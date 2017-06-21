Abiendocaminoscompleto

Escuela De Enseñanza Secundaria Orientada N° 205 NICASIO OROÑO. Escuela Secundaria Orientada. Villa Constitución. Nodo Ros...
Eje temático abordado: “PRACTICAS DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO DE TRAYECTORIAS ESTUDIANTILES”
Nuestra preocupación:  Inclusión: Ingreso, permanencia y egreso de los alumnos.  Calidad de los aprendizajes. 1. Análisi...
DIAGNOSTICO DE ALGUNAS SITUACIONES QUE PREOCUPAN A LA ESCUELA • INCREMENTO DEL NUMERO DE INASISTENCIA, SIN JUSTIFICACION C...
• Acompañar las practicas docentes. • Abandonar la idea de escuela secundaria pensada para preparar grupos minoritarios. O...
 ¿Es necesario Transformar la práctica docente adecuándola a las características de los actuales alumnos?  ¿la elección ...
PASOS PARA TRABAJAR INSTITUCIONALMENTE FAMILIA OTRAS INSTITUCIONES EQUIPO DIRECTIVO. TUTORES. FACILITADORES. DIRECTORES DE...
Conjunto de estrategias en un proceso de revisión de prácticas instituidas y avance sobre prácticas innovadoras, que se de...
 Seguimiento personalizado de casos problemáticos.  Trabajo por áreas con operaciones de pensamiento graduadas.  Trabaj...
1. Estableciendo pautas para organizar los grupos de trabajo: alumnos repetidores por varios periodos, alumnos con dificul...
Respondiendo a la inquietud planteada, creemos que mientras bregamos por condiciones laborales diferentes podemos aplicar ...
MANIFIESTO DE LA FAMILIA DE LOS EDUCANDOS DE LA ESCUELA 205. LA ESCUELA DEBE IMPULSAR QUE LOS ALUMNOS SEAN DIGNOS AUTORES ...
Educación como lugar de encuentro con el otro para explorar posibilidades y contribuir a los sentidos compartidos, siendo ...
SUSTENTO TEORICO:
LEY N° 26.206 LEY DE EDUCACIÓN NACIONAL Resolución CFE Nº 84/ 09 Resoluciones Nacionales: RESOLUCION 93/09 N.A.P y Marcos ...
Anexo: LINEAMIENTOS POLÍTICOS Y ESTRATÉGICOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA OBLIGATORIA FINALIDADES DE LA EDUCACION SECUNDARIA...
N° 93/09 ORIENTACIONES PARA LA ORGANIZACIÓN PEDAGÓGICA E INSTITUCIONAL DE LA EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA OBLIGATORIA 1-PROPUESTA ...
2-REGIMEN ACADEMICO El régimen académico está conformado por el conjunto de regulaciones sobre la organización de las acti...
Sobre la incidencia de la regulación en la definición de las trayectorias Escolares es una decisión pedagógica fundamental...
1.1 Sentidos y orientaciones para la propuesta pedagógica 1-Una de las aspiraciones centrales de las políticas de secundar...
9-Por lo dicho todas las escuelas secundarias del país se abocarán a la tarea de construir progresivamente propuestas esco...
f) Propuestas de apoyo institucional a las trayectorias escolares. 52- Las instancias de apoyo son tiempos y espacios defi...
A los efectos de dar cumplimiento a la finalidad señalada, las políticas educativas para los adolescentes, jóvenes y adult...
Reguillo Cruz dice “responde a la aceleración creciente de los procesos de informatización de la Sociedad y la entrada mas...
“creciente desresponsabilizacion por la escolaridad de sus hijos” LA EXPERIENCIA ESCOLAR FRAGMENTADA. GABRIEL KESSLER. UNE...
“…Se identificó y sistematizó un conjunto de políticas, estrategias e iniciativas para disminuir gradualmente la repitenci...
“Las investigaciones de los especialistas y los monitoreos de los organismos de cooperación señalan tanto las dificultades...
… Se percibe por ello la necesidad de no sólo mejorar nuestros sistemas escolares sino también revisar las herramientas cl...
Continuando en este proceso, se comprendió que existen un alto nivel de invisibilizacion de los alumnos repitentes en vari...
Es necesario advertir que la centralidad de la trayectoria teórica oscurece aspectos de las trayectorias reales cuyo mejor...
Qué son las trayectorias escolares? El sistema educativo define, a través de su organización y sus determinantes, lo que l...
En contrapartida, en varias experiencias desarrolladas en los países de la región los niños, adolescentes y jóvenes tienen...
Debe señalarse que, si bien la trayectoria teórica es sólo uno entre los muchos itinerarios posibles y reales en el sistem...
…se trata de que nuestros desarrollos pedagógico- didácticos descansan en cronologías de aprendizaje pre-configuradas por ...
Sobre las instituciones: “A esa conciencia de que los conceptos, las cosmovisiones, las instituciones, son construcciones ...
Aprendizaje y Evaluación: “Señala cómo la verdadera esencia de aprender se centra en aprender a aprender y ello implica la...
– Comprometer la toma de conciencia para transformar y liberar. – Velar por la formación para la autonomía y la participac...
– Tener como objeto una intencionalidad de la acción del estudiante en su proceso de conocer y aprender. – Comprender, int...
Sobre la repitencia: “Si bien en nuestro horizonte está la idea de desterrar la estrategia tradicional de hacer repetir un...
conclusión
Esta es una propuesta naciente, con ideas impulsadas por la necesidad de un proyecto educativo inclusivo y que vincule a l...
