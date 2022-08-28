Symptoms-of-Morning-Sickn.7735186.powerpoint.pptx

2.
MORNING SICKNESS
Between 50-80% pregnant women have morning Sickness
Morning sickness can vary women to women
Usually morning sickness starts from sixth week
In morning sickness women feels nausea and vomiting in early
morning
In technical medical term is "nausea and vomiting of pregnancy."
3.
WHAT ARE SYMPTOMS OF MORNING SICKNESS?
Symptoms of nausea or
vomiting
Urine color dark
Constipation
Feel dizzy when they
stand up
Pass only a small amount
of urine
head aches
abnormal salivation
Fatigue
4.
Interesting, right?
This is just a sneak preview of the full presentation. We hope
you like it! To see the rest of it, just click here to view it in full
on PowerShow.com. Then, if you’d like, you can also log in to
PowerShow.com to download the entire presentation for free.