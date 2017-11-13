SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES
BASES JURÍDICAS, POLÍTICAS E INSTITUCIONALES DEL SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES CONSTITUCI...
BASES JURÍDICAS, POLÍTICAS E INSTITUCIONALES DEL SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES LA OFICINA...
PERSONAS CONSUMIDORA: CUALQUIER PERSONA QUE CONSUMA POR VÍA ORAL, NASAL, INTRAVENOSA O CUALESQUIERA OTRAS, LAS SUSTANCIAS ...
EL SISTEMA PÚBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICIONES (SNTA); REPRESENTA UN CONJUNTO ORDENADO DE CENTROS INTERR...
FUNDACIÓN JOSÉ FÉLIX RIBAS (FUNDARIBAS) ES UNA INSTITUCIÓN CREADA POR EL ESTADO VENEZOLANO MEDIANTE EL DECRETO EJECUTIVO N...
CENTRO DE ORIENTACIÓN FAMILIAR (COF). ES EL PRIMER NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN, DE COBERTURA LOCAL, CONSTITUYE UNA MODALIDAD DE INTE...
CENTRO ESPECIALIZADO DE PREVENCIÓN Y ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL (CEPAI). DE COBERTURA ESTATAL: SU OBJETIVO ES ELIMINAR EL CONSUMO Y...
COMUNIDAD TERAPÉUTICA SOCIALISTA (CTS).DE COBERTURA NACIONAL: SU OBJETIVO ES MANTENER LA ABSTINENCIA Y LA OPTIMIZACIÓN DE ...
ES MUY IMPORTANTE AHORA CUANDO DEBO HACER REFERENCIA E IDENTIFICAR LAS CENTROS QUE FORMAN EL SISTEMA PÚBLICO NACIONAL PARA...
¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!
Sistema público nacional de tratamiento de las adicciones
Sistema público nacional de tratamiento de las adicciones
Sistema público nacional de tratamiento de las adicciones

Cnel. Ochoa Pérez

Published in: Education
Sistema público nacional de tratamiento de las adicciones

  1. 1. SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES
  2. 2. BASES JURÍDICAS, POLÍTICAS E INSTITUCIONALES DEL SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES CONSTITUCIÓN DE LA REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA ARTÍCULO 2.“VENEZUELA SE CONSTITUYE EN UN ESTADO DEMOCRÁTICO Y SOCIAL DE DERECHO Y DE JUSTICIA, QUE PROPUGNA COMO VALORES SUPERIORES DE SUS ORDENAMIENTOS JURÍDICO Y DE SU ACTUACIÓN, LA VIDA, LA LIBERTAD, LA IGUALDAD, LA JUSTICIA, LA SOLIDARIDAD, LA DEMOCRACIA, LA RESPONSABILIDAD SOCIAL Y EN GENERAL …LA PREEMINENCIA DE LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS, LA ÉTICA Y EL PLURALISMO POLÍTICO.” LA LEY ORGÁNICA DE DROGAS: FUE EL 15 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2010, EN LA GACETA OFICIAL NO. 39.510 Y REIMPRESA POR ERROR MATERIAL SEGÚN GACETA OFICIAL NO. 39.546, EL 5 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2010, CUANDO ES PUBLICADA. ESTA LEY COLOCA A VENEZUELA COMO EL PAÍS DE REFERENCIA EN LA LUCHA DEL TRÁFICO ILÍCITO DE DROGAS. EN ESTA LEY SE ESTABLECE QUE:
  3. 3. BASES JURÍDICAS, POLÍTICAS E INSTITUCIONALES DEL SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES LA OFICINA NACIONAL ANTIDROGAS (ONA): ES EL ENTE ENCARGADO DE DISEÑAR, PLANIFICAR Y EJECUTAR LAS ESTRATEGIAS DEL GOBIERNO NACIONAL CONTRA EL TRÁFICO ILÍCITO Y EL USO INDEBIDO DE SUSTANCIAS ILÍCITAS. LEY ORGÁNICA DE DROGAS: ARTÍCULO 11: “EL EJECUTIVO NACIONAL IMPLEMENTARÁ UN SISTEMA PÚBLICO DE ATENCIÓN DE LAS ADICCIONES, PARA EL ABORDAJE DE LA PROBLEMÁTICA DE LAS ADICCIONES EN TODO EL TERRITORIO NACIONAL, QUE CONTEMPLA UN MODELO ÚNICO DE ATENCIÓN Y DE INTERVENCIÓN PROFESIONAL SOBRE LA BASE DE LA DIVERSIDAD, CARACTERÍSTICA DE LA ADICCIÓN Y EVOLUCIÓN INDIVIDUAL DEL PACIENTE, SU FAMILIA Y SU ENTORNO SOCIAL A FIN DE GARANTIZAR DESDE SU DESINTOXICACIÓN HASTA SU REINSERCIÓN SOCIAL DEFINITIVA”.
  4. 4. PERSONAS CONSUMIDORA: CUALQUIER PERSONA QUE CONSUMA POR VÍA ORAL, NASAL, INTRAVENOSA O CUALESQUIERA OTRAS, LAS SUSTANCIAS CONTROLADAS EN ESTA LEY, SUS SALES, MEZCLAS O ESPECIALIDADES FARMACÉUTICAS, CON FINES DISTINTAS A LA TERAPIA MÉDICA DEBIDAMENTE INDICADA POR UN FACULTATIVO, DE CONFORMIDAD CON TODAS LAS DISPOSICIONES CONTENIDA EN ESTA LEY PARA EL CONTROL DE ESTUPEFACIENTES Y SUSTANCIAS PSICOTRÓPICAS. ARTÍCULO 132: EN LO RELATIVO AL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS PERSONAS EXPRESA: “EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS PERSONAS CONSUMIDORA, ES UN TRATAMIENTO DE INTERVENCIONES MULTIDISCIPLINARIAS CONCRETAS QUE SE INICIA CUANDO LA PERSONA CONSUMIDORA ENTRA EN CONTACTO CON UN PROVEEDOR DE SERVICIOS DE SALUD U OTRO SERVICIO COMUNITARIO HASTA QUE COMPLETE EL PROCESO DE REHABILITACIÓN POSIBLE, CON EL PROPÓSITO DE RECUPERAR UN PATRÓN DE FUNCIONABILIDAD PLENA EN LO PERSONAL, FAMILIAR, SOCIAL Y ECONÓMICO". BASES JURÍDICAS, POLÍTICAS E INSTITUCIONALES DEL SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES
  5. 5. EL SISTEMA PÚBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICIONES (SNTA); REPRESENTA UN CONJUNTO ORDENADO DE CENTROS INTERRELACIONADOS QUE TIENEN COMO PROPÓSITO IMPEDIR, ATENDER Y CONTROLAR EL CONSUMO DE DROGAS Y MINIMIZAR LAS SECUELAS DE ESTE EN LOS CIUDADANOS Y CIUDADANAS. SUS PRINCIPIOS SE BASAN ENTRE OTROS EN: LA PREVENCIÓN, EL CONTROL Y TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICIONES SE DESARROLLA ENMARCADO EN UNA CONCEPCIÓN HUMANISTA BIOPSICOSOCIAL Y DE PARTICIPACIÓN COMUNITARIA QUE SE DESPLIEGA EN LOS CENTROS QUE CONFORMA EL SISTEMA. BASES JURÍDICAS, POLÍTICAS E INSTITUCIONALES DEL SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICCIONES
  6. 6. FUNDACIÓN JOSÉ FÉLIX RIBAS (FUNDARIBAS) ES UNA INSTITUCIÓN CREADA POR EL ESTADO VENEZOLANO MEDIANTE EL DECRETO EJECUTIVO N° 1.366, DICTADO POR EL PRESIENTE DE LA REPÚBLICA EN CONSEJO DE MINISTRO, EN FECHA 20 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 1986, PUBLICADO EN GACETA OFICIAL N° 33.620 DE FECHA 16 DE DICIEMBRE DE 1986. QUEDANDO INICIALMENTE SEGÚN LO DISPUESTO BAJO LA TUTELA DEL MINISTERIO DE LA JUVENTUD Y ACTUALMENTE DEL MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA SALUD. MISIÓN: EJECUTAR POLÍTICAS PÚBLICAS DENTRO DEL SISTEMA PÚBLICO NACIONAL DE SALUD, EN MATERIA DE PREVENCIÓN, TRATAMIENTO, INCLUSIÓN SOCIAL E INVESTIGACIÓN; QUE ATIENDA A LAS PERSONAS EN RIESGO O VÍCTIMAS DE ADICCIONES COMPORTAMENTALES Y DE DROGAS LÍCITA E ILÍCITA. VISIÓN: SER LA INSTITUCIÓN MODELO DE TRATAMIENTO QUE BRINDE, DE MANERA OPORTUNA Y EFICAZ, ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL A LAS PERSONAS CON PROBLEMAS DE ADICCIÓN. EN TODAS SUS MODALIDADES. SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL DE TRATAMIENTO A LAS ADICCIONES
  7. 7. CENTRO DE ORIENTACIÓN FAMILIAR (COF). ES EL PRIMER NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN, DE COBERTURA LOCAL, CONSTITUYE UNA MODALIDAD DE INTERVENCIÓN INICIAL , INTEGRAL E INMEDIATA QUE TIENE COMO FINALIDAD PREVENIR, EVALUAR, DIAGNOSTICAR, ORIENTAR Y REFERIR A LOS CIUDADANOS (AS) A LAS DISTINTAS INSTANCIAS DE LA RED DE SALUD. ENTRE SUS FUNCIONES ESTAN: o IDENTIFICAR EL TIPO DE CONSUMO E INTOXICACIÓN PARA DETERMINAR. o EL CENTRO DE ATENCIÓN MAS ADECUADO. o PREVENCION COMUNITARIA. o CONFORMAR COMITES PREVENTIVOS. o DETERMINAR RIESGO DE CONSUMO. o RELIZAR DIAGNOSTICO INICIAL. o ENTRE OTRAS. SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL DE TRATAMIENTO A LAS ADICCIONES
  8. 8. CENTRO ESPECIALIZADO DE PREVENCIÓN Y ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL (CEPAI). DE COBERTURA ESTATAL: SU OBJETIVO ES ELIMINAR EL CONSUMO Y MANTENER LA ABSTINENCIA A TRAVÉS DEL RESCATE DE LAS POTENCIALIDADES DE LOS CIUDADANOS (AS) EN LA CONDUCCIÓN DE SU NUEVO PROYECTO DE VIDA PARA SU REINSERCIÓN SOCIAL. ATIENDE LOS ESTADOS LEVES Y MODERADOS DE CONSUMO, DEPENDENCIA O CONSUMO OCASIONAL, CON CAPACIDAD DE AUTOCONTROL PARA MANEJARSE CON MÍNIMA CONTENCIÓN Y QUE SE ENCUENTREN LABORANDO O ESTUDIANDO, PARA ELLO CUMPLE LOS SIGUIENTES PROGRAMAS: o DESINTOXICACIÓN AMBULATORIA. (ABORDAJE DEL SÍNDROME DE ABSTINENCIA) o DIAGNÓSTICO INTEGRAL. o INDUCCIÓN AL TRATAMIENTO. o APOYO FAMILIAR. o ENTRE OTROS. SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL DE TRATAMIENTO A LAS ADICCIONES
  9. 9. COMUNIDAD TERAPÉUTICA SOCIALISTA (CTS).DE COBERTURA NACIONAL: SU OBJETIVO ES MANTENER LA ABSTINENCIA Y LA OPTIMIZACIÓN DE LAS POTENCIALIDADES DE LOS CIUDADANOS (AS) CON PATRÓN DE CONSUMO COMPULSIVO DE DROGAS LÍCITAS O ILÍCITAS Y CON GRAVE DETERIORO EN EL FUNCIONAMIENTO INDIVIDUAL, FAMILIAR, SOCIAL, LABORAL, ACADÉMICO Y CON REINCIDENCIA A TRATAMIENTOS PREVIOS, PARA GARANTIZAR EL RESCATE DE SU CONDICIÓN HUMANA Y SU RESPONSABILIDAD COMO PROTAGONISTA EN LAS TRANSFORMACIONES SOCIALES. PARA ELLO CUMPLE LOS SIGUIENTES PROGRAMAS: o DESINTOXICACIÓN CERRADA. o ABORDAJE CLÍNICO DE LA INTOXICACIÓN Y EL SÍNDROME DE ABSTINENCIA. o ATENCIÓN BIOPSICOSOCIAL, EDUCATIVA, SOCIO- PRODUCTIVA. SISTEMA PUBLICO NACIONAL DE TRATAMIENTO A LAS ADICCIONES
  10. 10. ES MUY IMPORTANTE AHORA CUANDO DEBO HACER REFERENCIA E IDENTIFICAR LAS CENTROS QUE FORMAN EL SISTEMA PÚBLICO NACIONAL PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LAS ADICIONES (SNTA), EN MI AREA DE RESPONSABILIDAD, SE ME PRESENTA COMO PRINCIPAL ELEMENTO A TOMAR EN CUENTA, LA PARTICULARIDAD QUE REPRESENTA LA DISTRIBUCION GEOGRAFICA EN EL TARRITORIO NACIONAL DE LAS UNIDADES Y DEPENDENCIAS ADCRITAS AL 6to. CUERPO DE INGENIEROS DE EJERCITO BOLICARIANO «GRAN MARISCAL DE AYACUCHO, ANTONIO JOSÉ DE SUCRE», POR LO TANTO PARA TAL EFECTO DEBO CONTAR CON TODO EL SISTEMA A NIVEL NACIONAL.
  11. 11. ¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!

