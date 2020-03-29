Successfully reported this slideshow.
FLOATING TO THE TOP How crisis management and web strategy literally rescued us from the flood. Laura Byrne-Cristiano @New...
2 LAURA BYRNE-CRISTIANO You can find me at @NewYorkerLaura. I have Tweeted out a link to the slides.  Background: Marketi...
“YOU NEVER LOSE A DREAM IT INCUBATES AS A HOBBY” LARRY PAGE, CO-FOUNDER OF GOOGLE 3
“ ” “Theatre, glorious theatre. It creates family for all kinds of orphans.” Rebecca Wells, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Si...
Let Me Tell You About My Second Family and Home Established in 1937 in North NJ 8 per year shows for adults/kids We wel...
Here’s a little glimpse behind the scenes 6
80 years worth of stock pieces and yearly supply purchases let us do some amazing things on a shoestring budget. 7 We Won ...
Then This Happened 8 Source: Higher Ground YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-TsnLV1NAlM0khim85fiqg
The Power Of Water 9 “Water wears down the cliff tops, the mountains. The whole of the world. Water always wins.” --Doctor...
DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF WATER 10 The Aftermath
14 • $50,000 loss of all furniture, molding doors, windows, paint, historical documents, dressing room items, and 95% of p...
We Had To Empty The Building • We desperately needed 3 things Volunteers Money Resources 15 The clock was ticking. In 2...
Crisis Plan Facebook Instagram 16 YOU NEVER KNOW WHERE PEOPLE WILL FIND YOU Twitter YouTube WebsiteYou never know where pe...
The Strategy: Website • Master Page of Needs and Progress • Daily posts updating • Plight • Plan • Progress • Positive att...
The Strategy: Imagery • Photos • Of Damage • Of People At Work • Photos To Break Up Content • Embedded Social Media Full G...
The Strategy: Social Media Twitter • Direct outreach to news organizations • Direct outreach to politicians • Direct outre...
22 Don’t Count the Seniors Out!
Where Did Help Come From? • TV station 1: Twitter • TV station 2: Facebook • Print media local: • Direct outreach • Facebo...
24 Bigger Question: Why did they cover us? When so many were affected? Short Answer: Detailed and easy to navigate copy on...
WEBSITE: BEFORE YOUR CRISIS HITS 25 Contact Us ◎What does it say? ◎Where does it go? ◎Who responds? Mission ◎Everyone has ...
$50,000 26 In total, we raised In 3 days, we raised in cash and donated services $150,000
Where Are We Today? • Expanded our vision to now do 10 shows a year. • We were nominated for three NJ theatre awards for t...
28 Thanks For Listening! Support Your Local Arts Orgs! LAURA BYRNE-CRISTIANO CONTENT SPECIALIST AT BET HANNON MARKETING @N...
Floating to the top

How content strategy and a crisis plan literally rescued us from the flood.

Floating to the top

  1. 1. FLOATING TO THE TOP How crisis management and web strategy literally rescued us from the flood. Laura Byrne-Cristiano @NewYorkerLaura
  2. 2. 2 LAURA BYRNE-CRISTIANO You can find me at @NewYorkerLaura. I have Tweeted out a link to the slides.  Background: Marketing, Communications, and Teaching.  I’ve written content for a variety of WordPress sites daily since 2006 primarily for organizations in the areas of:  Education  Tech  Entertainment  Faith  Currently work for Bet Hannon Marketing as a Content Specialist
  3. 3. “YOU NEVER LOSE A DREAM IT INCUBATES AS A HOBBY” LARRY PAGE, CO-FOUNDER OF GOOGLE 3
  4. 4. “ ” “Theatre, glorious theatre. It creates family for all kinds of orphans.” Rebecca Wells, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood 4
  5. 5. Let Me Tell You About My Second Family and Home Established in 1937 in North NJ 8 per year shows for adults/kids We welcome all levels of experience No one is paid, all volunteers Kind of like contributing to WordPress 5
  6. 6. Here’s a little glimpse behind the scenes 6
  7. 7. 80 years worth of stock pieces and yearly supply purchases let us do some amazing things on a shoestring budget. 7 We Won Multiple Awards for our Sets
  8. 8. Then This Happened 8 Source: Higher Ground YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-TsnLV1NAlM0khim85fiqg
  9. 9. The Power Of Water 9 “Water wears down the cliff tops, the mountains. The whole of the world. Water always wins.” --Doctor Who
  10. 10. DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF WATER 10 The Aftermath
  11. 11. DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF WATER 11
  12. 12. DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF WATER 12
  13. 13. DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF WATER 13
  14. 14. 14 • $50,000 loss of all furniture, molding doors, windows, paint, historical documents, dressing room items, and 95% of props • $5,000 heating system repair prior to labor • $3,000 electric repair estimate at a steep discount • $30,000 structural: mold abatement, new shelves, dry wall, plumbing And this was just for starters…
  15. 15. We Had To Empty The Building • We desperately needed 3 things Volunteers Money Resources 15 The clock was ticking. In 24 hours, this wasn’t a story.
  16. 16. Crisis Plan Facebook Instagram 16 YOU NEVER KNOW WHERE PEOPLE WILL FIND YOU Twitter YouTube WebsiteYou never know where people will find you first. But their conduit for the most detailed information is your website! Crisis Plan
  17. 17. The Strategy: Website • Master Page of Needs and Progress • Daily posts updating • Plight • Plan • Progress • Positive attitude • Donate Call to action in posts, menu, sidebar • Cross-posted this material to all MailChimp lists with message tweaked for each segment: • Members • Patrons • Auditions • Subscribers • Message was crafted by three people with website as the main “spokesperson” • Everyone instructed to quote and link back to the website and then put their spin on it in emails and social media. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. The Strategy: Imagery • Photos • Of Damage • Of People At Work • Photos To Break Up Content • Embedded Social Media Full Gallery • Videos (Facebook/YouTube) embedded and cross-posted 19
  20. 20. The Strategy: Social Media Twitter • Direct outreach to news organizations • Direct outreach to politicians • Direct outreach to influential citizens 20 Facebook • Our Own Facebook Page • Every local town Facebook group • Every Theatre group “Studio Players has devastating losses from the flash flood that hit the area. Please help if you can (link to website)”
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22 Don’t Count the Seniors Out!
  23. 23. Where Did Help Come From? • TV station 1: Twitter • TV station 2: Facebook • Print media local: • Direct outreach • Facebook • Dumpster company: Facebook • Donors who knew us: MailChimp • New donors: social media and TV • Volunteers: all the above 23
  24. 24. 24 Bigger Question: Why did they cover us? When so many were affected? Short Answer: Detailed and easy to navigate copy on the website and an easy to find continued story of success
  25. 25. WEBSITE: BEFORE YOUR CRISIS HITS 25 Contact Us ◎What does it say? ◎Where does it go? ◎Who responds? Mission ◎Everyone has one ◎What is your niche? ◎How do you welcome all folks in this niche? You Are What and How You Write ◎Pam Aungst – Key words ◎Joost de Valk– WordCamp US 2016 News and Updates ◎Current ◎Social Media in posts ◎Audit your site every 6 months ◎Get outside eyes yearly About Us ◎Not Boring ◎Active Voice ◎Our Story
  26. 26. $50,000 26 In total, we raised In 3 days, we raised in cash and donated services $150,000
  27. 27. Where Are We Today? • Expanded our vision to now do 10 shows a year. • We were nominated for three NJ theatre awards for the 2018- 2019 season. • In process updating our website with a modern theme and a robust CRM to manage volunteers and donors. • Building a system to catalogue our prop and furniture collection • Check out our latest set 27
  28. 28. 28 Thanks For Listening! Support Your Local Arts Orgs! LAURA BYRNE-CRISTIANO CONTENT SPECIALIST AT BET HANNON MARKETING @NewYorkerLaura

