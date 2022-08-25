Buy Oud Air Fresheners, 585Gold, and Rose Vanilla perfume.pptx

Oud is all about depth—sweet, it's smokey and seductively earthy. Oud is the ideal aroma to use for special occasions, especially an evening gathering in the chilly winter. It's difficult to switch back once you've grown accustomed to the velvety spice of oud. One of the most significant and expensive natural materials on the planet is oud. It is produced when Agarwood trees contract a certain type of mold.