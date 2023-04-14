Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

DnA Power BI for Business Analytics

Apr. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Things to Consider Before Choosing LED Video Wall
VRS Technologies
seminar.pptx
Shankar781873
5 Benefits of Technology Scouting
Olivier Beaujean
Digital Signage Display for Better Audience Interaction
Lusens
The Dark Side of SEO.pdf
KanWhd
General Purpose Registers.pptx
VedantGhumade
Encode x Polkadot Spring 2023 Hackathon: A Deep Dive into ink! and the Astar ...
Neven6
CI-ISSA '23 - Bad Multi-Factor
Curtis Brazzell
1 of 1 Ad

DnA Power BI for Business Analytics

Apr. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

-Explain the capabilities and data analytics approach used in Power BI
-Connect data sources and clean data
-Create table relationships and data models
-Analyze data with DAX calculations
-Visualize data with Reports
-Publish reports to the Power BI Service

-Explain the capabilities and data analytics approach used in Power BI
-Connect data sources and clean data
-Create table relationships and data models
-Analyze data with DAX calculations
-Visualize data with Reports
-Publish reports to the Power BI Service

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.1k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.2k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.1k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.5k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
780 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
25.9k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Things to Consider Before Choosing LED Video Wall
VRS Technologies
0 views
seminar.pptx
Shankar781873
0 views
5 Benefits of Technology Scouting
Olivier Beaujean
0 views
Digital Signage Display for Better Audience Interaction
Lusens
0 views
The Dark Side of SEO.pdf
KanWhd
4 views
General Purpose Registers.pptx
VedantGhumade
0 views
Encode x Polkadot Spring 2023 Hackathon: A Deep Dive into ink! and the Astar ...
Neven6
0 views
CI-ISSA '23 - Bad Multi-Factor
Curtis Brazzell
0 views
GDSC NSUT Orientation 2023
MOHITCHAURASIYA6
0 views
Magnetic_Resonance_(MR)_spectroscopy-1.pptx
VanshikaGarg76
0 views
Cloud Computing Presentation by Harivansh Yadav.pptx
VijayYadav444028
0 views
All about Deep Learning.pptx
tanyamudgal4
0 views
mustard ppt.pptx
Madhu507505
0 views
Investigation & Analysis1.pptx
MadisonHenderson7
0 views
ClientPresentation.pptx
AbdulraufAbdillahi
0 views
What Quantum Computing is and is not? - Manuel Rudolph, Physicist.
Ari Massoudi
0 views
AI.docx
koushikichakraborty2
0 views
AI in Manufacturing - John.pdf
John Chang
0 views
論文紹介：Transformers in Action: Weakly Supervised Action Segmentation
Toru Tamaki
0 views
GDSC NSUT Flutter Session
MOHITCHAURASIYA6
0 views
Things to Consider Before Choosing LED Video Wall
VRS Technologies
0 views
1 slide
seminar.pptx
Shankar781873
0 views
14 slides
5 Benefits of Technology Scouting
Olivier Beaujean
0 views
7 slides
Digital Signage Display for Better Audience Interaction
Lusens
0 views
17 slides
The Dark Side of SEO.pdf
KanWhd
4 views
13 slides
General Purpose Registers.pptx
VedantGhumade
0 views
10 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.2k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.7k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.2k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.7k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
18 slides
Advertisement

DnA Power BI for Business Analytics

  1. 1. TRAINING CERTIFICATE Compagnie de Saint‐Gobain, as represented by Mrs. Valérie GERVAIS acting as Vice President of Saint‐Gobain University, certifies that MARTINS LARISSA employee from SAINT‐GOBAIN DO BRASIL PRODUTOS INDUSTRIAIS E PARA CONSTRUÇÃO LTDA was present and has completed the training session: SGU ‐ DnA Power BI for Business Analytics Dates: From 11/01/2023 to 13/04/2023 Duration: 18 Horas 0 Minutos Objectives: At the end of this training, users should be able to Explain the capabilities and data analytics approach used in Power BI Connect data sources and clean data Create table relationships and data models Analyze data with DAX calculations Visualize data with Reports Publish reports to the Power BI Service Issued in France, 13/04/2023 Compagnie de Saint‐Gobain Tour Saint‐Gobain • 12 place de l’Iris 92400 Courbevoie • France • Tél. +33 (0)1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint‐gobain.com

×