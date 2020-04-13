Laura florez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pueblos turisticos de Santander

  1. 1. PUEBLOS TURISTICOS DE SANTANDER • Guadalupe: Las Gachas, el verdadero jacuzzi natural en el cual se puede disfrutar de posos creados por la naturaleza y estos pueden ser fríos o calientes. • Barichara: Es considerado Patrimonio de Colombia y es un pueblo ideal para relajarse y descansar.
  2. 2. • La mesa de los santos: Aquí podrás disfrutar de uno de los mejores cafés colombianos. • Zapatoca: Tiene un clima ideal para poder descansar y relajarse, además que puedes recorrer el pueblo montado a caballo.

