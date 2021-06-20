Successfully reported this slideshow.
Engineering
Jun. 20, 2021

Evaluación de pares, Energía: Pasado, presente y futuro

Proyecto de transición energética.

Evaluación de pares, Energía: Pasado, presente y futuro

  1. 1. Proyecto Descripción de la comunidad En las distintas regiones de Colombia se presenta un gran potencial energético para aprovechar, hoy en día se está comenzando con procesos de investigación e implementación de estas energías. En la comunidad donde me encuentro se presenta la posibilidad de comenzar un nuevo camino con las energías renovables. Cabe recalcar que al momento de introducir una nueva forma de adquirir energía se deben tener en cuenta los distintos procesos que ya están implementados para adquirir energía electica y relacionar este mecanismo con la nueva forma de adquirir energía por medio de un recurso totalmente renovable. Ubicación: Neiva, Huila, Colombia Población: 357.392 personas Actividades económicas generales: El municipio de Neiva posee una economía diversa en la que incluye la gastronomía, ecoturismo, industria y comercio.  Gastronomía: se incluyen platos típicos dentro de la cultura como asado huilense, Bizcochuelo, Achiras, arepas y Tamales.  Ecoturismo: Actualmente el municipio presenta muchos lugares turísticos en los que se aprovecha al máximo para generar turismo enfocado al cuidado del medio ambiente.  Comercio: Se distribuyen artesanías, productos alimenticios y distintos productos que se encuentran de la región.  Industria: La principal industria del municipio es la Explotación de petróleo y gas natural, así mismo presenta una industria enfocada a la producción de bienes y servicios, como la industria textil, industria alimentaria, agroindustria y manufacturas de producción artesanal Clima: Presenta un clima tropical en donde La temperatura varía entre los 22°C y los 33°C. además de tener un promedio de 5.5 horas de sol al año. Ubicación geográfica En la comunidad se presenta una planta de generación denominada represa de Betania que se encuentra a una distancia menor de 50 km a la redonda que se encuentran a una distancia total de 35 km. Tipo de planta: Hidroeléctrica. El combustible empleado en la hidroeléctrica es Agua. El volumen de embalse es de 1971 millones de m3 de agua con un total de 3 turbinas en donde tiene una capacidad de 540 MW. Disposición de recursos energéticos Existentes  Campos petrolíferos: Cabe recalcar que estos no se encuentran relativamente cerca a la comunidad si no más dispersos en cuanto al departamento del huila, sin embargo, como la economía de mi comunidad incluye la explotación de estos campos, muchos ingenieros de petróleo se disponen a desplazarse a estas zonas donde se encuentran para luego volver y hacer todo el procedimiento de transporte, venta y transformación del crudo que se obtuvo. Algunos campos petrolíferos son La Hocha y la Cañada norte.
  3. 3. gran posibilidad de cumplir con el objetivo del desarrollo sostenible número 7 de energía asequible y no contaminante de la ONU. Comparación de opciones para una transición energética sostenible Criterio Energía solar Hidroeléctrica Represa de Betania ¿Emplea un recurso energético en la Región? Luz solar Agua ¿Se tienen emisiones de CO2? No Si, como la represa se encuentra ubicada enuna zona tropical y contiene unas grandes cantidades de material orgánico estancado, al momento de que este material entra en descomposición en las masas de agua, se producen gases de efecto invernadero. ¿Qué tan eficiente energéticamente hablando es la opción? Los paneles solares no estarían tan alejados de la ciudad y estarían trabajando en conjunto con la red eléctrica que ya se encuentra en la ciudad por lo que su eficiencia sería de un 50% tomando en cuenta que no todos los días se presenta una irradiación alta y las noches donde los paneles no podrían funcionar. La hidroeléctrica presenta una eficiencia del 65% dentro de la región. ¿La opción requiere cantidades abundantes de agua para su operación? No se requieren grandes cantidades de agua. Se requieren grandes cantidades de agua para el movimiento de las turbinas y la generación de energía eléctrica. ¿La opción requiere una cantidad apreciable de terreno para la infraestructura que requiere instalarse? Si, para lograr satisfacer las necesidades de la comunidad encuento a la energía eléctrica, toca tener en cuenta las herramientas que están dentro del sistema de energía solar que serían los paneles solares fotovoltaicos, el inversor, el contador, el sistema eléctrico interno y la inyección a la red. Por lo que al momento de implementar la granja solar es necesario tener un terreno muy amplio enel que se disponga las condiciones necesarias. Si, se requiere un gran espacio para lograr implementar la presa, los trasformadores eléctricos, el eje, el dique, la turbina y todo el sistema que compone a la hidroeléctrica por lo que esta represa ocupa un total de 7400 Hectáreas.

