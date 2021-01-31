Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ARQUITECTOS FUKSAS REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN INSTITUTO UNIVERSITAR...
MASSIMILIANO FUKSAS ´´EL NOBEL DE LA ARQUITECTURA´´ Hijo de padre lituano y madre italiana, nació en Roma el 9 de enero de...
Fue profesor visitante en diversas universidades como la Ecole Spéciale d’Architecture en París, la Academia de Bellas Art...
PROYECTOS MAS DESTACADOS DE MASSIMILIANO FUKSAS Aeropuerto Internacional de Shenzhen-Bao´an Rome Convention Center "La Nuv...
5 • La arquitectura de Massimiliano Fuksas es profundamente romana, cada uno de sus proyectos busca recortar una porción d...
“ Para Massimiliano Fuksas la arquitectura debe resolver los problemas de la gente, sobre todo en las grandes ciudades, in...
DORIANA FUKSAS Doriana O. Mandrelli Fuksas nacio en Roma, graduada en Historia de la Arquitectura Moderna y Contemporánea ...
Para Doriana Fuksas ´´La tecnología está cambiando la manera que vivimos. El hombre es parte de la red´´
ARQUITECTURA FUNCIONAL Y CONSCIENTE Con un enfoque innovador y desde hace más de 40 años, el estudio Fuksas ha llevado a c...
ARQUITECTURA Y TECNOLOGÍA LA NUVOLA, OBRA CUMBRE DE ROMA El estudio de arquitectura italiano Fuksas finalizó lo que se con...
“ ´´ La construcción es ecoamigable: con aire acondicionado eficiente, ventilación natural y paneles fotovoltaicos´´, seña...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arquitectos Fuksas

43 views

Published on

Arquitectos Fuksas

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arquitectos Fuksas

  1. 1. ARQUITECTOS FUKSAS REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO ´´SANTIAGO MARIÑO´´ EXTENSIÓN: PUERTO ORDAZ BR. Laura Silva Historia de la tecnología
  2. 2. MASSIMILIANO FUKSAS ´´EL NOBEL DE LA ARQUITECTURA´´ Hijo de padre lituano y madre italiana, nació en Roma el 9 de enero de 1944. Egresado de la Facultad de Arquitectura en la Universidad La Sapienza de Roma. En 1967 abrió su primer despacho mientras cursaba sus últimos años de formación universitaria y en 1985, creó la actual firma con Doriana Mandrelli, también egresada de La Sapienza. Massimiliano Fuksas es uno de los arquitectos italianos contemporáneos mas exitosos en el mundo, el junto a su esposa Doriana Mandrelli dirigen su propia firma de arquitectos desde sus sedes en Roma, Paris y Shenzhen.
  3. 3. Fue profesor visitante en diversas universidades como la Ecole Spéciale d’Architecture en París, la Academia de Bellas Artes de Viena y la Universidad de Columbia en Nueva York. Desde el 2000, es autor de la columna de arquitectura fundada por Bruno Zevi, para la revista L’Espresso. Durante su trayectoria, ha ganado varios reconocimientos como la medalla de la Presidencia del Cónsul de Ministros, el premio Vitruvio Internacional a la Trayectoria en Buenos Aires, Awards for Excellence Europe y Honorary Fellowship del American Institute of Architects en Washington D.C., así como también Idea-Tops Awards en la categoría de Best Transportation Space en Shenzhen, entre otros tantos premios y menciones.
  4. 4. PROYECTOS MAS DESTACADOS DE MASSIMILIANO FUKSAS Aeropuerto Internacional de Shenzhen-Bao´an Rome Convention Center "La Nuvola" La Nueva Feria Expositiva de Milán La Peres Peace House en Tel Aviv Centro de investigación y auditorio Nardini en Vicenza
  5. 5. 5 • La arquitectura de Massimiliano Fuksas es profundamente romana, cada uno de sus proyectos busca recortar una porción de cielo y Roma es la ciudad que recorta el cielo en un modo sublime. • Su trabajo no ha ido evolucionando a lo largo del tiempo, simplemente utiliza un lenguaje diferente en cada proyecto, en toda su obra siempre está presente la confrontación entre opuestos, entre racional e irracional, orgánico e inorgánico, expresionismo o geometría simple. • Destaca que lo más importante para la arquitectura es crear un concepto desde el cual parta el diseño. • El creador debe ser crítico de la sociedad a la que pertenece y hacer algo. Sobre esto comenta: ´´El arquitecto debe tomar una posición respecto del momento en que vive, ser más comprometido´´.
  6. 6. “ Para Massimiliano Fuksas la arquitectura debe resolver los problemas de la gente, sobre todo en las grandes ciudades, invadidas de edificios y en las que se deben recorrer distancias enormes para ir de la oficina al trabajo. Explica que se debe construir una nueva idea de ciudad, una ciudad peatonal, con más árboles, más sustentable pero de forma inteligente y realista, que permita la interacción entre las personas, que ofrezca lugares en los cuales la gente pueda reunirse y las relaciones sociales sean mejores.
  7. 7. DORIANA FUKSAS Doriana O. Mandrelli Fuksas nacio en Roma, graduada en Historia de la Arquitectura Moderna y Contemporánea en la Universidad de Roma La Sapienza en 1979; también obtuvo una licenciatura en arquitectura en Paris. Dio clases en el Instituto de Historia del Arte de la Facultad de Letras y Artes, y en el Departamento de Diseño Insdustrial Itaca de la universidad La Sapienza de Roma. Trabajo con Massimiliano Fuksas desde 1985 y desde 1997 hasta la actualidad es directora de Fuksas design.
  8. 8. Para Doriana Fuksas ´´La tecnología está cambiando la manera que vivimos. El hombre es parte de la red´´
  9. 9. ARQUITECTURA FUNCIONAL Y CONSCIENTE Con un enfoque innovador y desde hace más de 40 años, el estudio Fuksas ha llevado a cabo proyectos que van desde obra urbana, aeropuertos, museos hasta centros de convenciones. Cuentan con oficinas centrales en Roma, París y Shenzhen, y un equipo de 170 profesionales con el que han completado más de 600 proyectos y trabajado en Europa, África, América, Asia y Australia, obteniendo numerosos premios internacionales. Bajo la dirección del matrimonio formado por Doriana y Massimiliano Fuksas, la firma de arquitectura se posiciona como una de las principales de su rama a nivel mundial.
  10. 10. ARQUITECTURA Y TECNOLOGÍA LA NUVOLA, OBRA CUMBRE DE ROMA El estudio de arquitectura italiano Fuksas finalizó lo que se considera el edificio más grande de Roma de los últimos 50 años. El Nuevo Centro de Congresos y Hotel Roma EUR, “la Nuvola”, abrió al público a finales del año pasado y es un complejo totalmente a prueba de terremotos. El Nuevo Centro “la Nuvola’ comprende tres conceptos arquitectónicos distintos: el del sótano, el de la ‘Teca’ y la ‘Nuvola’ (Nube), y el de la ‘Lámina’. Pasando esta área, un gran vestíbulo desemboca en un amplio centro de congresos y en un pasillo expositivo con capacidad hasta 6.000 personas. La ‘Teca’ es la deslumbrante fachada del palacio de convenciones y del hotel, que es una combinación de metal, cristal y hormigón armado. La ‘Nuvola’ es una estructura independiente parecida a un capullo de flor cubierta por 15.000 metros cuadrados de cristal de membrana fibrosa sumamente avanzada y silicona ignífuga.
  11. 11. “ ´´ La construcción es ecoamigable: con aire acondicionado eficiente, ventilación natural y paneles fotovoltaicos´´, señalan en su memoria los arquitectos del estudio Fuksas Design

×