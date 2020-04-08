Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA MINISTERIO DE EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD DOMINICANA O&M CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN MENCIÓN LETRAS TITULO La Andr...
La andragogía Se denomina andragogía a la disciplina centrada en la educación de personas adultas. Se trata de una serie d...
La pedagogía La pedagogía es el conjunto de los saberes que están orientados hacia la educación, entendida como un fenómen...
Las características de la educación en un modelo andragógico y pedagógico.  La necesidades del saber  El autoconcepto de...
Diferencia entre la andrología y la pedagogía. La diferencia entre la andragogía y la pedagogía es que: La andragogía se c...
Las características biopsicosociales de los sujetos de la educación andragógica.  Los estudiantes se sienten seguros y ap...
 Se busca el desafío intelectual. La estimulación optima es desafiar a la gente justo mas allá de su actual nivel de habi...
Papel del facilitador, participante, pedagogo y educando en la educación andragógica y pedagógica.  El facilitador tiene ...
Principios en que se apoyan la andragogía y la pedagogía  El profesor presenta a los estudiantes nuevas posibilidades de ...
La andragogia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La andragogia

29 views

Published on

La educación andragogíca

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La andragogia

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA MINISTERIO DE EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD DOMINICANA O&M CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN MENCIÓN LETRAS TITULO La Andragogía y la Pedagogía Facilitador: Integrante: Carmen González Laura Camila Álvarez Javier Matricula: 16-MPDS-1-058 Santo Domingo. D.N, abril 3 del 2020
  2. 2. La andragogía Se denomina andragogía a la disciplina centrada en la educación de personas adultas. Se trata de una serie de técnicas que se orientan al proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje de individuos que ya son adultos. El termino andragogía se refiere a todas aquellas técnicas pedagógicas utilizadas exclusivamente en educación para adultos y no solo desde el punto de vista académico, sino que también psicológico y sociológico entre otros.
  3. 3. La pedagogía La pedagogía es el conjunto de los saberes que están orientados hacia la educación, entendida como un fenómeno que pertenece intrínsecamente a la especie humana y que se desarrolla de manera social. La pedagogía, por lo tanto, es una ciencia aplicada con características psicosociales que tiene la educación como principal interés de estudio.
  4. 4. Las características de la educación en un modelo andragógico y pedagógico.  La necesidades del saber  El autoconcepto del alumno  El papel de la experiencia  La disposición para aprender  La orientación de aprendizaje  La motivación
  5. 5. Diferencia entre la andrología y la pedagogía. La diferencia entre la andragogía y la pedagogía es que: La andragogía se concentra en los mayores y la pedagogía suele enfocarse en los niños. Es importante tener en cuenta que el ser humano aprende durante toda su vida, no solo en la infancia.
  6. 6. Las características biopsicosociales de los sujetos de la educación andragógica.  Los estudiantes se sienten seguros y apoyados, las necesidades individuales y singulares son honradas las habilidades y logros de su vida son reconocidas y respetadas.  Se promueve la libertad intelectual y se estimula la experimentación y la creatividad.  El personal docente trata a los estudiantes adultos como iguales, aceptados y respetados como adultos inteligentes experimentados cuyas opiniones son escuchadas también, honradas y apreciadas.  El aprendizaje es autodirigido, los estudiantes se responsabilizan de su propio aprendizaje.
  7. 7.  Se busca el desafío intelectual. La estimulación optima es desafiar a la gente justo mas allá de su actual nivel de habilidad.  Se fomenta la implicación activa en el aprendizaje, como opuesta a la pasividad y a escuchar lecciones. Los estudiantes y el profesor interactúan y dialogan, los alumnos prueban nuevas ideas en el puesto de trabajo.  Los profesores utilizan mecanismo de feedback para que los estudiantes les cuenten lo que funciona mejor para ellos y lo que quieren y necesitan aprender. El profesor escucha y hace cambios basados en la información del estudiante.
  8. 8. Papel del facilitador, participante, pedagogo y educando en la educación andragógica y pedagógica.  El facilitador tiene mucho que ver en el establecimiento de un estado de animo inicial o clima de grupo o experiencia de clase.  El facilitador ayuda a suscitar y clasificar los fines de los individuos tanto como los fines mas generales del grupo.  El facilitador se basa en el deseo de cada estudiante de llevar a cabo aquellos fines que significan para el su fuerza motivacional para un aprendizaje significativo.  El facilitador se esfuerza por organizar y hacer fácilmente accesible la mas amplia gama posible de recursos para el aprendizaje.  El facilitador se considera a si mismo como un recurso flexible para ser utilizado por el grupo.
  9. 9. Principios en que se apoyan la andragogía y la pedagogía  El profesor presenta a los estudiantes nuevas posibilidades de autorrealización.  El profesor ayuda a cada estudiante a clasificar sus propias aspiraciones para mejorar su desempeño.  El profesor ayuda a cada estudiante a diagnosticar el desajuste entre su aspiración y su presente nivel de rendimiento.  El profesor ayuda a los estudiantes a identificar problemas en su vida que experimentan a causa de su falta de competencia.  El profesor proporciona condiciones físicas confortables y que propicien la interacción.  El profesor acepta a cada estudiante como una persona valiosa y respeta sus sentimientos y sus ideas.

×