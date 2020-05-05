Successfully reported this slideshow.
Explicación de las Siglas y Acronimos

  1. 1. QUÉ SON LAS SIGLASY ACRÓNIMOS  En nuestro idioma, muchas palabras se acortan o abrevian para simplificar su escritura o pronunciación. Este tipo de palabras son las siglas y acrónimos.
  2. 2. QUÉ SON LAS SIGLAS  Las siglas están formadas por las letras iniciales de un nombre y, por general, designan organizaciones, instituciones o corporación. Ejemplo.  Ocasionalmente puede intervenir elementos cuya naturaleza no es alfabética, como cifras u otros signos. Ejemplo. 3D (TRES DIMENCIONES)
  3. 3. CLAVES ORTOGRAFICAS Si se trata de un nombre propio, el nombre completo se debe escribir con mayúscula iniciales. Ej. BCE (Banco Central Europeo) Si es una denominación común, el nombre completo se debe escribir en minúsculas. Ej. IVA (impuesto al valor añadido) Si es una sigla extranjera, se debe escribir además su traducción o equivalencia. Ej. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) o (Administración para el Control de Drogas). Las siglas se escriben sin acentos y sin puntos. Ej. ABC, en vez de A.B.C. (Administradora Boliviana de Caminos.
  4. 4. QUÉ SON LOS ACRONIMOS  Los acrónimos son términos formados mediante la unión de partes de dos o mas palabras, generalmente con el principio de una y el final de la otra. Ej:  También se llaman acrónimos a las sigla leídas o pronunciadas como una sola palabra Ej.
  5. 5. CLAVES ORTOGRAFICAS Los acrónimos se escriben con la inicial mayúscula solo si se trata de nombres propios y tienen mas de cuatro letras. Ej. Agroasemex (Acrónimo de Aseguradora Agropecuario Mexicana), AEMet (Agencia Estatal de Meteorología) Los acrónimos incorporados a la lengua como nombres comunes se escriben en minúsculas y forman el plural de modo regular. Ej. Pymes, radares.

