Kushta Kesara Mustaka Twak Rasna Saindhava Pippali Jatamamsi Yashtimadhu Manj...
एकादशशतिक प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila Kwatha Dravya – Prasarini Panchanga Sahachara Pnachanga Guduchi Eranda mu...
Kalka Dravya: Karkataki Jeevaka Vrishabaka Kakoli Ksheerakakoli Meda Mahameda Riddhi Vriddhi Jeevanti Yashti Maashaparni M...
Indication: Sarvanga and ardhanga Vata Does the shamana of kapha and pitta located in Sandhi, Asthi and majja. Does the no...
अष्टादशशतिक प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila Kwatha Dravya: Prasarini Shatavari Ashwagandha Ketaki Dashamula Sahacha...
Prasarini Devadaru Pippalimula Shatavha Sukshmela Twak Kumkuma Manjishta Agaru Karpoora Kunduru Haridra Lavanga Chandana N...
महाराज प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila Kwatha Dravya: Prasarini Sahachara Ashwagandha Eranda Bala Rasna Punarnava K...
Kalka Dravya: Bhallataka Pippali Shunti Maricha Triphala Sarala Shatavha Karkati Vacha Shati Musta Padmaka Utpala Manjisht...
Prasarini Taila प्रसाररणण िुला क्वाथे िैल प्रतथां पयतसम। द्र्वमेदाशमशश मांस्जिष्ठा कु ष्ठ रातना कु चांन्दनैह्॥ जीवकषिभ काक...
Analytical Findings Organoleptic Characters: Colour – Reddish Brown Smell - Pleasant Touch – Oily Loss on drying @ 110 - N...
Prasarini Botanical Name – Paederia foetida Family - Rubiaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Tikta Guna - Guru, Sara ...
Research: 1. Plant extract showed anti-inflammatory activity stronger than that of acetylsalicyclic acid and weaker than t...
Yashtimadhu Botanical name – Glycyrrhiza glabra Family - Fabaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Madhura Guna - Guru, ...
Research: 1. Glycyrrhizin showed anti-arthritic and anti-inflammatory effect on formaldehyde induced rat-paw oedema. 2. Th...
Pippalimula Botanical Name – Piper Longum Family - Piperaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu Guna - Laghu, Ruksha...
Chitraka Botanical Name – Plumbago Zeylanica Family - Plumbaginaceaea Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu Guna - Laghu...
Research: 1. Plant extract (100 mg/kg) prevented 100% ovulation and implantation in female rats. 2. Plumbagin exhibited sp...
Saindhava lavana English – Rock salt Guna- Sheeta, Snigdha, Laghu, Mruduvirya Karma- Hrudya, Vrushya, Netrya, Ruchikaraka,...
Vacha Botanical Name – Acorus calamus Family - Araceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu, Tikta Guna - Laghu, Tikshn...
Research: 1. Volatile oil from roots inhibited the growth of M.tuberculosis in a concentration of 10mg/ml. It also inhibit...
Devadaru Botanical Name – Cedrus Deodora Family - Pinaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Tikta, Katu, Kashaya. Guna -...
Rasna Botanical Name – Alpinia Officinarum Family - Zingiberaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Tikta Guna - Guru Vee...
Bhallataka Botanical Name – Semicarpus Anacardium Family - Anacardaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu, Tikta, ka...
Research: 1. Chloroform extract of nuts significantly increased life span in ascites tumor systems and solid tumor systems...
Shatapushpa Botanical Name – Anethum Sowa Family - Umbelliferae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu, Tikta Guna - Lagh...
Jatamamsi Botanical Name – Nardostachys Jatamansi Family - Valerinaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Tikta, kashaya,...
Research: 1. The essential oil from the rhizomes had a depressant action on the CNS of guinea pig rats. 2. The oil free aq...
Dadhi Rasa : Madhura, amla Anurasa : Kashaya. Guna : Snigdha. Veerya : Ushna. Vipaka : Madhura. Dhoshaghnata : Tridoshakri...
Ksheera तवादुपाकरसां स्तनग्धमोजतयां धािुवधिनम्। वािर्पत्तहरां वृष्यां श्लेष्मलां र्ुरु शीिलम्। (A.H.5) Rasa - Madhura Guna...
Tila Taila Rasa : Madhura, Guna : Guru, snigdha, Veerya : Usna, vipaka : Madhura Doshaghnata : Vata shamaka, pitta kaphava...
Probabale mode of Action: This Formulation contains certain herbs that are enriched with active components. One of the mai...
RESEARCH ARTICLES 1. Management of Calf muscle cramps by Prasarini Taila in Sportsmen. *Dhanokar Nitin Ramrao, ** Dhanokar...
2. A Clinical study to understand the efficacy of Prasarinyadi Taila Padabhyanga in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy w.s.r. ...
Market Availability: Sl No Name of the Pharmacy Presentation Price 1 Kamadhenu 100ml 220/- 2 Patanjali 100 ml 150/- 3 Dabu...
CONCLUSION • Prasarini Taila is the classical formulation that keeps the vata and kapha doshas in a balanced state. • Acha...
• In day to day practise, this taila is generally used for external use in the treatment of pain and stiffness in the join...
  1. 1. By: Dr.Lavanya.S.A 2nd Year PG Scholar Dept of RS & BK T.G.A.M.C, Ballari Under the guidance of : Dr.M.S.Doddamani HOD & Professor Dept of RS & BK T.G.A.M.C, Ballari
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION शरीरजानाां दोषाणाां क्रमेण परमौषधम ्। बस्तिर्विरेको वमनां िथा िैलां घृिां मधु॥ (अ.हृ.सु.१/२५) िैलादद िु शमन तवरूपेणौषधम्।िथेति क्रमेणैव। वाितय िैलां Sneha kalpanas are the unique pharmaceutical preparations that imparts snigdhata to the body both internally and externally. Taila is one such sneha which is considered to be the best Shamanoushadhi for Vata dosha.
  3. 3. • Prasarini taila is a standard preparation used for vatavyadhi. • In total there are 10 formulations in the name of Prasarini taila. • Firstly explained by Acharya Sharangadhara in sneha kalpana. • 8 references are explained in Bhaishajya Ratnavali among which 7 are explained under Vatavyadhi-adhikara and 1 is explained in Amavatadhikara. • All the 8 references mentioned in B.R are in the name of Prasarini taila with different prefix and diff ingredients. • 1 reference is from shasrayoga. • AFI has explained Acharya Sharangadhara’s Reference.
  4. 4.  Sha.Ma.Sneha kalpana adhyaya – Prasarini Taila. [AFI]  Bhiashajya Ratanavali: Amavatadhikara : Prasarini Taila Vatavyadhi Adhikara : Pushparaja Prasarini Taila Kubja Prasarini Taila Trishathi Prasarini Taila Saptashathi Prasarini Taila Ekadashashathi Prasarini Taila Ashtadashashathi Prasarini Taila Maharaja Prasarini Taila
  5. 5. PRASARINI TAILA प्रसाररणीपलशिां जलद्रोणेन पाचयेि्। पादशशष्टः श्रुिो ग्राह्यतिैलां दधध च ित्समम ्॥ कास्जजकां च समांिैलात्षीरां िैलच्चिुर्ुिणम ्। िैलात्तथाष्टमाांशेन सविकलकातन योजयेि्॥ मधुकां र्पप्पलीमूलां धचत्रकः सैन्धवां वचा। प्रसाररणी देवदारु रातना च र्जर्पप्पली॥ भल्लािः शिपुष्पा च माांसी चैशभर्विपाचयेि्। (शा. म. ९/११९-१२१)
  6. 6. Ingredients: Prasarini - 100 pala ( 4.880 kg) Jala - 1 droni (12.288 ltrs) Taila - 3.072 ltrs. Dadhi - 3.072 ltrs. Kanjika - equal to Taila Ksheera - 4 parts of Taila (12.288 ltrs) Kalka Dravya – In total 1/8th of Taila. (i.e each 32gms X 12 = 384g) Madhuka Vacha Gajapippali Pippalimoola Prasarini Bhallataka Chitraka Devadaru Shatapushpa Saindhava Rasna Jatamamsi
  7. 7. Method of Preparation • Initially prepare Kwatha of Prasarini using 100 pala of prasarini and I droni of jala and reduce it to 1/4th. • 64 pala of moorchita tila taila is taken and the prasarini kwatha prepared along with all the kalka dravyas are added and heated on mandagni until the watery content of the kwatha evaporates. • Then dadhi is added followed by kanji and godugdha and heated until the siddhi lakshanas appear.
  8. 8. INDICATION Vata-shleshma vikara Sthambhata in hanu, kati, prishta, shira & greeva Gridhrasi Ardita Kubjata Khanja & Pangu
  9. 9. PRASARINI TAILA प्रसारण्या रसैः शसद्धां िैलमेरण्डजां र्पबेि्। सविदोषहरजचैव कफरोर्हरां परम्॥ (भै.र.आमवािाधधकार. २०८)
  10. 10. Method of Preparation Heated upto taila paaka lakshanas are obtained 2 prastha of Eranda taila 8 prastha of Prasarini swarasa
  11. 11. Dose: 1-2 Tola Anupana: Milk or Water Indication Kapharoga
  12. 12. पुष्पराज प्रसाररणण िैल: Drava Dravya: Prasarini – 100 pala Ashwagandha – 500 pala Jala - 1 Droni Shatavari Kwatha - 64 pala Godugdha / Mahisha Dugdha –256 pala. Pundarika Rasa – 64 pala Kalka Dravya : Shatapushpa Ela Kantakari Pippali Kushta Shunti Yashtimadhu Devadaru Shaalaparni Punarnava Manjishta Patra Each Rasna Vacha Pushkaramula 12 gm Yavani Bhootika Jatamansi Nirgundi Bala Chitraka Gokshura Shatavari Kamalanaala
  13. 13. Method of Preparation • Initially prepare kwatha using 100 pala of prasarini, 500 pala of ashwagandha and 1 droni of jala. Reduce this into 1/4th i.e 64 pala. • 64 pala of moorchita tila taila is taken and the above said kwatha and kalka dravyas are added and placed on mandagni. • When the jaleeyamsha of the kwatha evaporates then shatavari kwatha is added. • After the jaleeyamsha of shatavari kwatha is evaporated, godugdha is added and heated until the siddhi lakshanas are obtained.
  14. 14. All Vatavyadhis Hanugraha Kanja Pangu Shiroroga Bhagna Note: This taila is used for abhyanga, paana and nasya. Anupana: Sukoshna Ksheera Dose for paana: 1/4th -1/2 pala.
  15. 15. कु ब्ज प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila – 64 pala. Drava Dravya: Prasarini – 100 pala Jala - 1 droni. Dadhi - 64 pala. Kanji - 64 pala. Goksheera – 128 pala. Kalka Dravya: each 2 pala Chitraka, Madhuka, Saindhava, Pippalimula, Bala, Shatapushpa, Devadaru, Rasna, Prasarini mula, Bhallataka, Jatamamsi , Gajapippali.
  16. 16. Method of Preparation • 100 pala Prasarini is taken and 1 droni jala is added and kwatha is prepared by reducing it to 1/4th i.e. 64 pala. • Equal quantity of moorchita tila taila is taken and placed on mandagni, then the kwatha prepared is aaded to the taila followed by dadhi, kanji and godugdha. • The above mentioned quantity of kalka dravyas are added to the taila and heated until the sneha siddhi lakshanas are seen.
  17. 17. Kubjata Pangu Gridhrasi Ardita Vatavyadhi Hanustambha Greevastambha INDICATION
  18. 18. त्रत्रशति प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila – 64 pala Drava dravya: Prasarini panchanga – 100 pala Jala – 1 droni Dashamula - 100 pala Ashwagandha – 100 pala Dadhi – 1 adhaka Kanji – 2 adhaka Goksheera – 4 adhaka Reduced to 1/4th i.e.64 pala
  19. 19. Kalka Dravya – Jeevaniya Gana dravyas – 1 pala each Shunti – 5 pala Sh.Bhallataka – 30 pala Pippalimula Chitraka Yavakshara Madhuka Prasarini Saindhava Souvarchala Manjishta Indication: 80 vataja disorders, 40 pittaja and 20 shleshmja vikara, apasmara, unmada, gridhrasi, twak vikara, mandagni etc… Note : Taila is used for Basti karma, abhyanga, nasya and paana. Dose: ½-1/4th pala. Anupana – sukoshna ksheera.
  20. 20. सप्िशतिक प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya – Tila taila – 1 adhaka Drava Dravya – Kashaya of Prasarini panchanga Sahachara Shatavari Bala Atmagupta Ashwagandha Ketaki Mastu Mamsa Rasa Dadhi 100 pala each 1 adhaka each
  21. 21. Kalka Dravya: ½ pala each Tagara Madanaphala Kushta Kesara Mustaka Twak Rasna Saindhava Pippali Jatamamsi Yashtimadhu Manjishta Meda Mahameda Jeevaka Rushabaka Shatapushpa Vyaghri Shunti Devadaru Kakoli Vacha Ksheerakakoli Bhallataka Indication: Kubja, pangu, Vatarakta, Vatavyadhi, Vatopahata Chetasa, Vajikarana uttama.
  22. 22. एकादशशतिक प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila Kwatha Dravya – Prasarini Panchanga Sahachara Pnachanga Guduchi Eranda mula Rasna Shireesha Devadaru Ketaki Kanji Mastu Chukra Mamsa Rasa Ikshu Rasa Godugdha
  23. 23. Kalka Dravya: Karkataki Jeevaka Vrishabaka Kakoli Ksheerakakoli Meda Mahameda Riddhi Vriddhi Jeevanti Yashti Maashaparni Manjishta Kunduru Mudgaparni Ela Padmaka Kasturi Shati Saindhava Prasarini Shaalaparni Gokshura Prishnaparni Tagara Twak Ketaki Ashwagandha Shallaki Rasanjana Katphala Guduchi Bhallataka Triphala Lavanga Chandana Jaatiphala Champeya Vyosha
  24. 24. Indication: Sarvanga and ardhanga Vata Does the shamana of kapha and pitta located in Sandhi, Asthi and majja. Does the nourishment of Dhatus. Provides Strength Note: Used for paana, abhyanga, basti and nasya. Dose: 1/4th -1/2 pala Anupana: Ksheera.
  25. 25. अष्टादशशतिक प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila Kwatha Dravya: Prasarini Shatavari Ashwagandha Ketaki Dashamula Sahachara Kanji Dadhi Goksheera Shukta Ikshurasa Chaga mamsa rasa Kalka Dravya: Bhallataka Shunti Vacha Pippali Chitraka Shati
  26. 26. Prasarini Devadaru Pippalimula Shatavha Sukshmela Twak Kumkuma Manjishta Agaru Karpoora Kunduru Haridra Lavanga Chandana Nalika Musta Harenu Shaileya vasa Triphala Ketaki Priyangu Usheera Jeevaka Punarnava Dashamula Ashwagandha Rasanjana Jaatiphala Puga Indication: All Vatavyadhi
  27. 27. महाराज प्रसाररणण िैल Sneha Dravya: Tila Taila Kwatha Dravya: Prasarini Sahachara Ashwagandha Eranda Bala Rasna Punarnava Ketaki Dashamula Twak Paribhadra Shatavari Laksha Lodhra Kanji Ksheera Dadhi Ikshurasa Mamsarasa Manjishta
  28. 28. Kalka Dravya: Bhallataka Pippali Shunti Maricha Triphala Sarala Shatavha Karkati Vacha Shati Musta Padmaka Utpala Manjishta Ashwagandha Dashamula Chakramarda Rasanjana Haridra Pippalimula Indication: In all vataja vikara.
  29. 29. Prasarini Taila प्रसाररणण िुला क्वाथे िैल प्रतथां पयतसम। द्र्वमेदाशमशश मांस्जिष्ठा कु ष्ठ रातना कु चांन्दनैह्॥ जीवकषिभ काकोली युर्लामरदारुशभः। कल्कै र्विपाचेत्सवं मारुिामयनाशनः॥ (Sahasrayoga) Ingredients: Sneha Dravya – Tila taila – 1 prastha Drava dravya - Prasarini Kwatha - 100 pala, ksheera – 1 prastha Kalka dravya – Meda Mahameda Mishreya Manjishta Kushta Rasna Jeevaka Kakoli Raktachandana Devadaru Rushabhaka Ksheerakakoli Indication: Indicated in Vata rogas
  30. 30. Analytical Findings Organoleptic Characters: Colour – Reddish Brown Smell - Pleasant Touch – Oily Loss on drying @ 110 - Negligible Volatile content – not > 0.55 % v/w Refractive index at 40 – not <1.460 Not > 1.467 Ash Value - Negligible Saponification Value – Not < 182.0 Not > 198.0 Iodine Value - Not < 94.0 Not >112.0 Therapeutic Indication : Kubja, pangu, khanja, gridhrasi, Hanustambha, Katistambha. Dose : Q.S for external use.
  31. 31. Prasarini Botanical Name – Paederia foetida Family - Rubiaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Tikta Guna - Guru, Sara Veerya - Ushna Vipaka - Katu Karma - Vatahara Major Chemical constituents: Asperuloside, paedersoidic acid, scandoside, Tyrosine, Ursolic acid, sitosterol, carotene etc..
  32. 32. Research: 1. Plant extract showed anti-inflammatory activity stronger than that of acetylsalicyclic acid and weaker than that of hydrocortisone. 2. The decoction was given orally in a daily dose of 1.5ml for 10 days, showed significant anti-inflammatory action against formaldehyde induced arthritis in albino rats. 3. 50% ethanolic extract of leaves exhibited anti-spasmodic activity on isolated guinea pig ileum. It also showed gross depressant effects and hypothermia in mice and anticancer activity against human epidermoid carcinoma of nasopharynx in tissue culture.
  33. 33. Yashtimadhu Botanical name – Glycyrrhiza glabra Family - Fabaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Madhura Guna - Guru, snigdha Veerya - Sheeta Vipaka - Madhura Karma - Tridoshahara, Rasayana, Vrishya, Chakshushya. Major Chemical constituents: Glycyrrhizin, liquirtin, glabrine, licuraside, hispaglabridin etc…
  34. 34. Research: 1. Glycyrrhizin showed anti-arthritic and anti-inflammatory effect on formaldehyde induced rat-paw oedema. 2. The anti-inflammatory activity of glycyrrhetic acid and its diacetate was similar to that of hydrocortisone on formalin induced arthritis in albino- rats. 3. Glycyrrhizin showed a significant anti-diuretic effect in rats and rabbits on oral and parenteral administration. 4. Glycyrrhetic acid showed an anti-pyretic activity similar to that of sodium salicylate on rectal temperature of normal and pyretic rats.
  35. 35. Pippalimula Botanical Name – Piper Longum Family - Piperaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu Guna - Laghu, Ruksha Veerya - Ushna Vipaka - Katu Karma - Kapha-vatahara, Bhedana, Deepana, Pachana. Major Chemical constituents: Piperine, sitosterol, cepharadiones, essential oil etc…
  36. 36. Chitraka Botanical Name – Plumbago Zeylanica Family - Plumbaginaceaea Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu Guna - Laghu, Ruksha Veerya - Ushna Vipaka - Katu Karma - Vata-kapahahara, Deepana, Pachana, Grahi. Major Chemical Constituents: Chitranone, plumbagin, elliptinone, maritone, sitosterol, plumbagic acid, dihydrosterone etc…
  37. 37. Research: 1. Plant extract (100 mg/kg) prevented 100% ovulation and implantation in female rats. 2. Plumbagin exhibited specific anti-microbial activity against yeast. 3. Plumbagin administered intra-tumorally and orally at 2mg/kg decreased tumor growth by 70% and 60% respectively. 4. Plumbagin administered to hyperlipidaemic rabbits reduced serum cholesterol by 53.86% and LDL-Cholesterol by 61.91%. 5. 505 ethanolic extract of roots showed hypothermia and antagonism to amphetamine hyperactivity in mice.
  38. 38. Saindhava lavana English – Rock salt Guna- Sheeta, Snigdha, Laghu, Mruduvirya Karma- Hrudya, Vrushya, Netrya, Ruchikaraka, Pachana, Deepana, Tridoshanashaka, Vranadosha Shamana, Vibandhahara, Pittahara, Chemical Composition: Sodium Chloride- Nacl 97.6% Sodium Bicarbonate – NaHCO3- 0.007% Insoluble matter- 0.031% Also contains minor quantities of Magnesium chloride, calcium and Calcium sulphate.
  39. 39. Vacha Botanical Name – Acorus calamus Family - Araceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu, Tikta Guna - Laghu, Tikshna Veerya - Ushna Vipaka - Katu Karma - Kapha-Vatahara, Lekhaniya, Medhya. Major Chemical constituents: Acolamone, acorenone, cadalene, calarene, camphene, acoric acid, calamendiol etc…
  40. 40. Research: 1. Volatile oil from roots inhibited the growth of M.tuberculosis in a concentration of 10mg/ml. It also inhibited the growth of gram-negative organisms. 2. Study on the in-vitro effect of acorus oil on the respiration of rat brain revealed that it inhibited the oxygen uptake of brain tissue to varying degrees. 3. Cardiac depressant activity was observed with asarone. Both showed moderate degree of hypotensive action in anesthetized dogs. 4. Asarone reduced spontaneous motor activity and caused reduction in anxiety without dulling the perception in rats.
  41. 41. Devadaru Botanical Name – Cedrus Deodora Family - Pinaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Tikta, Katu, Kashaya. Guna - Laghu, Ruksha Veerya - Ushna Vipaka - Katu Karma - Kapha-Vatahara, Deepana, Kasahara. Major Chemical constituents: Atlantone, deodarin, Toxifolin, p-methylacetophenone etc… Research: 1. The alcoholic extract of stem was found to have anti-cancer activity against human epidermal carcinoma of the nasopharynx in tissue culture. 2. Stem bark extract showed significant anti-inflammatory activity in rat.
  42. 42. Rasna Botanical Name – Alpinia Officinarum Family - Zingiberaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Tikta Guna - Guru Veerya - Ushna Vipaka - Katu Karma - Kapha-Vatahara, Vaya-sthapana. Major Chemical constituents: Galangin, Kaempferide, diaryl-heptanoids etc… Research: 1. Anti-fungal and anti-bacterial activity of a flavanoid from rhizomes is reported. 2. Diaryl-heptanoids exhibited prostaglandin biosynthesis inhibiting activity
  43. 43. Bhallataka Botanical Name – Semicarpus Anacardium Family - Anacardaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu, Tikta, kashaya Guna - Laghu, Tikshna, snigdha Veerya - Ushna Vipaka - Madhura Karma - Kapha-Vatahara, Medhya, Vrishya, Bhedana. Major Chemical constituents: Bioflavanoids, anacardic acid, nicotinic acid, riboflavin, thaimine, amentoflavone etc…
  44. 44. Research: 1. Chloroform extract of nuts significantly increased life span in ascites tumor systems and solid tumor systems. 2. Plant extract showed direct depressant effect on isolated frog heart and rabbit intestine. 3. A resinous material from methanol extract and an orange coloured oil from extract of the nuts have been found to possess antitumor activity against P-388 lymphocytic leukaemia in mice.
  45. 45. Shatapushpa Botanical Name – Anethum Sowa Family - Umbelliferae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Katu, Tikta Guna - Laghu, Tikshna Veerya - Ushna Vipaka - Katu Karma - Vata-Kaphahara, Deepana. Major Chemical constituents: Carvone, limonene, apiol, cugenol, dihydrocarvone, caryophyllene Research: 1. Plant showed appetite stimulating property. 2. Isodllapiole tribromide showed fungicidal activity against Helminthosporium oryzae and Aspergillus niger.
  46. 46. Jatamamsi Botanical Name – Nardostachys Jatamansi Family - Valerinaceae Pharmacological Properties: Rasa - Tikta, kashaya, Madhura Guna - Laghu, snigdha Veerya - Ushna Vipaka - Madhura Karma - Trodoshahara, Medhya, Kushtaghna, Balya. Major Chemical constituents: Actinidine, carotene, calarenal, elemol, jatamansone, nardol, spirojatamol, angelicin etc…
  47. 47. Research: 1. The essential oil from the rhizomes had a depressant action on the CNS of guinea pig rats. 2. The oil free aqueous extract showed a transient hypotensive effect and ECG changes in dogs heart. 3. Anti-arrhythmic activity of volatile oil was reported against acetylcholine induced fibrillations in dogs. 4. Essential oil showed anthelmintic activity. 5. 5% ethanolic extract showed anti-fungal activity against Cand.albicans, Aspergillus niger etc..
  48. 48. Dadhi Rasa : Madhura, amla Anurasa : Kashaya. Guna : Snigdha. Veerya : Ushna. Vipaka : Madhura. Dhoshaghnata : Tridoshakrit, Karma : Balakara, Deepana, Ruchiprada. Rogaghnata : Peenasa, Vishamajwara, Atisara, Arochaka, Mutrakricchra etc.
  49. 49. Ksheera तवादुपाकरसां स्तनग्धमोजतयां धािुवधिनम्। वािर्पत्तहरां वृष्यां श्लेष्मलां र्ुरु शीिलम्। (A.H.5) Rasa - Madhura Guna - Guru, snigdha Veerya - Sheeta Vipaka- Madhura
  50. 50. Tila Taila Rasa : Madhura, Guna : Guru, snigdha, Veerya : Usna, vipaka : Madhura Doshaghnata : Vata shamaka, pitta kaphavardhaka. Karma : Snehana, vedanasthapana, sandhaaniya,
  51. 51. Probabale mode of Action: This Formulation contains certain herbs that are enriched with active components. One of the main herb, Prasarini is known to have phytochemicals- sitosterol, stigmasterol, iridoid, glycosides, alkaloids, carbohydrates, protein , amino acids etc….Other herbs contain the phytochemicals such as phlobatannins, coumarins, glycyrrhizin, anthraquinones, emodins, leucoanthocyanins and isoflavones. These phytochemicals are known to provide therapeutic properties such as antioxidant, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, stimulatory etc. Anti- nociceptive properties control problems related to painful or injurious stimulus by sensory neurons. The immunologic adjuvant properties known to enhance the immune system. The analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties provide relief from pain and stiffness in the muscles and joints.
  52. 52. RESEARCH ARTICLES 1. Management of Calf muscle cramps by Prasarini Taila in Sportsmen. *Dhanokar Nitin Ramrao, ** Dhanokar Anjali Nitin. *Associate Professor & HOD Dept. of Rachana Sharir, RPAM, Puna. ** M.D, Ayu consultant, Saiprabha Ayu Panchakarma Clinic, Akola. Grouping Done: Conclusion: Subject group (Prasarini Taila) is more effective as compared to Control Group (Tila Taila) in the management of calf muscle cramps in sportsmen. It may be adopted as treatment of choice in calf muscle cramps of sportsmen. Sl No Group Taila Used No of Patients Dose of local sneha Applied Duration 1 Subject Prasarini 30 40-50 ml/day 7 days 2 Control Tila 30 40-50 ml/day 7 days
  53. 53. 2. A Clinical study to understand the efficacy of Prasarinyadi Taila Padabhyanga in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy w.s.r. to Madhumeha janya suptavata. *Sourabha.S.K, ** J.R.Joshi *Asst. Professor, **Professor & HOD, Dept of Moulika Siddhanta Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Hubli Conclusion: The study is suggestive that the basic pathology of Microangiopathy or sira-snayu sankocha in the manifestation of the suptavata in Madhumehi can be effectively managed with the ayurvedic therapy of padabhyanga done using Prasarinyadi Taila which is having Rakta prasarana as basic function.
  54. 54. Market Availability: Sl No Name of the Pharmacy Presentation Price 1 Kamadhenu 100ml 220/- 2 Patanjali 100 ml 150/- 3 Dabur 50 ml 97/- 4 Baidyanath 100 ml 188/-
  55. 55. CONCLUSION • Prasarini Taila is the classical formulation that keeps the vata and kapha doshas in a balanced state. • Acharya Sharangadhara’s Reference is the one which is extensively used. • The reference of sharagadhara is almost similar to that of kubja prasarini taila explained in Bhaishajya Ratnavali which contains bala as one of the kalka dravya and the quantity of ksheera is half of the quantity mentioned by Acharya sharangadhara.
  56. 56. • In day to day practise, this taila is generally used for external use in the treatment of pain and stiffness in the joints, sciatica, RA, kyphosis, paraplegia, facial palsy etc… which helps in reducing the pain, swelling and stiffness. • The taila is vastly used in vata conditions also with vata anubandha with kapha conditions.

