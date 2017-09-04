01234546 789 0 9! #9 $% 9$ 0 '44 ( (944 )*+#494,,3489 - 0- - -- --4 24. /0 12345678 9: ;=?26@0123 ABCDE3FGHIJ 9 '...
Ê ð©°©³º­ðÚÛ ð ±ñ¡­¨±­±¸­ºþû¿ç9ð¸¹º¨±­¨ð¸¹ºÂ¬º­±º¡¨¸ð­°³±¸¨ð¸¹ºÂ¸¡©¨Â¸­©¨wxrs ÆÊÇ Ê...
01234546 789 0 9! #9 $% 9$ 0 '44 ( (944 )*+#494,,3489 - 0- - -- --4 04. /012345 6789:; = ?@ABCDEFGEABG?H ?@GHIHAE...
Fake testimonialof gi2 c china scam
Fake testimonialof gi2 c china scam
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fake testimonialof gi2 c china scam

67 views

Published on

Scam Alert - Most Gi2c Reviews are also fake and the testimonials are paid shills as people have proved at scam.com and realscam.com and at http://eslwatch.info/forum/china. Beware.

Published in: Travel
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
67
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Fake testimonialof gi2 c china scam

  1. 1. 01234546 789 0 9! #9 $% 9$ 0 '44 ( (944 )*+#494,,3489 - 0- - -- --4 24. /0 12345678 9: ;=?26@0123 ABCDE3FGHIJ 9 'KLLMNOPPQRSSTULPVWVXWY Z[]^_`ab cdef ghikl gmnop noqrstuvwxyzl{|}{|uv~   g  ¡¢£¤¥ ¦££¢ §¨ ¤©¤ ¢¢¢ª¢£¥ª¢ ¦ «¬£¤¢£ ­®¤¤ ¤¦ ¢£££ ¤££  ¤   ¯°¢¢ ¨ ¢¤°©£ ¦ h°£¤ ¥¨­¡± ¦ ¦ ²¦¥£¤³¢ £ ¤£¦£¤¥  ¤ ´¡¢£¤® £©¤¡¢£ ®¦¤ ¦££ ¦¦¢µ¶ £¢¤­¢§ £ ¦¦£ ·¥£¦¢  ¤ ¸²¤¸¹º££ ®¢¥¢ ¦¤ ³»£g§¶g· ¯i¤¢ ¢¡¢£ ¤ ¤¦© «£¢¤ ±¤ ¼½¾¿À Á¤ Á¢ÂÂÂ ­¥Ã§±¤¡¤¨ ®¤ ¦ ¢¤£®º ±± Ä £Ã¦Ã§±¤ÅÅÅÅÅ Æ¤¢¢Ç ¸¯ ? gÈÉ = ÊËÌÍ ÎÏ ÐÑ ÒÓ ÔÕÖ× ØÙ ÚÛ giÜÝÞ ßàáâã 8 äåæçèéêëìçèíîëíîëä¨æg´ï{ gÈÉ ¸¤££¤¥¢  ¦££¤g¶ð £¢¤¥£¦ñò¤¤£ ¤ã¤ãÁÁÁÁ¤ðð¥ ð§¤ðð ððð§ð ððð¤ óôõö ëê÷ëø ÐÑ ØÙ ÔÕÖ× ùú äåæûüéíýþÿýêþ¼ý01è2g¶ï{ gÈÉ 3456 °£¥£¤ £ 78 û¿ç9 ÌÍ
  2. 2. Ê ð©°©³º­ðÚÛ ð ±ñ¡­¨±­±¸­ºþû¿ç9ð¸¹º¨±­¨ð¸¹ºÂ¬º­±º¡¨¸ð­°³±¸¨ð¸¹ºÂ¸¡©¨Â¸­©¨wxrs ÆÊÇ Ê
  3. 3. 01234546 789 0 9! #9 $% 9$ 0 '44 ( (944 )*+#494,,3489 - 0- - -- --4 04. /012345 6789:; = ?@ABCDEFGEABG?H ?@GHIHAEJH BFFKL@@ABCDEHAEJMEFABNO?P BFFKL@@MMMNABCDEQO?GCPDFGEABG?HRDCODNAOJ BFFKL@@GHIMEFABNCDQO@QO?RJ@ABCDE BFFKL@@MMMNABCDEHAEJSRHFG?HNAOJ BFFKL@@FGQINDGF BFFKL@@GHISEHGNAOJ BFFKL@@GHIGJKIOTJGDFNAOJ BFFKL@@ABCDEHAEJKEF?OINMO?UK?GHHNAOJ BFFKHL@@ABCDEHAEJMEFABNMO?UK?GHHNAOJ BFFKHL@@MMMNHAEJNAOJ@HBOMFB?GEUNKBKV WXYYZW[]^_`a^[bBCDE[cCE?H[cCHF[adc[`aec[ `GEABG?[fOS[dAEJH[gDFG?DHBCKH[ahKO?FG?H[GFA[ ic_bjcgd` klmnopnqstupnvwmxymzopnqw{mz|}~m m|xpwmxpuzm}v kzuy}}pn {pnzOOUIRACDbBCDEHEQGOR?DGTEDUSG UE?DHR?GTORBEGECHECDTOR?KEHHKO?F iaeaTORIEDUCDbBCDECQTORKIEDFOMO? BG?GN A?GEFGUSTOFdOeEHFEFG 5 OFdOeEHFEFG EDgDbBCDE bTSG?dIGRFB    ¡¢£¤¥ _OCUC=AbBCDEgDFG?DHBCKdAEJ ICG FBGKIEPRGEDUSGME?GOQFBGC?JEDT EICEHGHICGcEOMECbE?GG?bGDFG? ¦CHGMETOSEIGFCD=bBCDEEDUVVVVV =Z§¨ ©ª«¬­ GU_IG?F®bBCDE¯HSCPPGHFHAEJ E?FCHF °OHCG`N±CHDOMFBGDGMbaOQ eO?GCPD²N¦E?DGG?T`aecFGEABG? TORDOMQ?CGDUHN =X§¨ ©ªW¬­ ¦E?DCDPL`BGOIUOSHAEJ b²g_adc S?EDUCHDOMSGCDP?GATAIGUST GSGAAE@OHCGRHCDP?GQG??EIHQ?OJ Ej AOJKEDTAEIIGUbBCDE[DCcFUNiGME?GN =³§¨ ©³¬­ cEOMECbE?GG?bGDFG?CHTGFEDOFBG? bBCDEfOSdAEJ SRFFBCHQ?ERURHGH JEDTEICEHDEJGHCDAIRUCDPC=A ¦CHGMETIOSEIEDUGFCD=bBCDE[ iGME?G_II® ª«§¨ ©ª´¬­ bBCDE¯H]RSICAdGAR?CFTiR?GERCHDOM G?CQTCDPGG?TRDCG?HCFTUCKIOJEOQ HOJG³XXXXQO?GCPDFGEABG?HRHCDPFBG HEJGODICDGHG?CAGEHTORAEDQO?µª¶® ª=§¨ ©W¬­ ·¸ ¹º»¼ ½¾¿ÀÁÂÃÁÄÅ~myw{pnq}vl}xxp|nmmow}n} z|}vw{pnz pnwmynx{plxÆw{mymz}nmxznow{mzm}nmxÇzn|m}vnozww{px pnÄ{wwlÄÈÈ}lnwwy}uÈxmzy{Èn}omÈ{pnzÉt½nwmynx{plx ÊËÌÍ mu|mo ÎÏ ÐÑÒÓ ÔÕ Ö×ØÙ ÚÛ ÜÝÞkss =§¨ =ßà aGDFBGOMDG?RHGHUCQQG?GDFDEJGHKG?HODEIITEDUCHEMEDFGUQRPCFCGCD iGIE?RH[BFFKHL@@MMMNHAEJNAOJ@HBOMFB?GEUNKBKVW³´¶W«[C=A[OMDG?[ R?C[jBITHFO[CH[MEDFGU[QRPCFCG[jBITHFO[dG?PGC[jECREFR[Q?OJ[ iGIE?RHáKâª´WYª«ZãKOHFª´WYª«Z ÊËÌÍ mu|mo ÎÏ ÐÑÒÓ ÔÕ Ö×ØÙ ÚÛ ÜÝÞÁpmäÂäåz ªW§¨ ªà dO??TCQTOR?GEUFBCHSGQO?GSRFgEJ FGIICDPJTHFO?TMBG?GG?EDUMBGDGG? gAEDHOJO?GKGOKIGUODOFSGAOJGFBGC?DGhFJGEINgPOFFOFEIITHA?GMGUST FBCHPEDPEHgGhKIECDGUEFFBG?@ABCDEHAEJAGDF?EI gEJ DECG[DOFURJSNgFBORPBFCFMEHHEQGFOF?RHFOFBG?QO?GCPDG?HEI?GEUT MO?CDPCDbBCDENgUCUDOFDOMFBGTMG?GKECUFOICGQO?FBCHAOJKEDTN¦BEF ?GEIITBR?FHCHFBEFgæRCFEµYXXXXOSFOUOFBCHSGAERHGgMEHOQQG?GUEOS FOGE?Dç=XXXXEJODFBçFGEABCDPæREICFTAODF?OIHFEDUE?UHFObBCDGHG MO?G?HN²G?GCHMBEFBEKKGDGUEDUMBTgQGIIQO?CF°TORMORIUFOO±N `BGAOJKEDT°cEOMECbE?GG?bGDFG?±IOOHP?GEFODFBGCDFG?DGFSRFFBGQEDAT MGSHCFGCHEMGII[UCHPRCHGUQ?ERUMCFBQEGHGIQ[M?CFFGD?GCGMHEDU FGHFCJODCEIHFBGTKETFOR?CHFHEDUIOAEIGhKEFHFRUGDFHµ¶XXFOJEGQO? FBGJNgJGFODGOQFBOHGGhKEFHFRUGDFHMBOHRPPGHFGUgAORIUJEGµ¶XXCD IGHHFBEDEDBOR?DOFDOMCDPgMEHFBG?GFOUGJEDUE?GQRDUN cEOMECbE?GG?bGDFG?AOKCGHEDUKEHFGHUOèGDHOQ?GEIEUHQ?OJ OFBG? IGPCFCJEFG²MGSHCFGHEDUFBGDCDHG?FHCFHOMDIOPON`BGDFBGTJChCDE SRDABOQQEDFEHFCAOSHFBEFFBGTJEGRK[ICGçaE?D=XXXXEJODFBCD bBCDEMCFBEQEJORHeO?FRDG¶XXbOJKEDTMO?CDP³XBOR?HKG?MGG[ QR?DCHBGUEKE?FJGDFCDAIRUGU[EIIF?EGIGhKGDHGHKECUçN`BGTRHGFBGHGQEG EUHFOPGFIOFHOQKGOKIGFOHGDUCDFBGC??GHRJGHSTFBGBRDU?GUHN`BOHG ?GHRJGHE?GDOMHEIGHIGEUHEDUFBGOSEKKICAEDFHE?GAEIIGUEDUFOIUFBGT E?GODFBGçHBO?FICHFçN`BGOSgEKKICGUQO?MEHKOHFGUQO?EJODFBGGDEQFG? FBGTHECUgMEHBC?GUSRFFBGTUGIGFGUCF³UETHEQFG?gPOFFObBCDEN _QEGCDFG?CGMCHFBGDUODGSTdTKGMBG?GgMEHFOIUgBEUFBGKG?QGAF KG?HODEICFTEDUIEDPREPGHCIIHQO?FBGOSEDUFBGTGGDFOIUJGFBGTMORIU FGEABJGBOMFOHKGEbBCDGHGEDUMORIUGE?DEDGhF?E¶XXXKG?JODFB ODAGgAOJKIGFGUFBGIEDPREPGF?ECDCDP®`BGTFOIUJGFBGJEDMBOAEIIGUJG ç`OUU¦EIG?çMEHFBGUGKRFT²UC?GAFO?QO?²]CDbBCDE°²GMIGFF]EAE?U±Ng DOMDOMFBEFDOHRABKG?HODMO?HEF²]N gMEHOQQG?GUFBGOSEDUEHGUFOKETEK?OAGHHCDPEDUEKKICAEFCODQGG°µ=´´± MBCABFBGTHECUMORIUSG?GCJSR?HGUODJTQC?HFKETABGAN`BGTHGDFJGED O?CPCDEIAODF?EAFMBCABgBEUFOHCPDEDUHGDUSEAFOFBGC?iagfgOQQCAG IOAEFGUODBODPPREDARDdF?GGF[TGFFBGTFGIIGG?TODGFBGC?OQQCAGCHCD ²EDPèBOR®`BGTEIHOFGIIGG?TODGFBGTBEGSGGDUOCDPSRHCDGHHQO?çEIJOHF ªXTGE?HçSRFFBGC?MGSHCFG?GPCHF?EFCODK?OGHFBGTE?GITCDP°=XªY ?GPCHF?EFCOD±NdOgæRCFJTµYXXXXOSEHEjebJEDEPG?EDUQITFOiGCCDPNg MEHFOIUgMORIUPGFEQ?GGEKE?FJGDFHOgJEUGDOE??EDPGJGDFDO?BEU GhF?EJODGTQO?EBOFGIN`BG?GMEHDOQ?GGEKE?FJGDFSGAERHGFBGTPEGJG HOJGçSEUDGMHçFBEFSGAERHGOQçKOICFCAEIFGDHCODHOG?FBGdORFBbBCDEdGEç ²]UGACUGUDOFFOBC?GEDTJO?GQO?GCPDG?HQO?EFIGEHFETGE?®iRFFBGTFBGD F?TFOGEHGFBGKECDSTPGFFCDPJGFOFGEABaDPCHBFOZ[«[TGE?[OIUCUHCD HOJGABECDHABOOIQO?E?CUCARIORHHEIE?TGæREIFOµª=XXKG?JODFB® gUGJEDUGUFOJGGFFBGOMDG?OQFBGAOJKEDTSRFFBG?GAGKFCODPC?IHECUFBG GJKIOTGGHMG?GçQO?SCUUGDçQ?OJ PCCDPFBEFDEJGNgFBGDQORDUCFODFBG CDFG?DGF[EDUCFCHDOFEbBCDGHGKG?HODSRFERHHCEDPRTICDGUFOQCGOFBG? bBCDEHAEJHEIIOG?FBGCDFG?DGFNNNBFFKL@@FGQINDGF@QO?RJH@CGMFOKCANKBKV FâW¶«´áKâª«=«´`BCHJO?DCDPJTHCHFG?HGDFJGFBGHGFMOICDHMBCABg DGG?HEMSGAERHGgMEHFOOSRHT?GEUCDPEIIFBGICDHFOFBGQEGFGHFCJODCEIH HGDFFOJGSTFBGcEOMECbE?GG?bGDFG??GKcCDUE°EbBCDGHGPC?IMBOMORIU DOFFGIIJGBG?QRIIbBCDGHGDEJG±NBFFKL@@OKDIFF?NAOJ@IGFFG?@IEOMEC[AE?GG?[ AGDFG?[ª«´[OFBG?[SIEA[HAEJ[EPGDACGH[PGF[JO?G[=¶XX[QO?GCPD[ABCDE[FGQI[ FGEABG?HEDUEIHOFBCHODGBG?GMBCABHBOMHFBGK?GCORHHAEJHOQFBG

×