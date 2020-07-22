Retail services group reduce dir fees by patient adherence original

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Retail Services Group “Mentor” “Focus On The Business Model” INTRODUCTION The access, pricing and reimbursement landscape ...
WHAT CAN YOU DO TO INCREASE ADHERENCE METRICS?  Create an account on EQuIPP.org.  Review your EQuIPP scores monthly, new...
PBM PLAN DIRB DIRG CAREMARK SILVER SCRIPT PART D PREFERRED NONPREFERRED PREFERRED NONPREFERRED CAREMARK 2020 9.50% 7.50% 1...
Definitions CMR(ComprehensiveMedicationReview): CMRisaninteractive,person-to-personortelehealthmedicationreviewandconsulta...
DRUG CHANNEL.COM (ADAM FEIN,PhD) Pharmacy DIR Fees Hit a Record $9 Billion in 2019—That’s 18% of Total Medicare Part D Reb...
 ALL MEDICARE PART D PLANS ARE NOT BASED PSAO PLAN PERFORMANCE.  FOR EXAMPLE, CAREMARK MEDICARE PART D PLANS ARE DIRECT ...
QUESTION: WHAT ARE DIR FEES? https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/medicare-part-d-direct-and-indirect-remuneration-dir...
DISCUSSION ON DIR FEES QUESTION: WHAT ARE DIR FEES AND HOW DO THEY AFFECT MY PROFITABILITY AND BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY? ANSW...
PATIENT ADHERENCE by RETAIL SERVICES GROUP
PATIENT ADHERENCE WHY?
PATIENT ADHERENCE WHY? A study published in Medical Care found that if one-quarter of hypertension patients who were non-a...
PATIENT ADHERENCE WHY? Engaging Patients to Optimize Medication Adherence Medication adherence is a significant public hea...
COMPLIANCE STRATEGIES THROUGH DELIVERY Packaging interventions to increase medication adherence: systematic review and met...
COMPLIANCE STRATEGIES THROUGH DELIVERY Inadequate medication adherence is a widespread problem that contributes to increas...
COMPLIANCE STRATEGIES THROUGH DELIVERY We found using moderator analyses that interventions were most effective when they ...
AGENDA • 2020 ADHERENCE: WHY IS THE FIRST PART OF THE YEAR SO IMPORTANT? • IDENTIFYING NON-ADHERENT PATIENTS • NEXT STEPS ...
WHAT IS PDC? Proportion of Days Covered.  PDC measures adherence as the percentage of Medicare Part D beneficiaries whose...
AGENDA • 2020 Adherence- Why Is The beginning of the year so Important? • Identifying Non-Adherent Patients • Next Steps i...
Where do we go from here?
I’VE IDENTIFIED NON-ADHERENT PATIENTS. What do I do next? • ADHERENCE COUNSELING • MEDICATION SYNCHRONIZATION PROGRAMS • R...
2020 Adherence 1. DIR FEES ARE CALCULATED BY PATIENT COMPLIANCE 2. A PATIENT’S FIRST FILL OF THE YEAR BEGINS THE “clock” 3...
MEDICARE PART D CONVERT COPAY TO CASH
QUESTIONS???
  1. 1. Retail Services Group “Mentor” “Focus On The Business Model” INTRODUCTION The access, pricing and reimbursement landscape is rapidly evolving as independent pharmacy shift to a value-based healthcare system. This transition coupled with increasing drug pricing reductions through retroactive (Clawback) of that drug pricing has undermined the ability of the pharmacy owners and managers to project cash flow and profitability.
  2. 2. WHAT CAN YOU DO TO INCREASE ADHERENCE METRICS?  Create an account on EQuIPP.org.  Review your EQuIPP scores monthly, new data is released on the 15th of every month.  Focus on improving adherence metrics.  Implement and optimize your pharmacy’s medication synchronization program.  Improve your will call process. If a Rx isn’t picked up, what is the next step?  Educate your patients on the importance of adherence.  Make sure you and your team understand the role everyone plays when it comes to improving EQuIPP Scores and Star Ratings.
  3. 3. PBM PLAN DIRB DIRG CAREMARK SILVER SCRIPT PART D PREFERRED NONPREFERRED PREFERRED NONPREFERRED CAREMARK 2020 9.50% 7.50% 12.00% 10.00% CAREMARK 2019 7.00% 5.00% 8.50% 6.50% CAREMARK WELLCARE MEDICARE PART D CAREMARK 2020 9.50% 7.50% 12.00% 10.00% CAREMARK 2019 7.00% 5.00% 8.50% 6.50% EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPRESS SCRIPTS PART D EXPRESS SCRIPTS 2020 AWP-19.25% $0.40 $7.57 $7.57 EXPRESS SCRIPTS 2019 AWP-16% $0.40 $6.88 $6.88 MAJELLAN EXPRESS SCRIPTS PART D MAJELLAN 2020 5.00% 3.00% 5.00% 3.00% MAJELLAN 2019 AWP-16% $0.40 5.00% 3.00% OPTUM CIGNA PART D OPTUM 2020 9.00% 9.00% 9.00% 9.00% OPTUM 2019 9.00% 9.00% 9.00% 9.00% OPTUM PRES.SOL. PART-D OPTUM 2020 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% OPTUM 2019 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% MEDICARE CROSSWALK DIR
  4. 4. Definitions CMR(ComprehensiveMedicationReview): CMRisaninteractive,person-to-personortelehealthmedicationreviewandconsultationofabeneficiary’s medications(includingprescriptions,over-the-counter(OTC)medications,herbaltherapies,anddietarysupplements)byapharmacistorqualifiedprovider thatisintendedtoaidinassessingmedicationtherapyandoptimizingpatientoutcomes. DIR(DirectandIndirectRemuneration): ApriceconcessionintheformofanetworktoplanrebatethatisusedbyPlanSponsorstoreducecostorcreate betterhealthprogramsforPartDbeneficiaries. OftenreferredtoasavariableDIR,wherethenetworktoplanrebateisbasedondifferentoperationaland clinicalcriteria. GenerallybetterperformanceequalsalowerDIR. EQuIPP(ElectronicQualityImprovementPlatformforPlans&Pharmacies): Aperformanceinformationmanagementplatformthatmakesunbiased, benchmarkedperformancedataavailabletobothhealthplansandcommunitypharmacyorganizations. GDR(GenericDispensingRate):Proportionofallprescriptionsdispensedasgeneric. GER(GenericEffectiveRate):AveragepercentdiscountoffoftheAWPforallgenericdrugs,whetherreimbursedatMAC,UsualandCustomary,orAWP discount.
  5. 5. DRUG CHANNEL.COM (ADAM FEIN,PhD) Pharmacy DIR Fees Hit a Record $9 Billion in 2019—That’s 18% of Total Medicare Part D Rebates Pharmacy-related price concessions in Medicare Part D—known as pharmacy DIR fees--have grown faster than most people realize. We estimate that these payments reached $9.1 billion in 2019. This figure indicates that about 18% of total Medicare Part D rebates are now paid by pharmacies, not manufacturers. To address concerns about how these fees are computed, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed some minimal transparency requirements for monitoring the metrics behind DIR fees. I suspect that the proposal will have no near-term impact on slowing the growth trends. Our long-time readers know that I’ve been skeptical about pharmacy owners’ claims regarding the impact of DIR fees. But it does now appear that these payments have become a significant economic burden. When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?
  6. 6.  ALL MEDICARE PART D PLANS ARE NOT BASED PSAO PLAN PERFORMANCE.  FOR EXAMPLE, CAREMARK MEDICARE PART D PLANS ARE DIRECT CONTRACT THAT MEASURE PDC PERFORMANCE ON PHARMACY.  HUMANA IS ANOTHER DIRECT CONTRACT PLAN BASED UPON PHARMACY PERFORMANCE. PLAN VS PSAO
  7. 7. QUESTION: WHAT ARE DIR FEES? https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/medicare-part-d-direct-and-indirect-remuneration-dir AND, HOW DO THEY AFFECT MY PROFITABILITY AND BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY?
  8. 8. DISCUSSION ON DIR FEES QUESTION: WHAT ARE DIR FEES AND HOW DO THEY AFFECT MY PROFITABILITY AND BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY? ANSWER: THE PROFITABLITY BENCHMARK % DIR$/GM$ (Actual $ DIR Fees / Actual GM $) DETERMINES THE SHRINKAGE OF GM$ BEFORE COVERAGE OF TOTAL EXPENSES AS A RESULT OF DIR FEES. 2020 RX/DAY 2020 % DIR$/GM$ 96 9.98% 163 11.19% 230 13.65% THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS APPROXIMATELY 10%. THE % WILL VARY BY BRAND $ VS GENERICS $.
  9. 9. PATIENT ADHERENCE by RETAIL SERVICES GROUP
  10. 10. PATIENT ADHERENCE WHY?
  11. 11. PATIENT ADHERENCE WHY? A study published in Medical Care found that if one-quarter of hypertension patients who were non-adherent became adherent, Medicare could save nearly $14 billion annually — preventing more than 100,000 emergency room visits and 7 million inpatient hospital days.
  12. 12. PATIENT ADHERENCE WHY? Engaging Patients to Optimize Medication Adherence Medication adherence is a significant public health challenge. As each patient is unique, it is critical for health care systems and providers to better characterize and meet individual patient needs at each stage along the way in order to improve medication adherence and ultimately improve patient well-being.
  13. 13. COMPLIANCE STRATEGIES THROUGH DELIVERY Packaging interventions to increase medication adherence: systematic review and meta-analysis
  14. 14. COMPLIANCE STRATEGIES THROUGH DELIVERY Inadequate medication adherence is a widespread problem that contributes to increase chronic disease complications and health care expenditures. Packaging interventions using pill boxes and blister packs have been widely recommended to address the medication adherence issue. This meta-analysis review determined the overall effect of packaging interventions on medication adherence and health outcomes. In addition, we tested whether effects vary depending on intervention, sample, and design characteristics.
  15. 15. COMPLIANCE STRATEGIES THROUGH DELIVERY We found using moderator analyses that interventions were most effective when they used blister packs and were delivered in pharmacies.
  16. 16. AGENDA • 2020 ADHERENCE: WHY IS THE FIRST PART OF THE YEAR SO IMPORTANT? • IDENTIFYING NON-ADHERENT PATIENTS • NEXT STEPS IN IMPACTING ADHERENCE
  17. 17. WHAT IS PDC? Proportion of Days Covered.  PDC measures adherence as the percentage of Medicare Part D beneficiaries whose prescription claims indicate that patients have sufficient medication on hand to cover 80% or more of the period during which they are supposed to be taking the medication. (CMS does not assign star ratings to pharmacies.)  Pharmacies can influence such metrics as the Proportion of Days Covered, which measures adherence for:  Oral Diabetes  Statins  Hypertension
  18. 18. AGENDA • 2020 Adherence- Why Is The beginning of the year so Important? • Identifying Non-Adherent Patients • Next Steps in Impacting Patients
  19. 19. Where do we go from here?
  20. 20. I’VE IDENTIFIED NON-ADHERENT PATIENTS. What do I do next? • ADHERENCE COUNSELING • MEDICATION SYNCHRONIZATION PROGRAMS • REMINDER CALLS AND TEXTS • DELIVER MEDICATIONS • COMPLIANCE PACKAGING
  21. 21. 2020 Adherence 1. DIR FEES ARE CALCULATED BY PATIENT COMPLIANCE 2. A PATIENT’S FIRST FILL OF THE YEAR BEGINS THE “clock” 3. IF A PATIENT FILLS THEIR MEDICATION FIRST TIME ON JANUARY 1; THEY CAN MISS A TOTAL OF 73 DAYS THROUGHOUT THE REST YEAR TO BE CONSIDERED “COMPLIANT”.
  22. 22. MEDICARE PART D CONVERT COPAY TO CASH
