Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

ARTS 4th.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 30
1 of 30

ARTS 4th.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

arts9

arts9

Art & Photos

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Infinite Words: A Comprehensive Guide to Writing and Publishing Zane
Free
Ernest Hemingway on Writing Simon & Schuster
Free
On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft Stephen King
Free
My Mistake Daniel Menaker
Free
The First Five Pages: A Writer'S Guide To Staying Out of the Rejection P Noah Lukeman
Free
Writing Is My Drink: A Writer's Story of Finding Her Voice (and a Guide to How You Can Too) Theo Pauline Nestor
Free
Writing the Novel from Plot to Print to Pixel Lawrence Block
Free
Object Lessons: The Paris Review Presents the Art of the Short Story The Paris Review
Free
MFA in a Box John Rember
Free
Gotham Writers' Workshop: Writing Fiction: The Practical Guide From New York's Acclaimed Creative Writing School Bloomsbury Publishing
Free
The Writing Life Annie Dillard
Free
The Elements of Story: Field Notes on Nonfiction Writing Francis Flaherty
Free
The Writing of Fiction Edith Wharton
Free
Unless It Moves the Human Heart: The Craft and Art of Writing Roger Rosenblatt
Free
A Year of Writing Dangerously: 365 Days of Inspiration and Encouragement Barbara Abercrombie
Free
Wild Mind: Living the Writer's Life Natalie Goldberg
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Art of the Novel Milan Kundera
Free
Reading Like a Writer: A Guide for People Who Love Books and for Those Who Want to Write Them Francine Prose
Free
The Elements of Style: 60 Minutes to Better Writing & Grammar William N. Strunk
Free
Danse Macabre Stephen King
Free
Tempest, The (Argo Classics) William Shakespeare
Free
King Richard III William Shakespeare
Free
Cack-Handed: A Memoir Gina Yashere
Free
Hamlet: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
Free
Romeo and Juliet: The Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
Free
Gielgud's Hamlet: (Dramatized) William Shakespeare
Free
Waiting for Godot Samuel Beckett
Free
The Best of Second City Second City
Free
The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl
Free
The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band Tommy Lee
Free
Open Book: A Memoir Jessica Simpson
Free
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
Free

ARTS 4th.pptx

  1. 1. HISTORY OF THE THEATRICAL FORMS AND THEIR EVOLUTION
  2. 2. GREEK THEATRE
  3. 3. THE GREEK THEATRE
  4. 4. EPIDAUROS ( GREEK THEATER ) •
  5. 5. Comedy plays were popular too in the Roman Theater from 350 to 250 BC and women were allowed to perform. The Triumvir of Pompey was one of the first permanent (non wooden) theaters in Rome, whose structure was somewhat similar to the Theatron of Athens.
  6. 6. During the Medieval Era, theater performances were not allowed throughout Europe. To keep the theater alive, minstrels, though denounced by the Church, performed in markets, public places and festivals.
  7. 7. The famous actor and poet who emerged in this period was William Shakespeare. He was an English poet, playwright, and actor and was regarded as the greatest writer and dramatist in the whole world. Shakespeare was often called Engaland’s National Poet and the “Bard of Avon.” His works consist of about 38 plays. Some of these plays were well-loved: Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, Midsummer Night’s Dream, Cleopatra, Julius Caesar, Much Ado about Nothing. For the first time, ballet was performed during this period. Ballet is a formalized form of dance which originated from Italian Renaissance courts.
  8. 8. Innovation of Stage
  9. 9. Backdrops for every scenery were popularized by the art of painting clothes. Proscenium was developed. This is the area of a theater surrounding the stage opening. Arches frame and divide the stage from the audience.
  10. 10. • The concept of decorum (meaning right and proper audience behavior) was applied in this period which means classical concepts and appropriate social behavior must be observed. • This period officially established just two types of plays, tragedy and comedy. • They never mixed these together, and the restriction led to the use of the now well- known pair of happy and sad masks that symbolize the theatrical arts. Tragedies – portrayed the complex and fateful lives of the upper classes and royals. Comedies – which were either public discourse or comedies of manners, tended to focus on thelower ranksof society.
  11. 11. GEORGE BIZET a French composer and a pianist best known for his operas. Carmen is the most popular among his works. Bizet composed the title role for a mezzo- soprano in the character of Carmen. The opera tells the story of the downfall of Don Jose, a naïve soldier who is seduced by the charms of the sizzling gypsy, Carmen.
  12. 12. DIFFERENT WESTERN CLASSICAL PLAYS AND OPERA 1. OEDIPUS REX (GREEK) 2. ROMEO AND JULIET (RENAISSANCE) 3. CARMEN (ROMANTIC PERIOD)
  13. 13. KING QUEEN PRINCE PRINCESS MALESERVANT FEMALESERVANT KNIGHT FRIAR Costumes: ThecostumesarebasedonthestyleanddesignofdresseswornduringtheRenaissanceperiod. 3.CARMEN(ROMANTICPERIOD)

×