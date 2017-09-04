Contacto: nilsa-cancimance@hotmail.com danielaabuchelii@gmail.com kmila_1019@hotmail.com Las grandes preguntas Autores: La...
  1. 1. Contacto: nilsa-cancimance@hotmail.com danielaabuchelii@gmail.com kmila_1019@hotmail.com Las grandes preguntas Autores: Laura Catalina Muñoz Daniela Bucheli Galeano Camila Salazar Benavides Presentado a: German López Noreña Asignatura: Epistemología e historia de la pedagogía infantil. Estudiantes de primer semestre de licenciatura en educación preescolar Universidad Santiago de Cali Seccional Palmira.
  2. 2. Contacto: nilsa-cancimance@hotmail.com danielaabuchelii@gmail.com kmila_1019@hotmail.com Las grandes preguntas https://www.google.es/search?biw=1360&bih=662&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=grandes+pr egunta Las preguntas surgen en pequeños o grandes espacios, momentos o situaciones de la vida, la ciencia se ha aproximado a descubrir cuáles son las grandes preguntas, pero no se puede definir la esencia de ellas. Las preguntas nos ayudan a indagar el ¿Por qué de las cosas? ¿Por qué estamos aquí? ¿Con que fin estamos? Una mente sin preguntas es una mente que no está viva intelectualmente (Elder y Paul). A partir de una pregunta podemos adquirir conocimiento. La calidad de nuestros pensamientos la determina la calidad de nuestras preguntas, las preguntas son la maquinaria, la fuerza que impulsa el pensamiento para adquirir la información que se está buscando, existen varios tipos de preguntas, preguntas factuales son aquellas que obtendrán como respuesta algún hecho, o una localización, a diferencia de las preguntas esenciales estas son por
  3. 3. Contacto: nilsa-cancimance@hotmail.com danielaabuchelii@gmail.com kmila_1019@hotmail.com esencia, son interrogantes que no solo se ven en el ámbito de la ciencia, también se ve en la vida cotidiana. Para lograr el éxito de la vida es necesario indagar en lo que se está haciendo el ¿Por qué? ¿Para qué? ¿Con qué fin? Preguntas necesarias e importantes, para llegar a culminar lo que queremos, cuando hacemos preguntas esenciales, tratamos con lo que es indispensable y necesario al asunto que tenemos ante nosotros, nuestros pensamientos están preparados para indagar, responder cualquier tipo de preguntas de nuestro entero conocimiento. Existen grandes preguntas que todavía no sabemos resolver. Grandes preguntas que intentamos responder con la metodología científica y/o con la filosófica, pero que de alguna manera supera de momento a la acumulación cultural humana, e incluso a la inteligencia humana, tales como: ¿Porque hay algo en vez de nada? ¿Nuestro universo es real? ¿Dios existe? ¿Hay vida después de la muerte? Preguntas sin respuestas definidas. Las preguntas definen las tareas, expresan problemas y delimitan asuntos cada pregunta impulsa al cerebro a pensar más allá de lo que hay, en posibles respuestas y en lo que puede pasar, generando aun así más interrogantes, el hacer pregunta nos ayuda a comprender un poca más el asunto en el que estamos indagando. Pero hay preguntas superficiales y poco claras que no ayudan al aprendizaje sustancial, no todas las preguntas son importantes para el conocimiento. En el plano conceptual muestra una breve explicación de cómo la mente aprendiz al formularse una pregunta, se desencadena una serie de más interrogantes que con estas podemos llegar a un conocimiento concreto estimulando nuevas maneras de pensar y reaccionar, ayudando a tener nuevos pensamientos para trazarse nuevas cosas o indagar en ellas.
  4. 4. Contacto: nilsa-cancimance@hotmail.com danielaabuchelii@gmail.com kmila_1019@hotmail.com En la indagación también podemos observar las clases de respuestas que resultan al formularnos una pregunta, la respuesta científica, la racional y la respuesta que nosotros damos. https://www.google.es/search?q=preguntas+esenciales&source=lnms&tbm=isch&s A ciencia cierta no se sabe cuáles son las preguntas esenciales, los colegios, las universidades y la ciencia misma no han podido definir ¿cuáles son las características de una pregunta esencial? ¿Cómo está estructurada? ¿Cuál es el momento indicado para hacer ese tipo de preguntas? Pero hay ciertos acercamientos de lo que puede llegar hacer una pregunta esencial. En la teoría pragmatista de la verdad vemos como W James hace referencia al conocimiento teniendo siempre una función práctica, identifican la verdad con la utilidad, que significa por un lado operatividad en la solución de problemas en este sentido la verdad se aproxima al éxito. Bibliografía
  5. 5. Contacto: nilsa-cancimance@hotmail.com danielaabuchelii@gmail.com kmila_1019@hotmail.com López, G. (2010) La búsqueda de la buena pregunta y el libro “¿Tú qué sabes?”. Elementos a considerar: lecturas desde el mundo globalizado y la concreción del “paradigma ecológico”, Edición electrónica gratuita. Texto completo en www.eumed.net/libros/2010b/708/

