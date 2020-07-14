11 3gonzalesarenaslaura p2web1,2y3(pptx)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Web 1.0 se refiere a un estado de la World Wide Web. Es en general un término usado para describir
Caracteristicas Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 - Páginas estáticas en vez de dinámicas por el usuario que la visita. - El uso de
Ventajas y Desventajas Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Ventajas: Exposición al mundo entero a través de Internet. El presentador d
  1. 1. Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Web 1.0 se refiere a un estado de la World Wide Web. Es en general un término usado para describir la Web antes del impacto de la “fiebre punto com” en el 2001, que es visto por muchos como el momento en que el internet dio un giro. El término 'Web 2.0' o 'Web social'​ comprende aquellos sitios web que facilitan compartir información, la interoperabilidad, el diseño centrado en el usuario y la colaboración en la World Wide Web. Web 2.0 permite a los usuarios interactuar y colaborar entre sí, como creadores de contenido. La idea de web 3.0, en este contexto, está relacionada a lo que se conoce como web semántica. Los usuarios y los equipos, en este marco, pueden interactuar con la red mediante un lenguaje natural, interpretado por el software. De esta manera, acceder a la información resulta más sencillo. Dicho de otro modo, todos los datos alojados en la web 3.0 deberían ser “entendidos” por las máquinas, que podrían procesarlos con rapidez.
  2. 2. Caracteristicas Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 - Páginas estáticas en vez de dinámicas por el usuario que la visita. - El uso de framesets o marcos. - Extensiones propias del HTML como ‘brik’ y ‘marquee’. - Libros de visitas en línea o guestbooks - Botones GIF, casi siempre a una resolución típica de 88x31 píxeles. - Formularios HTML enviados vía correo electrónico. - No se podían añadir comentarios ni nada parecido. - Todas sus páginas se creaban de forma fija y muy pocas veces se actualizaban. - No se trata de una nueva versión, sino de una nueva forma de ver las cosas. - Es un tipo de web abierta y participativa - Facilita directamente las herramientas para compartir información sin necesidad de instalarlas. - Empiezan a generar sus propios recursos y estos son compartidos con la comunidad puesto que es la misma quien ha creado el conocimiento. - El encabezado es una de las partes más importantes que tenemos. Es lo primero que verán los usuarios al ingresar en ella, por lo que deben incluir el logotipo o nombre del sitio y si es posible mencionar qué es lo que se ofrece en el sitio web 2.0. - Búsquedas inteligentes. - Evolución de las redes sociales. - Más rapidez. - Conectividad a través de más dispositivos. - Contenido libre. - Espacios tridimensionales. - Web Geoespacial. - Facilidad de navegación. - Computación en la nube. - Vinculación de datos.
  3. 3. Ventajas y Desventajas Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Ventajas: Exposición al mundo entero a través de Internet. El presentador de la información tiene total control y autoridad de lo publicado. Desventajas: - Su tecnología está asociada con HTML, JavaScript 1.0. - La comunicación es pasiva. - No se permite retroalimentación perdiendo la oportunidad de tener acceso a información relevante. - No se conoce inmediatamente la reacción de del público en relación a la información compartida. Ventajas: - Software legal - Disponibles desde cualquier lugar. - Multiplataforma - Siempre actualizado. - Menor requerimiento de hardware - Se necesita tener la capacidad de selección de información. - A pesar del auge que ha tenido el uso del Internet, aún existen escuelas, personas o poblaciones que no cuentan con conexión a la red. - Debe haber capacitación para el manejo de todas las herramientas que ofrece la web 2.0. Desventajas: - Información privada a terceros - Cambios en las condiciones del servicio - Copias de seguridad Ventajas: -Los buscadores encuentran información relevante más fácilmente. -Es mucho más sencillo hacer modificaciones al diseño o compartir información. -No se depende de un solo servicio para obtener información, sino que ésta puede estar distribuida en varios sitios y juntarla en un tercero. -La principal ventaja de la web semántica es el hecho de que dota de contenido semántico a los documentos que coloca en internet. Desventajas: - El costoso y laborioso proceso de adaptar y reestructurar los documentos de Internet para poder ser procesados de forma semántica. - La complejidad de la codificación semántica, es necesario unificar los estándares semánticos, otro laborioso proceso.

