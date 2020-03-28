Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEACHING HYGIENE IN THE CLASSROOM
TEACHING YOUR CLASS TO KEEP CLEAN: Reduces sickness Provides a more pleasant learning environment Prepares students for li...
FUN VIDEOS CAN HELP ENCOURAGE GOOD HYGIENE ASK STUDENTS TO PAY ATTENTION TO IMPORTANT POINTS HAVE A SHORT WRITING PROJECT ...
CREATIVE ACTIVITIES ALLOW STUDENTS TO ABSORB INFORMATION Glittery germ hands Hygiene bingo Moldy bread Make hand washing p...
MAKE KEEPING CLEAN EASY • KEEP SOME PERSONAL CARE ITEMS IN YOUR DESK FOR ANY STUDENT THAT NEEDS THEM • POSTERS CAN REMIND ...
THANK YOU LAURA COFFEY
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Classroom Hygiene

15 views

Published on

Teaching kids to keep their germs to themselves! ;)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Classroom Hygiene

  1. 1. TEACHING HYGIENE IN THE CLASSROOM
  2. 2. TEACHING YOUR CLASS TO KEEP CLEAN: Reduces sickness Provides a more pleasant learning environment Prepares students for life outside the classroom
  3. 3. FUN VIDEOS CAN HELP ENCOURAGE GOOD HYGIENE ASK STUDENTS TO PAY ATTENTION TO IMPORTANT POINTS HAVE A SHORT WRITING PROJECT AND/OR DISCUSSION AFTER WATCHING YOU MAY WANT TO PLAY THE VIDEO MORE THAN ONCE, PAUSING THE SECOND TIME AT POINTS OF EMPHASIS PROVIDE TRANSCRIPTS OR CLOSED CAPTIONING FOR ELLS OR HEARING IMPAIRED STUDENTS
  4. 4. CREATIVE ACTIVITIES ALLOW STUDENTS TO ABSORB INFORMATION Glittery germ hands Hygiene bingo Moldy bread Make hand washing posters to hang in the classroom
  5. 5. MAKE KEEPING CLEAN EASY • KEEP SOME PERSONAL CARE ITEMS IN YOUR DESK FOR ANY STUDENT THAT NEEDS THEM • POSTERS CAN REMIND STUDENTS TO WASH HANDS, COVER COUGHS, ETC. • HAVE A SPECIFIC TIME TO GO WASH HANDS, PREFERABLY BEFORE LUNCH OR SNACKS
  6. 6. THANK YOU LAURA COFFEY

×