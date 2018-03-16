Successfully reported this slideshow.
Calibration of analytical instruments submitted by: LAVANYA.PINNEBOINA Y14ph2004 Final year B.pharmacy Submitted to: GOWRI...
Calibration Calibration process is a comparison of one instrument’s response with that of reference instrument of known r...
Introduction Analytical instruments are used for a specific analysis of drugs and pharmaceuticals So, regular performanc...
Need of calibration To maintain quality control and quality assurance in production To comply with requirements of globa...
Purpose of calibration Calibration refers to the act of evaluating and adjusting the precision and accuracy of measuremen...
Precision  Precision is the term that describe an instruments degree of freedom from random errors.  If a large number o...
Accuracy  The accuracy of a instrument is a measure of how close the output reading of the instrument is to the correct v...
Requirements for calibration of instruments 8  Each instrument requires : 1. Unique identification 2. A recorded history ...
9 Calibration standards and test equipment 1. Must be more accurate than the required accuracy of the instrument 2. Tracea...
Calibration specifications Instrument calibration tolerance limits should be established so problems are identified and c...
Calibration process 1.Written calibration procedures that use traceable calibration standards or calibration equipment 2.Q...
Calibration process-contd  Each calibration & maintenance procedure should include the following: 1. Identification of de...
Records for calibration All calibration records must be retained per document retention procedures Tolerance or limit fo...
After calibration Review of ensure the approved activities have been completed and all results have established acceptanc...
Benefits of calibration  It ful fills the requirements of traceability to national/international standards like ISO 9000,...
