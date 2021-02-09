Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITO...
SUMA DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Suma algebraica: Es una combinación de sumas y restas .Para resolver una suma algebraica v...
RESTA DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS La resta algebraica es una de las operaciones fundamentales en el estudio del álgebra. Si...
MULTIPLICACIÓN DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Para multiplicar expresiones algebraicas con uno o más términos usar la propieda...
Antes de multiplicar, vamos a descomponer los polinomios que se puedan descomponer. Empezamos por el polinomio correspondi...
DIVISION DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS La división de expresiones algebraicas consta de las mismas partes que la división ari...
O bien Haciendo la división tenemos El primer factor se descompone mediante el teorema del resto y la división por Ruffini...
Simplificamos
Qué es un producto notable Los productos notables o también conocidos como identidades notables, son un producto o expresi...
Si los signos del binomio son distintos, el doble del primero por el segundo es negativo. Ejemplos de ejercicios con binom...
FACTORIZACIÓN POR PRODUCTOS NOTABLES Se establecen los principales productos notables cuyos desarrollos se suelen identifi...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.ejemplode.com/5-matematicas/4671- ejemplo_de_resta_algebraica.html#ixzz6m01LuoLa http://proyectos...
Expresiones algebraicas.

EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS

Expresiones algebraicas.

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL DE LARA “ANDRES ELOY BLANCO” PNF CONTADURIA PÚBLICA  Laura Sira  C.I.: 24.567.371  CO0104 BARQUISIMETO – ESTADO LARA
  2. 2. SUMA DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Suma algebraica: Es una combinación de sumas y restas .Para resolver una suma algebraica vamos a sumar todos los términos que están sumando y le vamos a restar la suma de todos los términos que están restando. Ejemplo 1: ( 5 + 10 - 8- 3 + 4 - 2 ) = ( 5 +10 +4 ) - ( 8 + 3 + 2 ) = 19 - 13 = 6 Ejemplo 2 : 4 +7 - 6 - 4+ 15 -8 -7 + 20 ; cuando en una suma algebraica figuran pares de términos opuestos , estos pueden cancelarse porque dan cero. Ejemplo : 5 - 5 = 0 Cancelamos : 4̷ + 7̷ -6 - 4̷ + 15 -8 - 7̷ + 20 - 5 = ( 15 + 20 ) - ( 6 + 5 ) = 35 - 11 = 24 Resolver aplicando los conceptos mencionados: 1) 9 + 8 - 7 + 5- 9 - 4 + 30 = 2 ) 24 +8 -20 +5 -8 +22 -15 = 3 ) 30 - 18 + 42 +18 -13 + 6 = 4 ) 3 + 9 + 7 + 12 -3 + 21 - 4 = Solución a la actividad 1 ) la respuesta es 32 2 ) la respuesta es 16 3 ) la respuesta es 65 4 ) la respuesta es 45
  3. 3. RESTA DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS La resta algebraica es una de las operaciones fundamentales en el estudio del álgebra. Sirve para restar monomios y polinomios. Con la resta algebraica sustraemos el valor de una expresión algebraica de otra. Por ser expresiones que están compuestas por términos numéricos, literales, y exponentes, debemos estar atentos a las siguientes reglas: Resta de monomios: La resta de dos monomios puede dar como resultado un monomio o un polinomio. Cuando los factores son iguales, por ejemplo, la resta 2x – 4x, el resultado será un monomio, ya que la literal es la misma y tiene el mismo grado (en este caso, 1, o sea, sin exponente). Restaremos solo los términos numéricos, ya que, en ambos casos, es lo mismo que multiplicar por x: 2x – 4x = (2 – 4)x = –2x Cuando las expresiones tienen signos diferentes, el signo del factor que restamos cambiará, aplicando la ley de los signos: al restar una expresión, si tiene signo negativo, cambiará a positivo, y si tiene signo positivo, cambiará a negativo. Para no tener confusión, escribimos los números con signo negativo, o incluso todas las expresiones, entre paréntesis: (4x) – (–2x).: (4x) – (–2x) = 4x + 2x = 6x. Debemos recordar además, que en la resta, el orden de los factores se debe de tener en cuenta: (4x) – (–2x) = 4x + 2x = 6x. (–2x) – (4x) = –2x – 4x = –6x. En el caso de que los monomios tengan literales diferentes, o en caso de tener la misma literal, pero con diferente grado (exponente), entonces el resultado de la resta algebraica es un polinomio, formado por el minuendo, menos el sustraendo. Para distinguir la resta de su resultado, escribimos minuendo y sustraendo entre paréntesis: (4x) – (3y) = 4x – 3y (a) – (2a2 ) – (3b) = a – 2a2 – 3b (3m) – (–6n) = 3m + 6n Cuando en la resta hay dos o más términos comunes, es decir, con las mismas literales y del mismo grado, se restan entre sí, y se escribe la resta con los demás términos: (2a) – (–6b2 ) – (–3a2 ) – (–4b2 ) – (7a) – (9a2 )= [(2a) – (7a)] – [(–3a2 ) – (9a2 )] – [(–6b2 ) – (– 4b2 )] = [–5a] – [–12a2 ] – [–2b2 ] = –5a + 12a2 +2b2
  4. 4. MULTIPLICACIÓN DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Para multiplicar expresiones algebraicas con uno o más términos usar la propiedad distributiva de la multiplicación con respecto de la suma, las reglas de los exponentes como también los productos notables. Multiplicación de fracciones algebraicas. Ejercicio resuelto paso a paso. Las fracciones algebraicas se multiplican igual que las fracciones numéricas, es decir, se multiplican en línea: numerador por numerador y denominador por denominador, solo que en este caso, en vez de números tenemos polinomios: Hay que tener en cuenta también otra pequeña diferencia (aunque es sólo una recomendación) que te paso a explicar: En la multiplicación de fracciones numéricas, se multiplican los números en línea y al final se simplifica la fracción. Con fracciones algebraicas, podemos hacerlo igual, pero las operaciones se complicarían demasiado. Así que, lo que yo recomiendo es que antes de multiplicar, descompongamos los polinomios y eliminemos los factores que se repitan en el numerador y el denominador, es decir, que simplifiquemos antes de multiplicar. Una vez hemos eliminado todos los factores repetidos, ya podemos multiplicar tanto en el numerador como en el denominador, para mostrarlo en el resultado. Es decir, multiplicamos al final. Vamos a resolver un ejemplo paso a paso, para que te quede más claro lo que te acabo de decir. Tenemos la siguiente multiplicación de fracciones algebraicas: Al ser una multiplicación de fracciones, multiplicamos en línea, es decir, numerador por numerador y denominador por denominador, pero al ser polinomios, solamente lo dejamos indicado, no los multiplicamos:
  5. 5. Antes de multiplicar, vamos a descomponer los polinomios que se puedan descomponer. Empezamos por el polinomio correspondiente al numerador de la primera fracción: Descomponemos también el polinomio del denominador de la primera fracción: Los otros dos polinomios no se pueden descomponer, al ser ya de grado 1. Sustituimos los polinomios por sus correspondientes descomposiciones: Ahora simplificamos la fracción algebraica, eliminando los factores que se repiten en el numerador y en el denominador: Y nos queda: Que multiplicamos para obtener el resultado final:
  6. 6. DIVISION DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS La división de expresiones algebraicas consta de las mismas partes que la división aritmética, así que si hay 2 expresiones algebraicas, p(x) dividiendo, y q(y) siendo el divisor , de modo que el grado de p(x) sea mayor o igual a 0 siempre hallaremos a 2 expresiones algebraicas dividiéndose. Divide las fracciones algebraicas: La división de dos fracciones algebraicas es otra fracción algebraica cuyo numerador es el producto del numerador de la primera por el denominador de la segunda, y como denominador el producto del denominador de la primera por el numerador de la segunda. El segundo binomio es una suma al cubo: El trinomio del denominador es un trinomio cuadrado perfecto y el binomio es una diferencia de cuadrados que factoriza como una suma por diferencia. Simplificamos
  7. 7. O bien Haciendo la división tenemos El primer factor se descompone mediante el teorema del resto y la división por Ruffini. En el segundo factor extraemos factor común , nos queda un trinomio cuadrado perfecto que lo expresamos como un binomio al cuadrado. El primer factor del denominador es un trinomio de segundo grado que se factoriza utilizando la fórmula general. En el segundo factor sacamos factor común . Así, nuestra expresión original quedaría como Simplificando un poco Multiplicamos por el numerador y denominador, obteniendo una fracción equivalente.
  8. 8. Simplificamos
  9. 9. Qué es un producto notable Los productos notables o también conocidos como identidades notables, son un producto o expresiones algebraicas, que cumplen con ciertas reglas, que se conocen como reglas fijas, y donde el resultado obtenido lo podemos escribir con solo hacer una inspección, sin necesidad de verificar la multiplicación o recurrir a varios pasos. Los productos notables, se puede decir que son el resultado de hacer una factorización, formada de polinomios que poseen varios términos. En los polinomios, son de gran ayuda ya que con el uso de sus reglas y formulas, permiten que el proceso sea mucho más corto y que podamos expresar un polinomio directamente sin necesidad de ir probando cada termino. Para qué se usan los productos notables? Los productos notables los podemos usar para realizar operaciones algebraicas de una manera más rápida, sin necesidad de hacer una comprobación de la multiplicación realizada. En otros casos son utilizados porque ayudan al encontrar: medidas, o en el cálculo de área, superficies, e intensidades en el área de la ingeniaría. Son usados para reducir procedimientos matemáticos; ya que con sus reglas se pueden obviar varios pasos en la resolución de problemas matemáticos. En los polinomios son usados para reducirlos, usando las diferentes reglas de productos notables. Tipos de productos notables Existen varios tipos de productos notables o identidades notables, cada uno con su característica particular, sus diferentes formas de resolver y con distintas reglas que cumplir, entre estos podemos mencionar los siguientes: 1. Binomio al cuadrado. 2. Binomio al cubo. 3. Binomios conjugados. 4. Binomios con un término común. 5. Trinomio al cuadrado 6. Trinomio al cubo Un binomio al cuadrado es igual al cuadrado del primero, más el doble del primero por el segundo, más el cuadrado del segundo. Si los dos signos del binomio son iguales, el doble del primero por el segundo es positivo.
  10. 10. Si los signos del binomio son distintos, el doble del primero por el segundo es negativo. Ejemplos de ejercicios con binomios al cuadrado 1 (x + 3)² = x² + 2 · x · 3 + 3² = x ² + 6 x + 9 2 (2x − 3)² = (2x)² − 2 · 2x · 3 + 3² = 4x² − 12x + 9 3 (−2x² + 3)² = (−2x²)² + 2 · (−2x²) · 3 + 3² = 4x4 − 12x² + 9 4 (−2x² − 3y)² = (−2x²)² + 2 · (−2x²) · (−3y) + (−3y)² = 4x4 + 12x²y + 9y²
  11. 11. FACTORIZACIÓN POR PRODUCTOS NOTABLES Se establecen los principales productos notables cuyos desarrollos se suelen identificar con la expresión a factorizar. Particularmente se trabaja con el trinomio que puede ser identificado con el desarrollo del producto (x + a) (x + b) con a y b números enteros Ejercicios: ¿Cuáles de estos polinomios puede ser factorizado identificando con el desarrollo del producto (x + a) (x + b) con a y b números enteros? Factorice los polinomios en que se pueda identificar con el desarrollo del producto (x + a ) (x + b ) 1) x2 + 2x – 15; 2) y2 – 2y – 15; 3) x2 – 4x + 3; 4) z2 + 2z – 4 RESULTADO 1) (x+5)(x-3) 2) (y-5)(y+3) 3) (x-3)(x-1); 4) No hay dos números enteros que multiplicados den -4 y sumados den 2
  12. 12. BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.ejemplode.com/5-matematicas/4671- ejemplo_de_resta_algebraica.html#ixzz6m01LuoLa http://proyectos.javerianacali.edu.co/cursos_virtuales/pregrado/matematicas_fundam entales/Expresiones/Cap2/#:~:text=SUMA%20DE%20EXPRESIONES%20ALGEBR AICAS,con%20respecto%20de%20la%20suma. <="" ins="" data-adsbygoogle-status="done" style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; font-size: 10.5px; vertical-align: baseline; background: transparent !important; width: 335.99px; height: 0px; display: inline-block;"> https://sites.google.com/site/soportymantenec1c/parcial-2/division-de-expresiones- algebraicas http://www.matematicatuya.com/NIVELACION/ALGEBRA/S7.html

