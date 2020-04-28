Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nome: Laura C. Nogueira Cruz RA: 2375915 Turma: 092204A10 Tecnologia da Informação e Comunicação na Educação PROPOSTAS DE ATIVIDADES ARTE-EDUCATIVAS DIGITAIS COM BASE NO TEXTO “PORQUE HEATHER PODE ESCREVER” DO LIVRO CULTURA DA CONVERGÊNCIA, DE HENRY JENKINS Hoje no meio digital da internet, existem algumas plataformas principais familiares entre o público jovem. Entre elas Facebook, Instagram e Youtube. Mas indo além dessas redes sociais, os meios que mais promovem a arte (mesmo que despercebido) são o TikTok – onde você cria material audiovisual de maneira extremamente simples, com um canal de edição e publicação próprio – e o Gartic – um jogo de adivinhação com desenhos. Com a intenção de utilizar de plataformas familiares para arte-educar, criei duas propostas, uma para o TikTok, outra para o Gartic. PROPOSTA 1 – TIKTOK O TikTok possibilita a gravação e edição de vídeos curtos, até 60 segundos, onde geralmente os jovens encontram espaço para fazer pequenas coreografias de dança, esquetes de humor e dublagens, as quais podem ser replicando outros vídeos feitos por outros usuários, criando uma rede com espécies de “paródias”, onde cada um interpreta de uma forma diferente o áudio utilizado. Portanto a rede social abre espaço para as mais abrangentes áreas da arte: música, interpretação, dança, audiovisual em geral. Há usuários que ainda utilizam a rede para criar timelapses de desenhos, pinturas, artes visuais. Dessa forma, a proposta seria utilizar o TikTok para por exemplo as aulas de dança e música, onde os alunos podem criar cada um sua coreografia para uma música escolhida (com cuidado para não ser imprópria) e replicar a coreografia de um amigo da turma, criando assim uma rede de aprendizagem dentro da turma de alunos, um aprendendo com o outro os passos de dança, os diferentes ritmos. Esse é só um exemplo, mas existem diversas formas de utilizar o TikTok como ferramenta arte-educativa. Outro exemplo seria na criação de uma pequena esquete para a aula de teatro. Poderia ser criada uma narrativa de forma que um grupo de alunos comece criando uma cena de 60 segundos, e o próximo grupo tem que continuar ou recriar essa cena, dando uma nova interpretação. Assim trazemos uma ferramenta de aprendizagem não-formal para a educação artística, fazendo com que o aluno sinta-se com o prazer de criar arte e livre para se expressar.
  2. 2. PROPOSTA 2 - GARTIC Gartic é uma plataforma online de um jogo que pode envolver diversas pessoas conhecidas ou desconhecidas de todo o Brasil, através de perfis criados no site, em salas privadas com senha, ou abertas. O jogo é baseado na adivinhação através de desenhos. Um jogador tem um tempo determinado para fazer um desenho e então os outros jogadores (dentro de uma sala) tem que adivinhar qual é a palavra. Depois do tempo estipulado (geralmente 1 minuto), é a rodada de outro jogador desenhar uma palavra pré-selecionada pelo algoritmo do jogo, baseado no tema escolhido pelo dono da sala. A partir de 2 jogadores na sala o jogo já acontece. Se o jogador que desenhou fez todo mundo acertar, ele ganha pontos. Assim como quem acertou também ganha, numa sucessão de primeiro, segundo, terceiro lugar, onde o primeiro ganha mais pontos, encerrando a rodada a partir de 120 pontos. As salas abertas ficam logo na página inicial do jogo, divididas por temas. Há as salas do próprio jogo e salas criadas por jogadores para quaisquer outros jogadores entrarem. Essas também possuem temas, que podem tanto ser temas originados do próprio jogo, como temas criados pelo jogador. O jogo tem temas típicos como alimentos, animais, objetos, desenhos animados, geral, profissões, verbos. Também tem de alguns temas mais populares entre fãs como: Marvel & DC (quadrinhos), Naruto, Pokémon, League Of Legends, Harry Potter e Minecraft. Mas a possibilidade de criação de temas é infinita. Você cria um tema e depois insere várias palavras dentro dele. E a partir disso você pode ter um jogo muito original, dentro de um jogo popular. Também é possível criar salas privadas com senha E desenhos livres fora do jogo, existindo um mural para cada perfil e um mural aberto onde ficam os melhores desenhos do dia. Junto com o desenho também fica registrado o processo dele. No perfil de jogador é possível deixar comentários, recados, do próprio jogador ou de seus amigos, e os desenhos também tem área de comentários e curtidas. Perfil no Gartic: observa-se nível, pontos, a sala mais jogada, conquistas, seu mural livre, possibilidade de colocar fotos, salas criadas pelo jogador.
  3. 3. Salas padrão do jogo Gartic, com temas do próprio jogo e ranking dos jogadores entre todas as salas. Salas criadas por jogadores de Gartic: muitas salas sobre outros jogos e animes. Mural livre do gartic: observa-se muitas fanarts e ainda uma releitura de Monet! Então, a partir disso, a proposta: Recurso digital: plataforma de jogo Gartic
  4. 4. Público: jovens e principalmente crianças Atividade: utilizar da criação de temas do Gartic para criar temas relacionados à arte e abrir uma sala privada (ou até aberta para trazer mais gente!), de uma turma de estudantes para brincar com o tema. Convidar os estudantes a criar um perfil com seu nome, possivelmente RA, ou se ele já tiver uma conta usar a mesma, com o intuito de não formalizar excessivamente a experiência. A sala de um tema pode ser aberta quando há pelo menos 50 palavras para jogar. Exemplos de temas: história da arte (movimentos), artistas importantes, museus de arte no mundo, obras de determinado artista estudado no momento. Desafiados pelo jogo, ganhar pontos (que ficam registrados no perfil e permitem subir de nível) e possivelmente fascinados pelo jeito fácil de criar desenho digital (a plataforma permite até criação de camadas como no Photoshop, na parte de desenho livre), os alunos irão se esforçar para acertar as palavras e as desenhar bem. Para isso, precisarão conhecer do tema abordado. Caindo a palavra “Jackson Pollock”, por exemplo, o aluno precisará pensar uma forma de desenhar o Pollock de forma que todos reconheçam. Todos precisarão estar habituados à arte de Pollock para isso. Vários respingos coloridos no contexto do tema “Artistas”, imediatamente vêm à mente “Pollock!”, assim como “Pollock” traz à mente a imagem de vários respingos coloridos, para quem conhece Pollock. Assim o aluno estará entendendo da história da arte e ainda criando releituras das obras. Além desses temas teóricos, o aluno irá se engajar na plataforma que é muito divertida, se desafiando a conhecer novas palavras, novas formas de desenhar, criar e se entender com outros. Pode até ser criado um concurso de desenho com algum outro tema no Gartic entre os membros da turma, com algum tema geral para ficar mais descontraído, de forma que a turma não se sinta obrigada a fazer aquilo como uma lição de casa. Dessa forma, a proposta aborda o conceito de Abordagem Triangular de Ana Mae Barbosa, onde de início a obra é apresentada ao aluno, mais tarde sendo reinterpretada no Gartic, permitindo o fazer artístico nessa mesma plataforma.

