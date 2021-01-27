Formando Inovadores através do Open Source

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Formando inovadores através de Open Source Profa. Carla Rocha
O futuro é Colaborativo
Replicamos esse modelo e olha no que deu
Conheçam Bruna Pablo
Participou 2019 Participou 2018
Projeto Quero cultura Parceria com a Secretaria da Cultura https://github.com/fga-eps-mds/2017.2-QueroCultura
Tudo Aberto
Cultura de Colaboração Aberta
Nas últimas 2 edições do Google Summer of Code, metade dos participantes brasileiros foram do curso da Engenharia de Softw...
E o professor ?
Obrigada! rocha.carla@gmail.com caguiar@unb.br https://medium.com/@lappisunbfga https://github.com/fga-eps-mds
Apresentação realizada na Campus Party 2020 sobre a metodologia de ensino utilizando o desenvolvimento de projetos Open Sources

  1. 1. Formando inovadores através de Open Source Profa. Carla Rocha
  2. 2. O futuro é Colaborativo
  3. 3. Replicamos esse modelo e olha no que deu
  4. 4. Conheçam Bruna Pablo
  5. 5. Participou 2019 Participou 2018
  6. 6. Projeto Quero cultura Parceria com a Secretaria da Cultura https://github.com/fga-eps-mds/2017.2-QueroCultura
  7. 7. Tudo Aberto
  8. 8. Cultura de Colaboração Aberta
  9. 9. Nas últimas 2 edições do Google Summer of Code, metade dos participantes brasileiros foram do curso da Engenharia de Software UnB
  10. 10. E o professor ?
  11. 11. Obrigada! rocha.carla@gmail.com caguiar@unb.br https://medium.com/@lappisunbfga https://github.com/fga-eps-mds

