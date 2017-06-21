Libros artesanales, como foto libro

Un Buceo por Nuestra Historia
E.E.S.O. Nº 205 “NICASIO OROÑO” GENERAL LOPEZ 1331 – VILLA CONSTITUCIÓN sec205- villaconstitucion@santafe.edu.ar Coordinad...
El 21 de abril se celebró el día Mundial de la Creatividad y la Innovación. Merci Segal, publicista canadiense que se empe...
Realizando un buceo bibliográfico encontramos que existe una editorial independiente del sur de la India Tara Books, que h...
El cuaderno artesanal tuvo sus orígenes en 1902, cuando el australiano J. A. Birchall le dio vida al primero de ellos, jun...
La problemática radica en recrear cien años de historia en una institución escolar como la Escuela Normal, aunando creativ...
TRABAJO DE LOS ALUMNOS:
OBSTACULOS: LA ANILLADORA COMPRADA NO PERMITIA AGUJEREAR LAS TAPAS ARTESANALES CONFECCIONADAS DEBIDO A SU ESPESOR. REALIZA...
SUSTENTABILIDAD DEL PROYECTO: • LAS TAPAS CONFECCIONADAS SE ESCANEAN Y SE IMPRIMEN AGENDAS PERSONALES UNICAS. • ESTAS AGEN...
AGENDA PERSONALES
ESCUELA DE ENSEÑANZA SECUNDARIA ORIENTADA N- 205 NICASIO OROÑO. 2016 2017 EQUIPO DIRECTIVO LAURA VARELA DIRECTORA MARIEL B...
×