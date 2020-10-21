Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social Advertising Masterclass Cost Effective Campaigns
● Which Social Channel Is Right? ● Targeting ● Ad Styles ● Quick Tips What We’ll Cover
Which Channel Is Right?
You don't need to be on every channel
Think about where your customers are... Ours aren’t really on Instagram, so we don’t use it!
There’s more beneﬁt to a small focus, than spreading yourself thin
Targeting
Personas Come Back Into Play
● Age ● Gender ● Location ● Job role ● Industry ● What sites do they read / use ● Married ● Parental Status ● What devices...
● Age ● Gender ● Location ● Job role ● Industry ● What sites do they read / use ● Married ● Parental Status ● What devices...
Facebook Targeting Location, age and gender targeting is extremely simple. Then layer this up with Detailed Targeting…. Th...
Consider Look-a-like Audiences Too If you’re prospecting and the audience is quite generic, a look-a-like audience can be ...
LinkedIn Targeting Location, age and gender targeting is still there. But the detailed targeting is very much based on ind...
You Can Exclude Audiences On Both Channels This is great for excluding job roles on LinkedIn to ensure you hit the decisio...
Leverage Life Events
Engagements, Married, Babies, New Job, New Home….. We can target all of this on Facebook & Instagram.
Use Cases ● You’re a jeweller….Target those who have been in a relationship for over a year with Engagement Rings. ● You’r...
Ad Styles
Think about your goal... And base your ad style choice on this.
LinkedIn Ad Styles InMail Ads Sponsored Content Ads Text Ads Carousel Ads Lead Gen Ads Dynamic Ads
InMail Ads These come straight into your LinkedIn InMail (messenger) and have the format of an email. They’re labeled “Spo...
The most common style of ads. You’ll see these within your timeline… they may be video or image led, but always contain a ...
Very similar to Sponsored Content ads but have an added surprise! Forms are pre-ﬁlled with data LinkedIn holds for ease. G...
Small snippets which show on the right hand side on desktop. Personally, not a fan of these as they’re very easy to scroll...
Very similar to Sponsored Content, except we’re using more images. Perfect for storytelling, or promoting the steps involv...
Right hand side visibility again, but it pulls in the user’s details to personalise the ad. Often used for jobs and to bui...
Facebook / Instagram Ad Styles Story Ads Collection Ads Dynamic Product Retargeting Carousel Ads Single Image / Video Ads
Images should be 1080 x 1920 pixels Remember that that CTA button will show central at the bottom, so leave this area clea...
Ideal for eCommerce and showing off a range of products. Product Sets needs to have at least 8 products in to be eligible....
The most common style of ad you’ll see, often within your timeline. Looks like a normal social post, with a status, visual...
You can be really creative with these. Video or image…. Or even product. Use your Product Sets to make themed carousel ads...
Show users products they’ve previously viewed on your website to drive them to purchase. You want a high frequency with th...
Breakout Session What Really Catches Your Attention On Social?
5 Quick Tips
UTM Tracking For Clearer Google Analytics Data
● Campaign Source - usually the platform/website ● Campaign Medium what is it? (ad / email etc) ● Campaign Name - what it ...
https://ga-dev-tools.appspot.com/campaign-url-builder/
Retarget Your Audience
Retargeting campaigns are cost effective and tend to have a higher conversion rate. You can even set up retargeting audien...
Simply create a Custom Audience on Facebook to do this. Note* You do need to have your Facebook pixel in place.
On LinkedIn it’s controlled here and again you can target via site visitors or those who have engaged with your page.
To go one step further, upload the emails of who you want to target!
Consider Your Placements
Facebook will automatically set your ads to show on Instagram, Audience Network, Messenger, Stories and more
Not All Are Right For Your Audience Manually select the placements which work best for your audience and assets. Example H...
Audience Expansion
All channels opt in to this as a standard. It can go against the linear targeting you’ve created! Switch this off initiall...
You can ﬁnd this really pushes up your spend, but not your conversions otherwise
Promote Your Organic Posts
Ads Don’t Need To Be Stand Alone If an organic post is working well and creating strong, positive engagement… …. Sponsor I...
This is a great strategy for your competitions too. Sponsoring your competitions can increase entry numbers and awareness
Questions? Next week: Building a brand following
×