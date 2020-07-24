Bioland presentacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Beneficios Carbón activado para tu piel
¿Qué beneficios tiene el carbón activado? 01
CARBÓN ACTIVADO El carbón activado, es un ingrediente de origen vegetal, capaz de absorber las impurezas respetando la pie...
Capacidad de eliminar toxinas y suciedad ● Esta capacidad a convertido al carbón n el ingrediente estrella de la cosmética...
Entre los beneficios que tiene el carbón activado podemos mencionar: ● Su capacidad de limpieza y exfoliación: absorbe tox...
Mascarilla en gel carbón activado • La mascarilla en gel de carbón activado de BioLand absorbe la contaminación diaria, ac...
— Manifiesto BioLand “En una tierra llena de vida los productos son cristalinos. Abonamos nuestra piel con nutrientes vivo...
Beneficios de carbón activado

