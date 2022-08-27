MicroTeachingFlemingsVARK.ppt

1.
Learning Style’s
Fleming’s VARK
IMMANUEL VICTOR GEORGE
ILTA
07/06/2016
2.
Microteaching Structure
Intended learning
outcomes
Approaches
and activities
Assessment
• Active learning session
• Participative exercises
• Contributions
• Questions
• One minute paper at the end
(Biggs’s Constructive Alignment, 2006)
3.
Intended Learning Outcomes
By the end of the session students will be
able to
Explain the 4 different type of learning styles that can
be adapted by the learner according to Fleming’s
VARK
Integrate various teaching aids to include all learners
in teaching and learning activities
4.
Learning Styles
What is
understands, expresses & retain information
How we learn
Kolb’s, Honey&Mumford’s, Burke (VAK)
Fleming (1995) VARK
Developed from Accelerated Learning & Neuro
Linguistic Programming
Visual/Auditory/Reading(Writing)/Kinesthetic
5.
VARK
Visual
“I like to see”
Auditory
“I prefer to hear”
Reading / Writing
“I been told no need to write or no handouts
given, I struggle to retain”
Kinesthetic / Doing
“I use to fall asleep in lecture, I found that drawing
keeps me awake”
11.
Final Thoughts
Learners style can and do change time to
time
It may be challenging at times to include all
learners within the selected method of
teaching
Multimodal style
Learning styles may not contribute to
learning!!
12.
