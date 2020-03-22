Successfully reported this slideshow.
Opdrachtfiche omgevingsboek

Eitjes van vrije uitloop?

Opdrachtfiche omgevingsboek

  1. 1. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Eitjesvan vrijeuitloop? 1. Plaats - adres SchoolhoeveDe Campagne Gijzelstraat14 9031 Drongen 2. Geolocatie / geolokalisatie 51°04'01.2"N 3°37'45.5"E 3. Korte omschrijving De leerlingenkunnende oppervlakte vande kippenrenenhetkippenhokberekenenenvergelijkenmetde wettelijkenormenvoorvrije uitloopeieren.De bijhorende leerinhoudisoppervlakte-berekening. 4. Doelgroep Deze activiteitrichtzichtotleerlingenvande derde graad. 5. Tijdsduur De activiteitzelf neemtéénlesuur(ongeveer50minutenin). 6. Eindtermen Mens & Maatschappij 2.2: De leerlingenkunnenmeteenzelf gekozenvoorbeeldillustrerenhoe de prijsvan eenproducttot standkomt. Wiskunde 2.9:De leerlingenkunnenopeenconcrete wijze aangevenhoe ze de oppervlakteende omtrekvan eenwillekeurige,vlakke figuurenvaneenveelhoekkunnenbepalen. 7. Leerinhoud De leerlingenkunnende oppervlakte vanhetkippenhokberekenen. De leerlingenkunnende oppervlakte vande kippenrenberekenen. De leerlingenkunnende beschikbare buiten- enbinnenoppervlakteperkipberekenen. De leerlingenkunnenargumenterendatde kostprijsvanvoedingafhankelijkisvande kwaliteit,de herkomst enwettelijke bepalingeninzakeproductie. 8. Lesdoelen De oppervlaktevaneenkippenhokberekenen. De oppervlaktevaneenkippenrenberekenen De beschikbare buiten-enbinnenoppervlakte perkipberekenen. Verwoordenwaaromde kostprijsvanvoedingafhankelijkisvande kwaliteit,de herkomstende wettelijke bepalingeninzake productie.
  2. 2. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs 9. Materiaal Materialenkitmetmeettouwenenrolmeters,schrijfbord eneierdoosjes. 10.Organisatie De leerlingenhoudenzichaande afsprakenvanSchoolhoeve De Campagne enaande afsprakenvande leerkracht.Tipsvoorde leerkracht,praktische informatie en dingendie handigzijnomte weten,zijnterugte vindenopde website vanSchoolhoeveDe Campagne die heel duidelijkisopgebouwd. Voorde verplaatsingperfietsvoorzieik5minutenenvoorde verplaatsingte voetvoorzie ik20minuten.Bij voorkeurkomenalle leerlingenmethunfietsnaarschool zodatwe naar Schoolhoeve De Campagne kunnen fietsen. 11.Werkbladen – instructiebladen – richtlijnen… Zie bijlage 1. 12.Oplossingen - sleutel Zie bijlage 2. 13.Bronnen School@Platteland.(z.d.).Eitjesvanvrije uitloop?Geraadpleegdop17 maart 2020, van https://www.schoolatplatteland.be/eitjes-van-vrije-uitloop#3-eieren-van-vrije-uitloop Stad Gent. (z.d.).Schoolhoeve De Campagne.Geraadpleegdop17 maart 2020, van https://www.schoolhoeve.gent.be/ 14.Achtergrondinformatie voor de leerkracht Stempelcode opeieren: Volgensde Europese regelgevingmoetopelkei datverkochtwordteenei-code(of isheteiercode?) staan. Deze code bestaatuit7 of meercijfersenletters. Het eerste cijfer(van0tot 3) duidtaan inwelkleefsysteemde kippenleven - de lettercodegeefthetlandvan herkomstweer- danvolgennog4 cijfersdie hetherkenningsnummervande 'producent'zijn - daarna kunnen er nog1 of 2 cijfersachterstaan die hethoknummeraanduiden. Het eerste cijfervan de eiercode:de soort kippenhouderij De beste manieromte wetenof je ei diervriendelijkis,isdoorte kijkennaarhetstempel ophetei.Heteerste cijfergeeftaanhoe de kipgeleefdheeft.De codesgaanvan 0 tot3. Hoe hogerhet cijfer,hoe groter het dierenleed. Code 0 - Biologische Eieren Biologische eierenof EKO-eierenzijnherkenbaaraanhetofficiële BIO- of EKO-logodatopde doosgedrukt staat. Ditzijnde diervriendelijksteeierendieje inde winkelkankopen.Inde stal hebbende kippenstroomin te scharrelen,erzijnvoldoende zitstokkenomte rustenof slapenenerzijnooklegnestenomhunei inte leggen.Inde stallenzittenmaximum6kippenpervierkante meter.Buitenhebbende kippenooknogde beschikkingovereenuitloopvan 4 vierkante meterperkip.Hetvoerdat de kippenkrijgenisbiologisch,dus onbespotenennietgenetischgemanipuleerd.Alleenvoorbiologischekippenishetpreventief wegbrandenof kappenvaneen(levend) deel vande snavel verboden.
  3. 3. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Code 1 – Eieren vanvrije uitloop Deze eierenwordenmeestalgraseieren,uitloopeierenof eierenvanvrije uitloopgenoemd.Ditzijneierendie afkomstigzijnvankippendie ineensoortscharrelstallenzittenmaarookeenuitloopruimtehebbenwaarze naar buitenkunnen. Binnenlevende kippenmet7-9pervierkante meter.Buiteniserperkip4 vierkante meterbeschikbaar.De uitloopmoetgrotendeelsbegroeidzijneninlange uitlopenmoetende kippenook ergenskunnengaanschuileneneenextraplekmetdrinkwaterbeschikbaarhebben.Bij dezekippenwordt wel eendeel vande snavel verwijderd. Code 2 - Scharreleieren Scharreleierenkomenvankippendie enkelbinneninstallenleven.Ze hebbendaarde beschikkingover zitstokkenenlegnesten.Ineendeel vande stal moeterook watstro op de vloerliggenominte kunnen scharrelen.Ze zittenindeze stallenmetmaximum9kippenpervierkante meter.Ze hebbengeenuitloopnaar buitenenkomendusooknooitinde buitenlucht. Code 3 – Kooi-eierenof Legbatterij-eieren In legbatterijenzittenkippenmetvierof vijf sameninkleine draadkooitjes.Elke kipheeftde ruimte van1 A4'tje.Dat is te weinigomde vleugelsuitte kunnenslaan.Ookandere natuurlijke kippenbehoeftenzoalseen stofbadnemenenhetmakenvaneenlegnestkunnendaarhelemaalniet.Vanaf 2012 isde legbatterij verboden.De verrijktelegbatterij of klein-volièremagdannog wel:ditbetekentdatde kippenineenkooitje zittenmetanderhalf A4'tje ruimte perkip,eenscharrelmatjeenerhangteenflap omhun ei achterte leggen. Legbatterij-eierenmogensinds2004 al nietmeerinsupermarktenverkochtworden.Maarze zittenwel nog verwerktinallerlei producten(mayonaises,koekjes...) enwordenooknogveel geëxporteerd.Enze zijnsoms helaasooknog verkrijgbaaropmarkteneninbuurtwinkels.
  4. 4. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Bijlage 1: werkblad‘eitjesvan vrije uitloop?’ Opdracht1: eitjesroven (10minuten) Verzamel eerstenkele eitjesenbeantwoorddaarnaonderstaande vragen.  Waarom kunnenwe ditook‘roven’vaneierennoemen? ____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________  Wat doenwe als we ei breken?Waaromdoenwe dit? ____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________  Waar bergenwe eierenop? ____________________________________________________________________________  Waarom isdeze dooszo geschikt? ____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________ Opdracht2: soorteneieren (5minuten) Beantwoordonderstaandevragen.  Wat is de prijsvan eenei? ____________________________________________________________________________  Hoe wordt die prijsbepaald? ____________________________________________________________________________  Hoe kunnende klantende ‘betere’eierenherkennen? ____________________________________________________________________________
  5. 5. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Opdracht3: eierenvanvrije uitloop? (20minuten) Zoudende eierendie we netverzameldhebbenookhetlabel van‘vrije uitloop’mogenkrijgen?Onderstaande vragenkunnenje opwegzetten.  Wat moetenwe daarvoorte wetenkomen?  Hoe gaan we dat meten?  Wat hebbenwe daarvoornodig? Jullie mogenhetaanwezigemeetmateriaal of eeneigenmeetmethode gebruiken.Hanteervoorde berekeningde informatie die terugte vindenisophetkrijtbord. Noteerjullie tussenstappen. __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________
  6. 6. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Opdracht4: nabespreking (15minuten) Bespreekenevalueersamenjullie gehanteerdewerkmethode.  Hoe hebbenjulliegewerkt? ____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________  Wat verliepmakkelijk? ____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________  Wat verliepmoeilijker? ____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________  Welkmateriaal hebbenjullie gebruikt? ____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________  Welkmateriaal hebbenjullie gemist? ____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________
  7. 7. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Bijlage 2: oplossingwerkblad‘eitjesvan vrije uitloop?’ Opdracht1: eitjesroven (10minuten) Verzamel eerstenkele eitjesenbeantwoorddaarnaonderstaande vragen.  Waarom kunnenwe ditook‘roven’vaneierennoemen? Kippenleggeneierenvoorhunvoortplanting,dusnietommensente plezieren.  Wat doenwe als we ei breken?Waaromdoenwe dit? We ruimenallesnetjesopenlatenzekergeeneierschaal liggenwantandersgaande kippenhuneieren opeten.  Waar bergenwe eierenop? In eeneierdoos.  Waarom isdeze dooszo geschikt? De doosiszo gevormddat de eierentijdenstransportnietmetelkaarinaanrakingkunnenkomen. Opdracht2: soorteneieren (5minuten) Beantwoordonderstaandevragen.  Wat is de prijsvan eenei? Vooreen‘normaal’ei varieertdittussen12cent en40 cent.  Hoe wordt die prijsbepaald? De prijswordtvoornamelijkbepaalddoorde manierwaaropkippengekweektwordenendoorde kwaliteitervan.  Hoe kunnende klantende ‘betere’eierenherkennen? Elk verkochtei krijgteennummer.Heteerste nummerverwijstnaarde herkomst.Er zijnkippendie nooit hetdaglichtzienensamengepaktzittenineenkooi,maarerzijnookkippendie kunnengenietenvanveel buitenruimte. Opdracht3: eierenvanvrije uitloop? (20minuten) Zoudende eierendie we netverzameld hebbenookhetlabel van‘vrije uitloop’mogenkrijgen?Onderstaande vragenkunnenje opwegzetten.  Wat moetenwe daarvoorte wetenkomen?  Hoe gaan we dat meten?  Wat hebbenwe daarvoornodig? Jullie mogenhetaanwezigemeetmateriaal of eeneigenmeetmethode gebruiken.Hanteervoorde berekeningde informatie die terugte vindenisophetkrijtbord. Noteerjullie tussenstappen. Deze berekeningisafhankelijkvande grootte vande kippenrenof hetkippenhok.
  8. 8. Arteveldehogeschool –Educatieve bacheloropleidingvoorlageronderwijs Opdracht4: nabespreking (15minuten) Bespreekenevalueersamenjullie gehanteerdewerkmethode.  Hoe hebbenjulliegewerkt? Deze antwoordenzijnafhankelijkvande resultatenvande leerlingen.  Wat verliepmakkelijk? Deze antwoordenzijnafhankelijkvande resultatenvande leerlingen.  Wat verliepmoeilijker? Deze antwoordenzijnafhankelijkvande resultatenvande leerlingen.  Welkmateriaal hebbenjullie gebruikt? Deze antwoordenzijnafhankelijkvande resultatenvande leerlingen.  Welkmateriaal hebbenjullie gemist? Deze antwoorden zijnafhankelijkvande resultatenvande leerlingen.

