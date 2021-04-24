COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/9350904632 This is the first volume in the series of the most highly illustrated and practical guides covering the essential foundations in adult transthoracic echocardiography. WHAT 8217;S NEW IN THE SECOND EDITION: A New Glossary of the Comprehensive Adult Two-Dimensional (2D) Transthoracic Echocardiographic (TTE) Views added to complement understanding. Thirty pages with scores of additional images and illustrations added. FEATURES: This is the first volume in the series of introductory foundation guides to understanding adult transthoracic echocardiography. Based on the recommended standards and nomenclature in adult two-dimensional (2D) transthoracic echocardiography by the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE). The aim is help establish the requisite foundations for optimal image acquisition and interpretation in adult transthoracic echocardiography. It is a useful introductory reference for students of cardiac ultrasound, e.g. cardiac sonographers, allied health professionals, medical students, medical residents, fellows, and medical specialists. Designed for professionals who wish to start moving beyond the traditional stethoscope and embrace the transformative potential of the new cardiac ultrasound stetho 8216Readcopes 8217; that make you 8220Readee 8221; 8230; and not just hear.