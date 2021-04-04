MTSS for New Teachers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MTSS CrashCourse MTSS for the New Teacher
  1. 1. MTSS CrashCourse MTSS for the New Teacher
  2. 2. Multi-Tiered System of Support What have I been taught about MTSS?
  3. 3. MTSS Buzzwords You might have said…  Tiers 1,2,3  Interventions  RtI Meetings  Special Education  Helping Students  Progress Monitoring Other things to consider…  Experimentation  Full buy-in of teachers, administration and parents  Safety Net  Accountability  Professional Development  Teamwork and Collaboration
  4. 4. IDEA: What is it?  Provisions for children under 6 main principles:  FAPE: Free and Appropriate Public Education  Evaluation: A qualified team of individuals will participate in evaluation  Specially Designed Education: An IEP is developed that outlines the student’s individual needs  Least Restrictive Environment: Students should be educated in the Least Restrictive Environment possible  Due Process: Families have the right to counsel, a hearing, and appeals, as well as a right to have their records stay confidential  Parental Participation: Parents must be involved in the MTSS process from the beginning and have the right to participate Hall, G. E., Quinn, L. F., & Gollnick, D. M. (2018). The Wiley handbook of teaching and learning (pp. 278–300). John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
  5. 5. IDEA and MTSS: How are they related?  Pre-IDEA: wait-to-fail model of intervention  MTSS: framework for PREVENTATIVE intervention  Universal screening of ALL students  Tiers of interventions that can be increased with need  Ongoing data collection and progress monitoring  Schoolwide approach to expectations and supports  Parent involvement
  6. 6. What is MTSS?  Multi-Tiered System of Supports  Using data to make decisions for the benefit of ALL students  Problem-solving model of early intervention  TEAM collaborates with each other and the parents to find the best course of action for the student  Individualized  Under IDEA, it is a right that every student has access to Free and Appropriate Public Education, regardless of ability level
  7. 7. The Tiers  Gives students access to the Least Restrictive Environment of service delivery  Three Tiers:  Tier 1: Universal, core instruction based on UDL principles  All students receive this instruction, even those in different tier levels  80-90% of students  Tier 2: Targeted Interventions  Effective implementation: at least 70% of students receiving Tier 2 services (in addition to Tier 1) meet or exceed grade level/subject area Tier 1 proficiency levels  5-15% of students  Tier 3: Individualized Instruction  Most intense tier, longest duration, most narrow focus, smallest group size  1-5% of students MTSS Implementation Components Ensuring common language and understanding. (n.d.). Retrieved April 4, 2021, from https://floridarti.usf.edu/resources/format/pdf/mtss_q_and_a.pdf
  8. 8. Let’s Review the Problem-Solving Model  Step 1: Define the problem  Step 2: Analyze the problem  Step 3: Develop and implement a plan  Step 4: Measure response to intervention
  9. 9. Data-Based Decision Making  Ongoing process of evaluating student data to inform education decisions  Involves the use of the problem-solving model to inform decisions  Data Rich, Information Poor  Required by law, but only if used properly  Can lead to data-based individualization, or individualizing instruction based on data  Provided for small group of students who are not responding adequately to interventions, not meeting IEP goals, have persistently low academic achievement or high- frequency/intensity behaviors  5 Step Process
  10. 10. Where do I fit in?  Specially Designed Instruction  Alter:  Content  Methodology  Delivery of Instruction What Is “Special” About Special Education? Specially Designed Instruction for Students With Disabilities Within a Multi- tiered System of Supports. (n.d.). https://sss.usf.edu/resources/format/pdf/specially_designed_instruction.pdf  Addresses unique needs of student  Ensures Least Restrictive Environment  Has to be implemented in accordance to IEP  Tier 1: Ensure mastery of standards and universal goals  Tier 2: More focused, targeted instruction  Tier 3: Most intense instruction
  11. 11. What does SDI look like?  Instructional practices the teacher uses in addition to core instruction, not in place of core instruction  EXAMPLES:  Scaffolded instruction  Modeling  Explicit Instruction  Multi-sensory teaching strategies
  12. 12. Multiple Resources for New Teachers NCII PBS Learning What Works Clearinghouse
  13. 13. CREATE YOUR OWN RESOURCE DATABASE https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/152CzvhEzT2QlF caAbM5m2NgVqgXE1uBdUBKK-zeqXUY/edit?usp=sharing
  14. 14. References Hall, G. E., Quinn, L. F., & Gollnick, D. M. (2018). The Wiley handbook of teaching and learning (pp. 278–300). John Wiley & Sons, Inc. MTSS Implementation Components Ensuring common language and understanding. (n.d.). Retrieved April 4, 2021, from https://floridarti.usf.edu/resources/format/pdf/mtss_q_and_a.pdf What Is “Special” About Special Education? Specially Designed Instruction for Students With Disabilities Within a Multi-tiered System of Supports. (n.d.). https://sss.usf.edu/resources/format/pdf/specially_designed_instruction.pdf Slanda, Dena (n.d.). Diagnostic Assessment and Intervention Planning in Exceptional Education [MOOC]. Webcourses. https://webcourses.ucf.edu/courses/1369629/pages/module-introduction-week- 2-2?module_item_id=14204949

