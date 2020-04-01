Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital ecosystems: a real chance for SME’s 5 February 2020 Valerio Alessandroni EFCC - Estonian Fieldbus Competency Centr...
Synopsis Industry 4.0 and digitalisation are often perceived only as technological concepts aiming at increased efficiency...
Digital technologies As digital technologies continue developing and gaining adoption, they start enabling new ways of org...
Digital ecosystems Digital ecosystems can be thought of as a network where companies, people, data and processes are conne...
Digital ecosystems Digital ecosystems are deeply transforming the traditional business model. Instead of using a linear pa...
Current business challenges Ideal or demand-based orders are not possible Unforeseeable events can‘t be immediately consid...
A better horizontal integration is required “Horizontal integration” means that all objects, departments and all companies...
Digital technologies Digital technologies are revolutionizing traditional interdependencies among businesses. As a result,...
Digital ecosystems A digital ecosystem consists of trading partners, applications, suppliers, customers, third-party data ...
A new paradigm Ecosystems are the new markets: they combine a variety of services and vendors on one platform to offer a h...
Traditional IT IT after industry 4.0 Several unconnected systems One connected system for several end users The system ste...
IT is strategic
The future of organizations Traditional Organizations • Inflexible IT-Systems based on application silos • Business and ad...
The future of organizations Digital Organizations Scalable IT-Systems based on cloud, mobile, big data and collaboration E...
Virtual organization The company doesn't physically exist as such but is made and connected by software
Virtual organization • A virtual organization is a “business without walls” • A temporary network of independent companies...
Virtual production The virtual production helps to reduce waste far beyond existing approaches by showing real-time images...
An example: Fabless manufacturing Fabless manufacturing is the design and sale of hardware devices and semiconductor chips...
The new environment
The new environment As digitization and the Internet of Things (IoT) make homes, phones, and cars increasingly “smart,” co...
The roadmap to digital success
Challenges  People prefer a stable environment, a stable situation  But Industry 4.0 brings many new technologies and ev...
Conclusion  Throughout the modern industrial era, industries have generally been organised as linear value chains.  This...
Conclusion Networking and collaborative approaches can lead to drastic shifts within competitive landscapes.
PPT used during the I4MS Webinar 'Digital ecosystems, real chance for manufacturing SMEs', by Valerio Alessandroni, I4MS Ambassador.

Digital ecosystems, real chance for manufacturing SMEs - Valerio Alessandroni

  1. 1. Digital ecosystems: a real chance for SME’s 5 February 2020 Valerio Alessandroni EFCC - Estonian Fieldbus Competency Centre I4MS Ambassador
  2. 2. Synopsis Industry 4.0 and digitalisation are often perceived only as technological concepts aiming at increased efficiency and reduced costs. Many companies still underestimate the huge market impact of innovative business models and their integration into superior digital ecosystems
  3. 3. Digital technologies As digital technologies continue developing and gaining adoption, they start enabling new ways of organising how value is created. This means a transition from value chains to digital ecosystems. This in turn is giving way to a new type of enterprises that rely on the strength of their digital ecosystems to attain market dominance. In the future, the winners of digitalisation will not be the best products but the strongest ecosystems.
  4. 4. Digital ecosystems Digital ecosystems can be thought of as a network where companies, people, data and processes are connected to shared digital platforms to encourage collaboration and provide useful results to all parties involved. The idea is to create a collection of flexible services that can quickly move and adapt to a company's ever-changing needs.
  5. 5. Digital ecosystems Digital ecosystems are deeply transforming the traditional business model. Instead of using a linear path between supplier and customer, companies can now use new technological platforms and value- added online services to create more business opportunities. A digital ecosystem also generates value for the entire suply chain, providing companies with more ways to improve their service proposals. Finally, a digital ecosystem allows the supplier to interact with the customer indirectly at many different points.
  6. 6. Current business challenges Ideal or demand-based orders are not possible Unforeseeable events can‘t be immediately considered in the production program Uncertainty in communication leads to inefficient workflows Adjustments of the production program require high costs or efforts Misunderstandings Delayed orders Ineffective PP Low flexibility In manufacturing companies there are some issues
  7. 7. A better horizontal integration is required “Horizontal integration” means that all objects, departments and all companies within the network exchange data reciprocally
  8. 8. Digital technologies Digital technologies are revolutionizing traditional interdependencies among businesses. As a result, managers have begun to recognize their business environments as digital ecosystems. For firms accustomed to framing their business environments as industries, this represents a significant shift in perspective—one that requires an understanding of fresh strategic initiatives necessary to compete in the digital era.
  9. 9. Digital ecosystems A digital ecosystem consists of trading partners, applications, suppliers, customers, third-party data service providers, and all their respective technologies. An integrated digital ecosystem enables organizations to create end- to-end business flows from the “outside-in” by combining B2B, application, and data integrations to the entire business network.
  10. 10. A new paradigm Ecosystems are the new markets: they combine a variety of services and vendors on one platform to offer a holistic experience to the user. With consumers having the power of choice in the palm of their hands, the typical business to consumer relationship has been transformed. Retailers can no longer rely on geographical convenience to foster consumer loyalty. Consumers have more choice than ever before and, thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones, they can access their choices from their own home, workplace and on the go.
  11. 11. Traditional IT IT after industry 4.0 Several unconnected systems One connected system for several end users The system steers production Production steers the system Several vertical and horizontal levels Horizontal and vertical integration Information is deposited on a central server Cloud Data Storage Primarily for internal use Information transparency across the entire value creation network One connected system for several end users The changing role of IT
  12. 12. IT is strategic
  13. 13. The future of organizations Traditional Organizations • Inflexible IT-Systems based on application silos • Business and administrative processes with media disruptions • Hierarchy • Internal and external communication • Limited information
  14. 14. The future of organizations Digital Organizations Scalable IT-Systems based on cloud, mobile, big data and collaboration End-to-End processes based on collaboration and real-time KPIs Social interaction with employees, customers and partner 360°information
  15. 15. Virtual organization The company doesn't physically exist as such but is made and connected by software
  16. 16. Virtual organization • A virtual organization is a “business without walls” • A temporary network of independent companies, suppliers, customers, even erstwhile rivals—linked by information technology to share skills, cost, and access to one another’s markets • Its goal is to deliver highest-quality product at the lowest possible cost in a timely manner.
  17. 17. Virtual production The virtual production helps to reduce waste far beyond existing approaches by showing real-time images of the production
  18. 18. An example: Fabless manufacturing Fabless manufacturing is the design and sale of hardware devices and semiconductor chips while outsourcing the fabrication or "fab" of the devices to a specialized manufacturer called a 'semiconductor foundry'. Thus, fabless companies can benefit from lower capital costs while concentrating their research and development resources on the end market.
  19. 19. The new environment
  20. 20. The new environment As digitization and the Internet of Things (IoT) make homes, phones, and cars increasingly “smart,” corporate partners are beginning to work together in order to create interconnected offerings that are proving more valuable than a single company’s isolated product or service. These digital ecosystems are often orchestrated by market share leaders and are quickly reshaping a wide array of industries, such as consumer products, health care, and automotive.
  21. 21. The roadmap to digital success
  22. 22. Challenges  People prefer a stable environment, a stable situation  But Industry 4.0 brings many new technologies and everything is becoming connected bot internally and externally  Different devices, different machines, notifications all the time...  We need to process tons of data that constantly increase  More and more, the AI is telling us what to do  Therefore:  Industry 4.0 and digitalisation are requiring a different kind of organization, much more flexible than now.
  23. 23. Conclusion  Throughout the modern industrial era, industries have generally been organised as linear value chains.  This gave birth to the vertically integrated organisation, which was organised in such a way in order to control the entire value chain and achieve economies of scale, which in turn would create a significant competitive advantage.  As digital technologies continue gaining adoption, they start enabling new ways of organising how value is created. This transition means moving from value chains to digital ecosystems.  This is giving way to new industry giants, which rely on the strength of their digital ecosystems to attain market dominance.
  24. 24. Conclusion Networking and collaborative approaches can lead to drastic shifts within competitive landscapes.

