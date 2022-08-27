Successfully reported this slideshow.
MicroTeachingFlemingsVARK.ppt

Aug. 27, 2022
Aug. 27, 2022
Data & Analytics

  1. 1. Learning Style’s Fleming’s VARK IMMANUEL VICTOR GEORGE ILTA 07/06/2016
  2. 2. Microteaching Structure Intended learning outcomes Approaches and activities Assessment • Active learning session • Participative exercises • Contributions • Questions • One minute paper at the end (Biggs’s Constructive Alignment, 2006)
  3. 3. Intended Learning Outcomes  By the end of the session students will be able to  Explain the 4 different type of learning styles that can be adapted by the learner according to Fleming’s VARK  Integrate various teaching aids to include all learners in teaching and learning activities
  4. 4. Learning Styles  What is  understands, expresses & retain information  How we learn  Kolb’s, Honey&Mumford’s, Burke (VAK)  Fleming (1995) VARK  Developed from Accelerated Learning & Neuro Linguistic Programming  Visual/Auditory/Reading(Writing)/Kinesthetic
  5. 5. VARK  Visual  “I like to see”  Auditory  “I prefer to hear”  Reading / Writing  “I been told no need to write or no handouts given, I struggle to retain”  Kinesthetic / Doing  “I use to fall asleep in lecture, I found that drawing keeps me awake”
  6. 6. Self- Questionnaire
  7. 7. Teaching Methods and Aids  Lab Works  Lectures  Videos  Notes Taking  Printed materials  Discussion  Pictures, Charts
  8. 8. Brainstorm  Visual  Videos  Pictures, Charts  Auditory  Lectures  Discussion  Reading/Writing  Notes Taking  Printed Materials  Kinaesthetic/Doing  Labwork  Discussion  Notes Taking Texts, subtitles, voice Texts, commentary Handouts, Graphic Charts, Materials Graphs, Exercise Guide, Pictures Charts, Materials
  9. 9. One Minute Paper
  10. 10. Any Questions?
  11. 11. Final Thoughts  Learners style can and do change time to time  It may be challenging at times to include all learners within the selected method of teaching  Multimodal style  Learning styles may not contribute to learning!!
  12. 12. Reference  Biggs, J. (2003) Enriching large class teaching in Teaching for Quality Learning at University. 2nd Ed. Maidenhead: Open University Press/Society for Research into Higher Education.  Felder R.M. and Silverman L.K. (1998) "Learning and Teaching Styles in Engineering Education," Engineering Education, 78(7), 674-681  Hsiung, C. M. (2012). The effectiveness of cooperative learning. Journal of Engineering Education, 101(1), 119-137.  Knight P (2002b) Learning Contracts. In, Assessment for Learning in Higher Education. Birmingham: SEDA series. Pp147- 156.  McMahon. T & Thakore. H (2006) Achieving Constructive Alignment: Putting Outcomes First The Quality of Higher Education 3: inpress.  Oakley, B., Felder, R.M., Brent, R. and Elhajj, I. (2004) Turning student groups into effective teams. Journal of Student Centered Learning 2(1): 9-34.  Wise, V. L., & Barham, M. A. (2012). Assessment matters: Moving beyond surveys. About Campus, 17(2), 26–29. doi:10.1002/abc.21077  Fleming, N.D; (1995), I'm different; not dumb. Modes of presentation (VARK) in the tertiary classroom, in Zelmer,A., (ed.) Research and Development in Higher Education, Proceedings of the 1995 Annual Conference of the Higher Education and Research Development Society of Australasia (HERDSA),HERDSA, Volume 18, pp. 308 – 313  Fleming, N., & Baume, D. (2006). Learning styles again: varking up the right tree!, Educational Developments. SEDA Ltd, issue 7.4 Nov, 4-7.  http://vark-learn.com/introduction-to-vark/the-vark-modalities/
  13. 13. Thank You

