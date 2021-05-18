Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANO: entero ANGULO: normal LUZ: Natural - dura DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: contraluz ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo amplia
PLANO: entero ANGULO: contrapicado LUZ: Natural DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: cenital ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo amplia MOVIMIEN...
PLANO: detalle ANGULO: normal LUZ: Natural DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: lateral ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo reducida MOVIMIENTO:...
PLANO: detalle ANGULO: normal LUZ: Natural DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: cenital ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo reducida
PLANO: medio corto ANGULO: picado LUZ: Natural DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: lateral ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo reducida
May. 18, 2021

Tp clase 7 barbieri

Tp clase 7 barbieri

  1. 1. PLANO: entero ANGULO: normal LUZ: Natural - dura DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: contraluz ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo amplia
  2. 2. PLANO: entero ANGULO: contrapicado LUZ: Natural DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: cenital ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo amplia MOVIMIENTO: alta velocidad
  3. 3. PLANO: detalle ANGULO: normal LUZ: Natural DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: lateral ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo reducida MOVIMIENTO: alta velocidad
  4. 4. PLANO: detalle ANGULO: normal LUZ: Natural DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: cenital ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo reducida
  5. 5. PLANO: medio corto ANGULO: picado LUZ: Natural DIRECCIÓN DE LA LUZ: lateral ENFOQUE: Profundidad de campo reducida

