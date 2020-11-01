Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sustentabilidad de recursos naturales

Proyección a tener en cuenta sobre los recursos naturales

Sustentabilidad de recursos naturales

  1. 1. Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI
  2. 2. Evitar perdida de la Biodiversidad No devastar Ecosistemas Frenar la destrucción de la capa de ozono Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI
  3. 3. Respeto a la diversidad culturalIdénticos derechos y libertades Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI
  4. 4.  PBI – Producto Bruto Interno – contabiliza los  Bienes  Servicios  HDI - Índice de desarrollo humano - tiene en cuenta la  Salud  Educación  Riqueza Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI
  5. 5. Energía Para trasladarse  Caminar  Utilizar transporte publico  Hacer uso de la Bicicleta Apagar cuando no están en uso  Computadoras  Luces  Televisora Usar fuentes de energía renovables  Solar  Eólica  Hidroeléctrica Agua Para regar usar  Sistemas de irrigación eficientes  Agua gris Chequear pérdidas en  Canillas  Depósitos de baños  Cañerías Basura Prevención  Disminuir el packaging  Usar envases retornable Tratamiento  Reciclado  Incineración con recuperación de energía Sustentabilidad en el siglo XXI

