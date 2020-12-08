Successfully reported this slideshow.
REGRESSION LAVANYA K ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMICS ETHIRAJ COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
1 MEANING 6 DEFINITION2 USES OF REGRESSION ANALYSIS 7 CONTENT REGRESSION LINES 9 83 REGRESSION EQUATIONS GRAPHING REGRESSI...
INTRODUCTION ❑ The earliest form of regression was the method of least squares, which was published by Legendre in 1805, a...
DEFINITION “One of the most frequently used techniques in economics and business research, to find a relation between two ...
USES OF REGRESSION ANALYSIS: Forecasting Utility in Economic and business area Indispensible for goods planning Useful for...
Difference between correlation and regression analysis Where is coefficient of correlation is a measure of degree of co va...
Difference between correlation and regression analysis In correlation analysis rxy is a measure of Direction and linear re...
REGRESSION LINES ❑ The Regression Line is the line that best fits the data ❑ used to minimize the squared deviations of pr...
❑The correlation between the variables depend on the distance between these two regression lines, such as the nearer the r...
X 65 63 67 64 68 62 70 66 68 67 69 71 Y 68 66 68 65 69 66 68 65 71 67 68 70
REGRESSION EQUATIONS The algebraic expression of these regression lines is called as Regression Equations. There will be t...
Regression equation of Y on X : Y = a+bX Y=Dependent variable; X=Independent variable; ‘a’ & ‘b’ = Numerical constant ∑ Y ...
Illustration 1. From the following data obtain the two regression equations: X 6 2 10 4 8 Y 9 11 5 8 7
Solution: Obtaining Regression Equations X Y XY X2 Y2 6 9 54 36 81 2 11 22 4 121 10 5 50 100 25 4 8 32 16 64 8 7 56 64 49 ...
Regression equation of Y on X : Y = a+bX To determine the values of a and b the following two normal equations are to be s...
Deducting equation (4) from (3): -40b=26 b = -0.65 Substituting the value of b in equation (1): 40 = 5a+30(-0.65) 5a = 40 ...
Regression line of X on Y: X = a+bY To determine the values of a and b the following two normal equations are to be solved...
From equation (3) and (4): -20b =26 b= -1.3 Substituting the value of b in equation (1): 30 = 5a+40(-1.3) 5a = 30+52 5a = ...
Deviations taken from Arithmetic Means of X and Y (i) Regression Equation of X on Y : x̅ = Mean of X series; Y̅ = Mean of ...
(ii) Regression Equation of Y on X : x̅ = Mean of X series; Y̅ = Mean of Y series; =Regression coefficient of Yon X. byx or
Illustration 2. From the following data calculate the regression equations taking deviation of items from the mean of X an...
Solution: Calculation of Regression Equations X (X - X̅) x x2 Y (Y - Y̅) y y2 xy 6 0 0 9 1 1 1 2 -4 16 11 3 9 -12 10 4 16 ...
Regression Equation of X on Y : = -1.3X̅ = 6 ; Y̅ = 8; X – 6 = -1.3 ( Y – 8) X – 6 = -1.3Y + 10.4 X = -1.3Y +16.4 or X = 1...
Deviations Taken from Assumed Means • When deviations are taken from assumed means the entire procedure of finding regress...
When the regression coefficients are calculated from correlation table values are obtained as follows: fx = Class interval...
Illustration 3. From the following data calculate regression equations taking deviation of X series from 5 and of Y series...
Solution: Calculation of Regression Equations X (X - 5) dx dx2 Y (Y – 7) dy dy2 dxdy 6 1 1 9 2 4 2 2 -3 9 11 4 16 -12 10 5...
Regression Equation of X on Y : or
Regression Equation of Y on X : or
Graphing Regression Lines: It is quite easy to graph the regression lines once they have been computed. All one has to do ...
Illustration 4 : Show graphically the regression equations X 6 2 10 4 8 Y 9 11 5 8 7 From the following data , obtain regr...
These points and the regression line through them are in the graph below: Thus the value of regression coefficient comes o...
REGRESSION EQUATIONS IN CASE OF CORRELATION TABLE Finding the regression equation of Y on X and X on Y the convenient form...
X Y 0-15 15-25 25-35 35-45 TOTAL 0-10 1 1 - - 2 10-20 3 6 5 1 15 20-30 1 8 9 2 20 30-40 - 3 9 3 15 40-50 - - 4 4 8 TOTAL 5...
Solution: X m 5-15 15-25 25-35 35-45 f fdy fdy 2 f dxdyY m 10 20 30 40 dx -1 0 1 2dy 0-10 5 -2 1 2 1 0 ⎻ ⎻ 2 -4 8 2 20-30 ...
The Standard Error of Estimate is the measure of variation of an observation made around the computed regression line. Sim...
The standard error of regression of Y values from Yc The standard error of regression of X values from Xc
Illustration 5: Given the following data X 6 2 10 4 8 Y 9 11 5 8 7 Find the two regression equations and calculate the sta...
Solution: From illustration 2, the two regression equations are: Y = 11.9 – 0.65 X and X = 16.4 – 1.3 Y From the regressio...
= ;; ;
Limited to the linear relationship Subject to over fitting Easily affected by outliers Regression solution will be likely ...
RECOMMENDED TEXTBOOKS: 1. S.P.Gupta, Statistical Methods, Sultan Chand and Sons, New Delhi 2017 2. R.S.N.Pillai and V. Bag...
THANK YOU
