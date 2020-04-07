Laurel Osher

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nineteenth Century Ideals Free Public Libraries Universal Education
Boston Public Library http://www.bostonmagazine.com/arts-entertainment/2016/02/06/boston-public-library-love/ Bates Hall
• “For it has been right judged that, - under political social and religious institutions like ours, -it is of paramount i...
“We celebrate and preserve our democratic society by making available the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions an...
• “A democracy presupposes an informed citizenry. The First Amendment mandates the right of all persons to free expression...
• As library staff, we are committed to providing free and equal access to ideas and information. • We are information pro...
• “Fake News is the deliberate attempt to publish hoaxes and/or disinformation for the purpose of profit or influence.” • ...
• “You are entitled to your own opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts.” • Attributed to Senator Daniel Patri...
• “We are operating in completely different information universes. If you watch Fox News, you are living on a different pl...
• There is rarely a binary “true” or “false” in news. Parts on an article may be true, while others may not. • A 21st cent...
The CRAP Test Image Source: https://blogs.agu.org/geoedtrek/2016/02/24/crap-test/
• When was the article written? • Example: Consider and article written on climate change from 1987 vs. an article written...
• Can you trust the author of this article (see Authority) • Can you trust the news outlet that published this article? • ...
• Looking for Reliability? Try Reading Laterally – Google or crosscheck an organization or “news” sources or claim BEFORE ...
• Questions to ask yourself: – Does the article claim that something happened without giving details (Assertion)? – Does i...
• Authoritative and/or informed sources are preferable to sources who are uniformed or lack authoritative background. CRAP...
• Authority is Contextual – A Nobel prize-winning scientist might be considered an authority in their chosen field. Howeve...
• Questions to ask yourself: -Does our veterinarian, who is obviously educated and has an advanced degree, really have any...
• Authority is Constructed – Peer review, experience in the field, reputation, advanced education, past performance CRAP- ...
• Questions to ask yourself: – Who was this made/written for? – Was it written to explain what happened (based on facts) o...
• Much of fake news is written for a reason, usually for a profit or for a political reason. CRAP: Purpose
• Ask yourself these questions to determine the purpose of an article: – Who made this? – Why was this made? – Who stands ...
• Was the article’s author biased in some way? • Is the media outlet from which the article came biased in some way? • Is ...
• Read Laterally – Google or crosscheck an organization or “news” sources or claim BEFORE believing or sharing information...
Before Posting on social media, ask yourself: • Why do I want to share this? • Will it make me feel powerful? • Do I want ...
• www.snopes.com • www.thenewsliteracyproject.org • www.centerfornewsliteracy.org • www.thetrustproject.org • Factcheck.or...
CCC online library. (n.d.). Learn about evaluating sources: CRAP test. Retrieved from https://ccconline.libguides.com/c.ph...
Laurel Osher

Laurel Osher

×