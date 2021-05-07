GET HERE : https://ams.readbooks.link/?book=0593139518 bBaby Shower Guest Book Moonb bLooking for the cutest Baby Shower Guest Book?b This is the one!.Our adorably-themed guestbook offers:b bb FULLBOOK 8226Read 1 page per Guest to write their name, address, Baby predictions, advice for the parents-to-be and best wishes for Baby bb FULLBOOK 8226Read Space for your favorite picture of the Baby Showerbb FULLBOOK 8226Read BONUS 10 gift log pages at the back of the bookbb FULLBOOK 8226Read A Beautiful artistic softcoverbb FULLBOOK 8226Read High-quality thick binding with durable white paper bb FULLBOOK 8226Read Square format 8.5 x 8.5bbbIt makes it the perfect keepsake with memories and beautiful words from friends and family, to cherish for years to comebb